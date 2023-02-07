Read full article on original website
A style expert said Kyrsten Sinema's yellow dress at the State of the Union 'reflects her independent spirit,' but that it 'missed the mark'
Lauren Rothman, a Washington, DC-based style expert, told Insider that Sinema's yellow dress "appeared ill-fitting."
What Republicans have actually said about cuts to Social Security and Medicare
President Biden drew a raucous response from Republicans during his State of the Union address on Tuesday night when he said some GOP lawmakers want to cut Social Security and Medicare. “Anybody who doubts it, contact my office. I’ll give you a copy of the proposal,” he said as Republican lawmakers jeered. Biden and Democratic…
The White House Quickly Backs Away, Saying Biden's 1975 Bill To End Social Security Is Not Something He's Proud Of.
President Biden has been clear in his commitment to preserving Social Security and Medicare. White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre clarified the distinction between their positions on Air Force One when reporters raised questions about them related to an outdated 1975 bill sponsored by then-Senator Joe Biden attempting to sunset entitlement programs, including SSI and Medicaid.
Romney Breaks With Top Republicans, Insists Chinese Balloon Crisis Was ‘Skillfully’ Handled
In a break from major Republican players, Sen. Mitt Romney (R-UT) told CNN Thursday the U.S. made the right call in waiting to shoot down the Chinese surveillance balloon until it was over the Atlantic Ocean Saturday. “Was everything done 100 percent correctly? I can’t imagine that would be the case of almost anything we do. But I came away more confident,” Romney told CNN’s Chief Congressional Correspondent Manu Raju. “I believe that the administration, the president, our military and intelligence agencies, acted skillfully and with care. At the same time, their capabilities are extraordinarily impressive.” U.S. defense officials waited to shoot the balloon to prevent falling debris from hurting people on the ground, Biden told reporters last week. Meanwhile, Romney’s fellow Republicans are slamming Biden for not shooting down the balloon sooner, with Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) telling CNN the U.S. should have never let the surveillance mechanism even enter the country. Read it at @mkraju
Trump's most loyal supporters in Congress are calling for an immediate halt to US support for Ukraine
Eleven House Republicans have backed a measure calling for an immediate halt of US aid to Ukraine. The measure is backed by Reps. Matt Gaetz, Lauren Boebert, and Marjorie Taylor Greene. A recent poll found nearly two-thirds of American support continued aid to Ukraine. A group of House Republicans is...
DeSantis Stuns the Nation as He Fires Back at Donald Trump Directly
Photo byPhoto 122725423 / Desantis © Joe Tabb | Dreamstime.com. DeSantis is slowly losing his cool with Donald Trump. It seems like the former US president sees Florida Governor as a direct threat to his upcoming campaign.
Poll: 60% of Americans say Biden 'hasn’t accomplished very much'
(The Center Square) – According to a Washington Post-ABC News poll, the majority of Americans surveyed said they don’t believe President Joe Biden “has achieved much since taking office.” If a rematch between Biden and former President Donald Trump were held today, 48% of respondents said they’d vote for Trump; 44% for Biden. According to the poll, 62% of Americans said Biden has accomplished “not very much” or “little or...
Matt Gaetz Honors Accused Murderer at Committee Hearing
When members of the House Judiciary Committee convened for their first meeting of the year last week, the new Republican majority instituted a change in procedure: Before every hearing, everyone in the room would recite the Pledge of Allegiance.The honor of leading the first pledge was given to Corey Beekman, a U.S. Army National Guard combat veteran who traveled to Capitol Hill at the invitation of his congressman, Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL).“It is my pleasure and distinct honor to introduce to the committee Staff Sergeant Corey Ryan Beekman, an American hero and a constituent of mine residing in Pensacola, Florida,”...
LARRY KUDLOW: Biden's State of the Union was a third-rate huckster speech
FOX Business host Larry Kudlow dissects President Biden's State of the Union address on Wednesday's "Kudlow."
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
DOJ says end of health emergency will terminate Title 42 policy and moot Supreme Court case
The Tuesday submission comes just a week after the administration formally announced its plan to end the public health emergency.
White House says Biden won’t do Super Bowl interview, blames Fox
President Biden will not sit for the traditional pre-Super Bowl interview with Fox, which is airing the game on Sunday, the White House said early Friday. The president typically gives an interview to air in the lead-up to the Super Bowl, and Biden has done so in each of his first two years in office,…
Schumer: Biden ‘rope-a-doped’ Republicans into ‘trap’ on Social Security, Medicare
Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) on Wednesday praised President Biden over his back-and-forth with Republicans on Social Security and Medicare during the State of the Union address one night earlier, saying that they walked into a “trap” he laid for them. “Joe Biden was so deft. He let them walk into his trap. He…
Corporate America donated $36M to election objectors in 2022 election: analysis
Corporate PACs affiliated with Fortune 500 companies and their trade associations donated $36.3 million to lawmakers who voted against certifying President Biden’s victory after the Jan. 6, 2021, Capitol attack. That’s the total figure for the 2022 election cycle, which began in January 2021, according to an analysis of year-end campaign finance filings by liberal…
BBC
Have Biden's economic plans hit the buffers?
President Joe Biden may not be out of ideas for how to deliver on his economic promises. But he does seem to be out of time. In his State of the Union address, the president urged lawmakers to "finish the job" - calling for a new tax on the super wealthy, a crackdown on Big Tech companies, and other financial support for families, including family and medical leave.
Illinois gun-ban incites challenges to legislative shortcuts
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — For all the fanfare and the legal rigmarole of Illinois’ ban on semiautomatic weapons, it might come as a surprise to learn the legislation was titled “Insurance Code-Public Adjusters.”. To thousands of gun owners and merchants who filed lawsuits over it, the title...
Senators want border wall finished
(The Center Square) - South Dakota Sen. Mike Rounds is one of seven senators sponsoring the WALL Act, which eliminates illegal immigrant tax subsidies and uses the funds to finish the wall at the Mexican border. President Joe Biden stopped construction of the wall with an executive order on the first day of his administration. The president said he would allow the Department of Homeland Security to close some unfinished gaps in Arizona. ...
U.S. Senate panel sets new hearing for Biden telecom nominee
WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A U.S. Senate committee on Tuesday set a third confirmation hearing for the Biden administration’s nominee to a seat on the Federal Communications Commission that has been vacant for more than two years.
There's No Code Of Ethics For The Supreme Court, But The Pressure's On
A Senate bill and an American Bar Association recommendation to create an ethics code follow high-profile scandals at the court.
Ousted election clerk hit with ethics lawsuit in New Mexico
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A local elections regulator in rural New Mexico who was recently declared missing from work and replaced is now facing possible sanctions from a commission that oversees ethics and conduct by government officials. The civil lawsuit against Yvonne Otero was filed Tuesday by the...
