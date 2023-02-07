ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Marion County, FL

Comments / 11

rita612
3d ago

It’s ridiculous that Florida can’t build without destroying every tree. There needs to be better laws to preserve some of these trees.

Reply(6)
2
Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up canceled due to weather

The City of Ocala’s Cattle Drive and Cowboy Round-Up scheduled for Saturday, February 11 has been canceled due to expected inclement weather. The event’s organizers are operating out of an abundance of caution for the safety of livestock and participants. The event will not be rescheduled this year.
OCALA, FL
ocala-news.com

More residents discuss quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County

In response to recent letters that voiced concerns on the quality of dental care in Ocala/Marion County, more residents wrote in to share their thoughts and concerns regarding this topic. “I also have an issue with dental services in the area. I went to a well-known chain here in Ocala....
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident arrested at his home

A Village of Tierra Del Sol South resident was arrested at his home on a Lake County warrant. Jeremy Mark Mariz, 39, at 518 Carrera Drive was taken into custody by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies shortly before 3 p.m. Thursday on the warrant which charged him with violating his probation. He was booked without bond at the Sumter County Detention Center pending his transfer to the Lake County Jail.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Ocala Recreation and Parks Department rescues kitten from tree

The City of Ocala Recreation and Parks Department sprang into action last week to help a kitten that was stuck in a tree. On Friday, February 3, a local resident spotted the stuck kitten and contacted the recreation and parks department. Several individuals who lived in the area informed the department that the kitten had been stuck in the tree for approximately four days.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Firefighters rescue Alachua County Public Schools student stuck in a tree

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Firefighters rescued a student who got stuck in a tree outside an Alachua County elementary school on Wednesday morning. Gainesville Fire Rescue units responded to Norton Elementary School on Northwest 45th Avenue around 10:30 a.m. Firefighters say a boy was having some “emotional issues” and ran out of the school and climbed a palm tree.
ALACHUA COUNTY, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Tuscawilla Park playground temporarily closed for maintenance

The City of Ocala has announced that the playground at Tuscawilla Park will be temporarily closed on Friday, February 10, from 8 a.m. to noon. According to the city, the closure is due to scheduled maintenance. To view a list of other city parks that can be utilized during this period, visit the City of Ocala Recreation and Parks website.
OCALA, FL
villages-news.com

Standing-room-only crowd demands action on Morse Boulevard

The Villages fire chief was standing at the door counting heads as a standing-room-only crowd flooded Savannah Center, demanding action on Morse Boulevard. Dozens of people were turned away Friday morning from the Community Development District 1 Board of Supervisors meeting when the Ashley Wilkes Room quickly filled to capacity.
THE VILLAGES, FL
villages-news.com

Woman kicks door of squad car during arrest on Historic Side of The Villages

A woman kicked the door of a squad car during an arrest on the Historic Side of The Villages. Shayona Marquise Young, 24, who lives at The Quarters Apartments in Lady Lake, was traveling in a vehicle that was pulled over for speeding at about 2 a.m. Sunday at the La Bodega shopping area on the Historic Side of The Villages. Young was wanted on a Lake County warrant charging her with failure to appear on a charge of theft, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department.
LADY LAKE, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after cocaine found inside vehicle during traffic stop

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Ocala after cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge SUV traveling eastbound on NW 60th Street. When the vehicle approached the intersection of 44th Avenue, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy