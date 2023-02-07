Read full article on original website
Report: Tennessee's sales tax rate second-highest in the U.S.
(The Center Square) – Tennessee has the second-highest sales tax rate in the country, according to a new report from the Tax Foundation. Tennessee has an average of 9.548% as a local and state tax rate, falling just below Louisiana’s 9.550% for the top spot. Forty-five states and the District of Columbia have sales taxes.
How gun commerce has changed in Kansas since 2010
Stacker investigated how gun commerce has changed in Kansas since 2010 using data from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
Indiana sportsbooks see wagers drop but make more money in January
(The Center Square) – Indiana’s sportsbooks reported less action in January but still made a larger profit compared to the start of last year. According to a report released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission, the state’s online wagering sites and brick-and-mortar locations took in $427.2 million in bets during January.
Illinois lawmaker: Property taxes will 'go to Mars' if teacher pensions aren't addressed
(The Center Square) – An Illinois lawmaker is warning of even higher property taxes if costs surrounding the Illinois Teachers' Retirement System are not addressed. The Illinois House Personnel and Pensions Committee met virtually with Illinois Teachers' Retirement System representatives Thursday to get an update on the statewide pension fund.
Hard Rock retains crown as Indiana's top earning casino in January
There seems to be no limit on the volume at Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana. Data released Friday by the Indiana Gaming Commission show Hard Rock in January tallying more "win," or revenue after paying successful bettors, than any of the 11 other commercial casinos in the state for a 16th consecutive month.
Gov. Kim Reynolds says private school scholarships will encourage public school changes
Gov. Kim Reynolds, shown in a file photo from Feb. 7, 2023, told a national audience Friday that she expects her private school scholarship program to inspire changes in public schools. (Photo by Jared Strong/Iowa Capital Dispatch) Gov. Kim Reynolds, speaking Friday at a conservative think tank in Washington, D.C.,...
Missouri News Headlines Friday, February 10th, 2023
(Jefferson City, Mo) -- The Missouri House has passed a wide-ranging crime bill. The package includes appointing a special prosecutor to handle violent crime cases in St. Louis and other areas with a high homicide rate. Republicans have been targeting St. Louis Prosecutor Kim Gardner and the more than 200 pending murder cases in her office. The bill no longer includes a bipartisan effort to limit unsupervised minors from having guns in public. It now goes to the Senate.
Undetermined compromise helps advance 'constitutional carry' bill in Nebraska Legislature
An agreement to reach a yet-undetermined compromise was enough to convince concerned state lawmakers to advance a bill that would allow Nebraskans to carry concealed weapons without a permit. The Legislature’s Judiciary Committee voted 5-0 Friday to push LB77 out of committee and into the first round of debate. Sens....
Several East Texas counties eligible for SNAP replacement benefits for food lost due to winter storm
AUSTIN – The Texas Health and Human Services Commission (HHSC) announced earlier this week it has received federal approval to allow Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients to apply for replacement benefits for food lost or destroyed due to recent severe winter weather by dialing 2-1-1. “Prolonged localized power outages may have spoiled food for Texas families across our state during last week’s ice storm,” said Gov. Greg Abbott. “I thank HHSC for ensuring Texans impacted by this winter weather are able to apply for replacement SNAP benefits so that they can keep fresh, healthy food on the table.”
Schroder officially announces run for governor
COVINGTON, La. - Louisiana State Treasurer John Schroder is officially running for governor. Schroder held his official gubernatorial launch Thursday night in his home parish of St. Tammany. Schroder has a varied background. He was a special agent in the U.S. Army and a narcotics detective. He gained national attention...
At least 7 Louisiana parishes failed to update summons to let felons serve on juries
NEW ORLEANS - At least two more Louisiana parishes have been identified as disregarding a state law that lets people with felony convictions serve on juries, bringing the total to seven since the law took effect 18 months ago. Act 121 of the 2021 legislative session restored a constitutional right...
AG Drummond knocks both sides in veterans' dispute, leaves it to Legislature
Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond declared a pox on both Gov. Kevin Stitt and Department of Veterans Affairs Executive Director Joel Kintsel on Thursday but said he’ll let the Legislature settle the dispute over the Oklahoma Veterans Commission. “This entire episode has been nothing short of a spectacle,” Drummond...
California man caught with 16 pounds of meth on I-80, Seward County sheriff says
A California man was arrested in Seward County on Feb. 3 after deputies found more than 16 pounds of suspected methamphetamine stowed in the doors of his minivan, the Seward County sheriff alleged. A Seward County deputy stopped Valentin Mendoza Jr. on Interstate 80 near Goehner for multiple traffic violations...
Plan for appointed Gary school board advances at Indiana Statehouse
The state of Indiana is planning, for at least a few years, to keep a firm hand on the Gary Community School Corp., even after the district no longer is classified as financially distressed. The Senate Appropriations Committee approved legislation Thursday re-establishing a school board in Gary whose seven members...
