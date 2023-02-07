Read full article on original website
NYFW Rising Stars Raul Lopez and Willy Chavarria on Expanding the Definition of American Fashion
New York Fashion Week officially kicks off today, and two of the season’s hottest tickets are Willy Chavarria and Raul Lopez’s Luar. Chavarria will present his fall 2023 menswear collection on Wednesday at 6 pm, while Lopez takes the week’s closing spot later that same evening at 8 pm. Much can be said about what these designers share: unpretentious and convincing charisma; a knack for for reinventing familiar sartorial codes distilled from their own personal narratives; an appetite for subverting the establishment—by, say, staging shows at gay cruising bars (Chavarria) or in warehouses in Bushwick (Lopez). But their biggest similarity is also what makes their work distinct from each other’s: They’re both Latinos, unabashedly Latinos. But Lopez is Dominican, born and raised in Williamsburg, Brooklyn, and Chavarria is Mexican-American—Chicano—born and raised in Huron, California.
A juicy new book explores the cultural history of the backside
In "Butts: A Backstory," journalist Heather Radke addresses how big of a role our rears play not just in our relationships with our bodies, but in the cultural, social and gender-specific experiences that define womanhood.
Body Inclusivity Is Still Lacking At Fashion Week, Starting With Who's Invited
Influencers maintain that even the crowd invited to attend isn't as size-inclusive as it should be.
Hypebae
Good American Launches Soft Sculpt Denim Collection
Khloé Kardashian‘s ever-expanding denim brand, Good American, just launched its all-new Soft Sculpt denim collection, comprising eight silhouettes across three cult-loved denim styles. Featuring a range of dresses, jumpsuits, bodysuits and tops, the collection aims to prioritize comfort and stretch in a bid to support its wearer’s natural...
Hypebae
Self-Portrait Debuts SS23 Campaign Starring Gigi Hadid
London-based label Self-Portrait has debuted its newest campaign for the Spring/Summer 2023 season featuring Gigi Hadid. The visuals, shot by Tyrone Lebon in New York City, reflect creative director Han Chong’s focus on individuality and confidence. Hadid is spotted throughout the Big Apple, wearing highlight pieces from the label’s latest collection. The star is seen in an embellished chain mesh dress with encrusted straps, as well as a sparkly cardigan and skirt set in green. Hadid additionally dons a pink body-hugging dress and a cropped tweed top paired with a maxi-length skirt.
Vice
Anna Bolina is the designer challenging us to be better than basic
In an abandoned storefront under the guise of a full moon, Anna Bolina, heralded as the “downtown Donatella” staged her SS23 runway show in New York. The 29-year-old designer has quickly become a favourite amongst the IYKYK-crowd for her aggressively sexual and artfully-marred garments, but also for the ways in which she is her brand. Models were sent down the runway clutching pull-cords secured to gown-like silhouettes, which melted off legs into plastic stockings. Sauntering in clear, six-inch heels, their foot-long hair extensions swished like banners behind their bodies, revealed through cut-outs that taunted and invited. As the bass pumped through the room, the off-calendar show blurred the lines between brand and personhood, performance and reality; while other brands aspire to world-build, Anna Bolina is just living her life.
Collection
I’ve been an admirer of Petar Petrov’s work since Vogue Runway began posting his collections nearly five years ago—the everyday chic of his tailoring, the easy-to-wear, impossible-not-to-get-noticed-in dresses, the ornamentless, simplicity of his silhouettes—but when I hopped on a Zoom call with him last week to discuss this collection, I realized not only hadn’t we met, I had no idea what he even looked like. At this moment in fashion, when personal branding has become the be-all-end-all, when it can feel like we live and die by social media, it was a rare experience, and a good reminder that the real work of a designer is in the studio, not on their feeds. That you can build a business without celebrities or influencers or fashion shows.
Vogue Editors and Vogue Club Members Gather for a NYFW Kickoff Party
On the night before the official start of NYFW, Vogue Club kicked off the week of fashion festivities with an exclusive cocktail at the Little Ned. Amidst the fête, members mingled with Vogue editors, many of them now familiar from earlier Vogue Club series and events. Partygoers enjoyed specialty cocktails and an editor-curated playlist inspired by the soirée's swanky, dimly lit, moody atmosphere.
Model Jessie Li’s Intimate New York Wedding Was Inspired by English Country Gardens
In 2017, after two years of studying to be a concert pianist at Juilliard, Jessie Li transferred to Columbia University and chose to commit more fully to her modeling career. And it was there, while on a campus tour, that she first met Yoni Schanzer. “Since Columbia was my first non–art school, I was shy and intimidated,” Li recalls, “but he came up to me and made me feel at ease. I remember him making me laugh a bunch, and he asked me out for coffee.”
Sienna Miller in Low-Rise Cargo Jeans Is a Throwback
Sienna Miller’s thoughts on low-rise jeans? Why not. At 41, the actor witnessed the rise of hip-hugging trousers in the noughties, as well as trying out the divisive style for herself back in the day. Proving that low-risers can still be a wardrobe staple in mid-life—if you have the...
