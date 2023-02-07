Tri-State Area residents going all out to help quake victims in Turkey, Syria

Death toll surpasses 7,000 after earthquake in Turkey and Syria 02:54

CARLSTADT, N.J. - As the extent of the devastation in Turkey and Syria comes into clearer focus, the cry for donations to help grows louder across the Tri-State Area.

CBS2's Vanessa Murdock spoke with those leading the charge to collect essentials.

Razik Sharki dropped off whatever he could afford to lose from his closet at PortX on Patterson Plank Road in Carlstadt, N.J.

"I will go to work and replace them, but they can't. It's going to take months, or years, for them to get together," he said.

Sharki is Turkish, originally from Adana – hit hard by the quake. His family survived.

"Their building's down but they are OK, thank God," he said.

"I feel a little better right now. About half an hour ago, I was crying inside," said Eyup Ulu.

Ulu, CEO of PortX, announced Tuesday his doors are open for donation dropoff from 9 a.m.-6.p.m. daily.

"I need people's help. Whatever you can bring over," he said.

Tents, Blankets, brand new clothing are especially needed. Items collected in Carlstadt will be shipped to Turkey via airline or shipped on sea in crates.

"I was not expecting it to be as strong a reaction from everybody as we've seen," said Tugce Mavruk.

Mavruk, part owner of Mediterranean Hummus on Main Street in Holbrook, explains the company put out a call for emergency supply donations on social media Monday and items keep getting carried in.

"The response has been immense actually," Mavruk said.

The quake hit too close to home. Her family in Adana is safe, but family friends on the nearby island of Hatay are not all accounted for.

"It is fairly isolated so help has been limited," Mavruk said.

All donations she receives will be directed to Hatay and Adana. She says these are the immediate needs.

"Medical supplies, baby formula, diapers, wipes, blankets, coats," she said.

You can drop off at any of the seven Hummus Mediterranean locations on Long Island by close of business Friday. They get shipped Saturday.

691 Route 109, West Babylon, NY

1786 Deer Park Ave, Deer Park, NY

300 W Merrick Road, Freeport, NY

150 Woodbury Road, Woodbury, NY

200 Ronkonkoma Ave, Ronkonkoma, NY

41 Mercedes Way, Deer Park, NY

38 E Sunrise Hwy, Lindenhurst, NY

433 Sunrise Highway, Lynbrook, NY

1066 Main Street, Holbrook, NY

680 Middle Country Road, Selden, NY

Buy a slice or pie at Champion Pizza in SoHo through Sunday and your purchase will benefit relief efforts.

"Everything I'm going to collect and send to Turkey," said Hakki Akdeniz, owner of Champion Pizza.

Akdeniz is originally from Turkey – near the epicenter. His mother and extended family still live there and are alive.

"I'm not there, but my heart, my mind is with them right now," he said.

He hopes to sell as much as $25,000 dollars to pass on to reputable nonprofits, and hopes to inspire others to help too.

"When you make pizza, you've got to make it with your heart," he said.

For more ways to help, CLICK HERE .

Help is on the way from the United States.

Americares is sending an emergency response team to the areas hit hardest in Turkey.

The team is expected to leave within the next 24 hours with much-needed supplies.

If you'd like to contribute, CLICK HERE .