Meredith Melling, Valerie Macaulay, and Molly Howard, the three co-founders behind essentials label La Ligne, are no strangers to the pursuit of a perfect garment. Behind their striped staples are decades of observation and image references that have left lasting impressions on what they want to wear (and design) today. Of their musings, one feels most timely: "Meredith won't say it herself, but she is a bit of a denim icon," Howard says of her co-founder. "There is this one photo of her wearing a denim-on-denim look that still floats around the internet. I remember the photo from before I even knew her."

3 DAYS AGO