Designer Dirk Schönberger Has Exited MCM
PARIS — Dirk Schönberger has quietly exited luxury accessories brand MCM Worldwide after a four-year stint as its creative leader. He had joined MCM from Adidas in 2018, initially as global creative officer, and was promoted to global brand officer in 2022.More from WWDInside the Pop-In@Nordstrom MCM event, Los AngelesLaPointe RTW Fall 2023Robert Polidori Chronicles Dior Flagship Renovation in New Book In a statement shared first with WWD, MCM said Schönberger “served as a key catalyst behind product design and brand experience, and led and implemented global creative strategies. “Amongst other fundamental steps, he played the central part in transforming the leather goods...
hypebeast.com
Timberland Taps Six World-Class Creatives For the Future73 Initiative
50 years ago, Timberland introduced its iconic “yellow boot,” officially known as the 6-Inch Boot these days. Though the company began as the Abington Shoe Company in 1952, the brand as we know it today was birthed in 1973 — the 6-Inch Boot was originally titled the “Timberland,” and it was so popular that the Abington Shoe Company decided to rename itself Timberland after its most popular product. Fast-forward a half-decade, and Timberland is a purveyor of some of the most iconic boots in the world of street culture today: besides the 6-Inch Boot, there’s the “40 Below” Boot, the Euro Hiker, the Field Boot and many more.
Bella Hadid’s Eclectic Styling Should Be Studied
Bella Hadid is a street style star for a reason, folks! The top model has a unique ability to throw things together in an ensemble that, on paper, don’t quite make sense. The end result is always fresh, though. She’s made unexpected items trend like last year’s mini Ugg platforms (which she paired with men’s underwear), or revived 2000s staples like the huge messenger bag. Her latest spotting in New York City today, however, is an eclectic styling job for the books: She put together a handful of pieces that one would never think of wearing together. Who else could pair Salomon shoes with a dressy topcoat?
After a 32-Year Hiatus, Alaïa Makes a Glorious Return to New York City
New York City, Alaïa is officially back. Since closing the doors of its Soho store in 1991, the city was left without a retail outpost of the French house but last night, Alaïa officially cut the ribbon on a new Soho location—which is located a few doors down from the original flagship. To celebrate the grand opening, fashion veterans, models, and many friends gathered in the boutique on Thursday evening. From Joan Smalls, who donned a sleek bodysuit and hosiery by the maison, to Eve Jobs, who slithered around the shop in a hooded number, it was an undeniably chic gathering.
Tracing the Checkered History of Hats on the Red Carpet
“Hats are radical,” milliner to the stars Philip Treacy once said. “Only people that wear hats understand that.” The British actor Florence Pugh can now count herself among their number, having swept into the London Critics’ Circle Film Awards wearing a deep red peplum gown from Robert Wun’s spring couture collection, complete with a matching wide-brimmed hat and trailing veil. Though Pugh is a playful dresser, this was a surprisingly bold choice for one of the more low-key dates on the awards season calendar. And while it’s not the Wun accessory we would have chosen for the star (that honor goes to the glass of red wine one model toted on the designer’s runway last month), it was perhaps appropriate for a night that was all about celebrating drama.
La Ligne (the Vogue-Loved Label That Perfected Stripes) Launches Denim
All products featured on Vogue are independently selected by our editors. However, when you buy something through our retail links, we may earn an affiliate commission. Meredith Melling, Valerie Macaulay, and Molly Howard, the three co-founders behind essentials label La Ligne, are no strangers to the pursuit of a perfect garment. Behind their striped staples are decades of observation and image references that have left lasting impressions on what they want to wear (and design) today. Of their musings, one feels most timely: “Meredith won’t say it herself, but she is a bit of a denim icon,” Howard says of her co-founder. “There is this one photo of her wearing a denim-on-denim look that still floats around the internet. I remember the photo from before I even knew her.”
Amanda Gorman on Wellness, Her Favorite Hair Accessories, and How She Gets Into the Writing Zone
You’ll remember American poet and activist Amanda Gorman from President Joe Biden’s inauguration in 2021. Resplendent in a yellow coat and ruby red Prada hairband, she gave a moving reading of her poem, “The Hill We Climb,” as the eyes of the world looked on. In the two years since that pivotal moment, Gorman has become a Vogue cover girl and Estée Lauder’s first global changemaker. Here, she talks about her writing process, hair accessories, and the well-being workout she loves.
Palomo Spain Is Back! And Here’s a Sneak Peek at the Fall 2023 Collection
Alejandro Gómez Palomo ♥ New York, and New York returns the favor. As an extrovert, he’s vibing with the energy of the city and appreciates the locals’ vociferousness. “Here, the smallest effort…like you put on a nice coat to go out in the morning and people are complimenting you on the streets and just smiling at you,” he says. (When we meet, Palomo is looking pretty smashing in wide-leg denim, a Margiela sailor sweater, and tabi boots—definitely a look that merits attention.)
one37pm.com
BRIAVIA is a Female-Owned Sustainable Activewear Brand to Check Out
Meet Brianna Wu, founder of AAPI women-owned and operated BRIAVIA. Based in Los Angeles, the brand (which was originally started as a hobby), has since turned into a passionate driven business. As the daughter of immigrants, Wu has a strong pride in the diverse cultures, people, and places that make the world what it is, along with a unique story about her journey in the world of activewear. At the age of eighteen, Brianna moved to Los Angeles and founded BRIAVIA shortly after. Heavily involved in every step of the development process, her tiny LA apartment used to double as a warehouse and she would process, pack, and ship every order herself, refusing to sacrifice quality materials or the planet in the process.
fashionunited.com
CPHFW Talent: P.L.N. explores the polarity of extremes for AW23
For P.L.N’s second Copenhagen Fashion Week showcase, creative designer Peter Lundvald Nielsen doubled down on the brand’s raw and uncompromising dark and moody aesthetic for autumn/winter 2023. Inspired by the polarity of extremes, P.L.N invited guests into a pitch-black and smoky warehouse space at Copenhagen’s Bella Center to...
