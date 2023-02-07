Dak New Contract? Cowboys QB Options

With Dak Prescott continuing his climb, one former NFL general manager offered a potential solution to the Cowboys' quarterback situation.

If you are an NFL general manager, there is no position more important to hit on in than the quarterback. Generally, the true contenders of the NFL are where they are due to their ability to land a franchise quarterback.

A prime example of this, in the eyes of the Jones family, can be seen with their Dallas Cowboys, who are led by a fourth-round pick in Dak Prescott. To Jerry and Stephen Jones, Prescott has shown he can be an elite quarterback capable of leading one of the best offenses in the NFL.

That's one of the reasons - in addition to the contractual structure and the salary-cap limitations - that former NFL general manager Mike Tannenbaum is correct when he states on ESPN's Get Up that the Cowboys should extend Prescott.

Despite missing five games during the regular season, Prescott still put up respectable numbers. In the 12 games that he did play, Prescott threw for 2,860 yards and 23 touchdowns, albeit with 15 interceptions.

When Prescott is healthy (and outside of his weird interception turn) he's is statistically a top-tier quarterback, with his only seasons with less than 3,000 passing yards coming in the two seasons where he missed time.

We break down the financial options with Dak here ... and the "extend him'' choice is pretty clear. (Though Stephen's "10 more years of Dak seems a bit hyperbolic.)

There is an addendum to all of this ... if Prescott were to miss time again. Tannenbaum offered a solution for that as well, as he added that Dallas should look to add a quarterback in the draft, citing the San Francisco 49ers success with rookie and third-string quarterback Brock Purdy.

It so happens that the Cowboys turning to the draft and taking a QB somewhere is already an open secret at The Star; Jerry has announced that as a tentative plan .

Free agent Cooper Rush can be in this mix as well. But Rush and a rookie are sidebar issues here. And what to do with Dak is clear.

Y ou can find Connor Zimmerlee on Twitter @Connorjz98

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Dallas Cowboys ?

America's Team ALERT! Get your Dallas Cowboys game TICKETS from SI Tickets ... here!

Follow FishSports on Twitter

Follow Cowboys / Fish on Facebook

Subscribe to the Cowboys Fish Report on YouTube for constant daily Cowboys live-stream podcasts and reports!