Read full article on original website
rita612
3d ago
It’s ridiculous that Florida can’t build without destroying every tree. There needs to be better laws to preserve some of these trees.
Reply(6)
2
Related
‘We have to do something different’: Chief says after 2 firefighter suicides
The agency lost two firefighters to suicide in less than a month.
ocala-news.com
Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up canceled due to weather
The City of Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up scheduled for Saturday, February 11 has been canceled due to expected inclement weather. The event’s organizers are operating out of an abundance of caution for the safety of livestock and participants. The event will not be rescheduled this year.
ocala-news.com
Resident says dentists in Ocala/Marion County have lack of competition, technical skill
I completely agree with the other writer concerning dentists in this area. My wife has her regular dentist in another city, but due to a cavity that has grown, she wanted to get her teeth cleaned and the tooth pulled. We have a dental discount plan that we are members...
ocala-news.com
More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County
In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
ocala-news.com
Marion County resident responds to those complaining about lack of shopping options
A Marion County resident recently submitted a letter to Ocala-News.com in response to multiple residents who voiced their complaints regarding a lack of shopping options in Ocala/Marion County. “People, the times they are a changing. With everything going on in this country, we should be glad there are not more...
villages-news.com
Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident arrested at his home
A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident was arrested at his home on a Lake County warrant. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on the warrant which charged him with violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending his transfer to the Lake County Jail.
ocala-news.com
Ocala Recreation and Parks Department rescues kitten from tree
The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department sprang into action last week to help a kitten that was stuck in a tree. On Friday, February 3, a local resident spotted the stuck kitten and contacted the recreation and parks department. Several individuals who lived in the area informed the department that the kitten had been stuck in the tree for approximately four days.
WCJB
Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
WCJB
Woman arrested for child neglect, animal neglect after dog found dead in Putnam County
INTERLACHEN, Fla. (WCJB) - Putnam County deputies arrested a woman Tuesday on two charges of child neglect and one charge of third-degree felony animal neglect after finding one dog dead, and three more on the brink of death. Deputies assisted animal control in investigating the home of Tricia Neil, 43,...
WCJB
‘I’m glad we were able to stop it quick’: Multiple fire crews battle 45-acre wildfire
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - On Tuesday afternoon, Florida Highway Patrol troopers and Alachua County Sheriffs deputies, closed U.S. Highway 301 due to a 45-acre wildfire. The fire was reported south of Hawthorne near Lochloosa lake and the smoke made visibility difficult. “Within two hours we had this fire contained to...
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
WCJB
Marion County commissioners show support for residents over proposed zoning changes in Levy County
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - It was a heated debate as a large group of people asked Marion County commissioners for help as residents get ready for proposed zoning changes in Levy County. Many people who live in Rainbow Lakes Estates are against the idea to build mobile homes on the...
ocala-news.com
Tuscawilla Park playground temporarily closed for maintenance
The City of Ocala has announced that the playground at Tuscawilla Park will be temporarily closed on Friday, February 10, from 8 a.m. to noon. According to the city, the closure is due to scheduled maintenance. To view a list of other city parks that can be utilized during this period, visit the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks website.
Pasco And Hernando Deputies Locate And Arrest Burglary Suspect At County Line Road
HERNANDO COUNTY, Fla. – Hernando County and Pasco County Sheriff’s deputies were searching for a burglary suspect in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road. “The Burglary suspect from earlier, in the area of Commercial Way and County Line Road, has been located
villages-news.com
Standing-room-only crowd demands action on Morse Boulevard
The Villages fire chief was standing at the door counting heads as a standing-room-only crowd flooded Savannah Center, demanding action on Morse Boulevard. Dozens of people were turned away Friday morning from the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting when the Ashley Wilkes Room quickly filled to capacity.
villages-news.com
Woman kicks door of squad car during arrest on Historic Side of The Villages
A woman kicked the door of a squad car during an arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Shayona Marquise Young, 24, who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake, was traveling in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding at about 2 a.m. Sunday at the La Bodega shopping area on the Historic Side of The Villages. Young was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of theft, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
This Weekend in Lake County, Florida - Friday 2/10/23 - Sunday 2/12/23
It's Mardi Gras in downtown Leesburg, it's Super Bowl Sunday, and it's the weekend before Valentine's Day. Do you have any plans for this weekend? Lake County, Florida has a bunch of options for you!
Hernando deputies respond to armed robbery
The Hernando County Sheriff's Office arrived at a Chevron on Cortez Boulevard on Friday to respond to the robbery.
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for thefts at two Circle K gas stations in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is wanted in connection with two thefts that occurred at Circle K gas stations in northwestern Marion County. On Tuesday, February 7, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. the...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after cocaine found inside vehicle during traffic stop
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Ocala after cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge SUV traveling eastbound on NW 60th Street. When the vehicle approached the intersection of 44th Avenue, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the MCSO report.
Comments / 11