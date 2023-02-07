ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Vermont State

Report: Tennessee's sales tax rate second-highest in the U.S.

(The Center Square) – Tennessee has the second-highest sales tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee has an average of 9.548% as a local and state tax rate, falling just below Louisiana’s 9.550% for the top spot. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have sales taxes.
TENNESSEE STATE
How gun commerce has changed in Kansas since 2010

Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Kansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
KANSAS STATE
Indiana sportsbooks see wagers drop but make more money in January

(The Center Square) – Indiana’s sportsbooks reported less action in January but still made a larger profit compared to the start of last year. According to a report released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state’s online wagering sites and brick-and-mortar locations took in $427.2 million in bets during January.
INDIANA STATE
Hard Rock retains crown as Indiana's top earning casino in January

There seems to be no limit on the volume at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Hard Rock in January tallying more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos in the state for a 16th consecutive month.
GARY, IN
Missouri News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023

(Jefferson City, Mo) -- The Missouri House has passed a wide-ranging crime bill. The package includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been targeting St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner and the more than 200 pending murder cases in her office. The bill no longer includes a bipartisan effort to limit unsupervised minors from having guns in public. It now goes to the Senate.
MISSOURI STATE
Several East Texas counties eligible for SNAP replacement benefits for food lost due to winter storm

AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced earlier this week it has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to recent severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1. “Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”
TEXAS STATE
Schroder officially announces run for governor

COVINGTON, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is officially running for governor. Schroder held his official gubernatorial launch Thursday night in his home parish of St. Tammany. Schroder has a varied background. He was a special agent in the U.S. Army and a narcotics detective. He gained national attention...
LOUISIANA STATE
AG Drummond knocks both sides in veterans' dispute, leaves it to Legislature

Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond declared a pox on both Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel on Thursday but said he’ll let the Legislature settle the dispute over the Oklahoma Veterans Commission. “This entire episode has been nothing short of a spectacle,” Drummond...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse

The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
GARY, IN

