ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paterson, NJ

Paterson police officer accused of violating N.J.'s use-of-force policy

By Kevin Rincon
CBS New York
CBS New York
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1whlCP_0kfhH0FZ00

Paterson police officer charged after shooting man in the back 01:51

PATERSON, N.J. -- A Paterson police officer is now facing criminal charges after shooting a man in the back.

The New Jersey attorney general said the shooting violated the state's use-of-force policy.

Video from the early morning hours of June 11 shows officers responding to calls of a large crowd causing a disturbance. During that call, they found a gun.

"Everything's good?" one officer says on the footage.

"Yeah, I got the weapon right here," another officer responds.

But seconds later, shots can be heard in the distance. Officer Jerry Moravek is seen running toward that sound. Not long after, a man in a white hoodie is seen running.

"Drop the gun," Moravek says repeatedly on video.

Less than 15 seconds later, the officer shoots 28-year-old Khalif Cooper in the back.

"Why did you run from me?" Moravek says.

"I was scared," Cooper says.

As he lay there handcuffed waiting for an ambulance, Cooper can be heard saying repeatedly he wasn't armed.

According to the body cam footage, the officer in those brief moments saw things differently.

"I saw him with a handgun. You didn't see him with a gun here?" Moravek says.

After months of investigating, Attorney General Matt Platkin this week charged Officer Moravek with second-degree aggravated assault, and second-degree official misconduct.

Platkin says the shot left Cooper unable to walk.

That night, there was a gun found near where Cooper was seen running, but Platkin says it wasn't in his possession, or within his reach.

Investigators also say there was no DNA or fingerprint evidence linking that gun to Cooper.

In a short statement, Paterson Mayor Andre Sayegh said the city's preliminary review found the officer was following guidelines -- as he chased a man he thought was armed.

Moravek's attorney says the officer believed his life was at risk and made a split-second decision.

If convicted, Moravek could face up to 10 years in prison on each count.

Comments / 24

Mike
3d ago

The AG sucks for charging him. He tossed the gun 25 feet before he was shot but the police officer didn’t see it. Keep charging these officers and they’ll simply just stop responding to shots fired calls. Your pick AG.

Reply(3)
6
Sterling Parker
3d ago

a police officer can respond to gun shots or even pursuit a suspect. But must also follow protocol,, which is call out to the perpetrator to halt and raise their hands and follow instructions . But not to shoot him in the back which is a coward move ,,,unless that perpetrator has a gun and turns towards the officer as if to use that firearm ,, then that officer has every right to discharge his weapon at the suspect. On another note it's no new news that Paterson police department have corrupt police officers all the way up to the mayor's office which is already a scandal about Jose De Jesus being missing while in police custody.

Reply(1)
3
Karen Tria
3d ago

If he didn’t do anything wrong, he wouldn’t have had to run. I have no problem with a runner getting shot. How many cops have been shot, let alone killed, because they didn’t act fast enough.

Reply(4)
5
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS New York

Officials: Jersey City teacher died from blunt force trauma

JERSEY CITY, N.J. -- There's an update on a beloved Jersey City teacher and mother who was found dead in a shallow grave in Kearny.Officials say an autopsy of 33-year-old Luz Hernandez revealed she died of blunt force trauma to the head and compression to the neck.READ MORE: Jersey City kindergarten teacher Luz Hernandez found dead in KearnyProsecutors say officers were sent to her home for a welfare check Tuesday, one day after she failed to show up for work. What they found inside led them to believe a crime had occurred. Her body was found a short time later, buried in a shallow grave in Kearny about 3.5 miles away from her home.No arrests have been made.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
CBS New York

1 arrested, 2nd sought in killing of NJ kindergarten teacher

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - There are new developments in the murder case of a Jersey City teacher. Luz Hernandez's body was found in a shallow grave in Kearny, N.J. Authorities have charged a man family members say is her boyfriend, and they're searching for a second suspect. There's a memorial in front of what was a crime scene. The family is overwhelmed with sadness. CBS2's Christine Sloan spoke with the victim's brother soon after the arrest, and he couldn't find the words to describe his grief. Family members told CBS2 they had a feeling all along something wasn't right with the suspect's story. Now, Hernandez's ex...
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)

Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
CBS New York

NYPD: Customer shot trying to stop late-night robbery at Brooklyn deli

NEW YORK -- A customer at a Brooklyn deli wound up in the hospital after they were shot trying to stop a late-night robbery. According to detectives, one suspect held up a gun while another took money from the cash register as the deli on Myrtle Avenue in Clinton Hill was about to close Friday. A 48-year-old man intervened and got into an argument with the suspects, investigators said. He was shot and taken to the hospital in stable condition. Police have not made any arrests or released descriptions of the suspects. An officer was keeping watch inside the deli Saturday morning. 
BROOKLYN, NY
PIX11

Six Rikers inmates hospitalized after jail attack; 9 charged: DA

THE BRONX (PIX11) — Nine armed inmates at the Rikers Island facility allegedly attacked fellow detainees for 15 minutes in an apparent gang dispute before the fight was broken up, officials said Thursday. The nine inmates, alleged members of the Bloods gang, are accused of cornering six alleged Mac Balla members on Aug. 18, 2022 […]
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Suspect in NYPD machete attack pleads not guilty

NEW YORK -- The man accused of attacking NYPD officers with a machete on New Year's Eve pleaded not guilty to attempted murder and assault charges in a new state indictment.Authorities say Trevor Bickford began studying radical Islamic theology last summer.They say he decided to wage jihad against government officials that he believed to be anti-Muslim.READ MORE: Criminal complaint: NYPD machete attack suspect wanted to kill an officer in uniformAccording to the Manhattan District Attorney's Office, he allegedly targeted a uniformed police officer because he was a man in uniform with a weapon.Three officers were hurt in the attack.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
tapinto.net

Paterson Man Arrested for Aggravated Assault of a Child

PATERSON, NJ – A Paterson man was arrested on Tuesday by members of the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office for aggravated assault, Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia Valdes and Paterson Police Acting Chief Bert Ribeiro announced. According to a statement, on November 5, 2022, the Passaic County Prosecutor’s Office Special...
PATERSON, NJ
CBS New York

Man accused of punching MTA conductor pleads not guilty

NEW YORK -- An MTA conductor who was assaulted on the job faced her alleged attacker in court Wednesday.Tanya McCray hugged her co-workers who came to support her as the investment banker accused of attacking her in December appeared in Brooklyn Supreme Court.McCray says Jean-Francois Coste appeared to be drunk when he punched her in the face when she refused to let him get into the crew room at the Coney Island station.Now, she wants justice."No plea deal, none," McCray said.When asked what would feel like justice, she said, "Getting justice, go to jail.""It's not OK to assault transit workers. Enough is enough. I'm tired of it. My coworkers are tired of it. That's why we're here, and we have to put our foot down," said Canella Gomez, with TWU Local 100.Coste pleaded not guilty to assault charges.
BROOKLYN, NY
CBS New York

Police seek suspect in deadly Times Square shooting

NEW YORK -- Police are searching for the gunman after a man was shot to death steps from Port Authority Bus Terminal during the Thursday evening commute.Crime scene tape replaced rush hour traffic on Eighth Avenue as the NYPD investigated a deadly shooting on West 44th Street."There were thousands of people going home. Port Authority is right there. Anybody who's in an office trying to get to Port Authority, and people are shooting guns. It's insane," one witness said.Police tell us just before 6 p.m., a 22-year-old man got into a dispute with someone right outside the Shake Shack and...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS New York

Dad wants "whole school board gone" after daughter's death

Warning: You may find some of the video above disturbing. BAYVILLE, N.Y. -- A wake was held Friday for a 14-year-old girl in New Jersey who took her own life after being bullied at school.The child's father told CBS2's Ali Bauman he plans to take legal action against school administration.READ MORE: Father: 14-year-old daughter took own life after videos posted of her getting beat up in N.J. schoolStudents -- kids -- are trying to process the death of their friend Adriana Kuch."She was a really nice girl," friend Gerald Gibbs said."She always knew how to light up a room," friend...
BAYVILLE, NY
CBS New York

CBS New York

New York City, NY
145K+
Followers
28K+
Post
44M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news, weather, sports in New York City from CBS 2.

 https://newyork.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy