Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
kadn.com
Valentine's Day Goodies With DBR
Robin Thibodeaux, of Designs By Robin (DBR), showcased gift ideas for everyone in your life. Need a last minute Valentine's Day gift? Check out DBR at 505 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette. Click here to learn more.
Iberia Parish Sheriff deputy helps save man’s life
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – James Duhe Jr. says he was driving around New Iberia not knowing that he was in the initial stages of having a stroke. “A flushed feeling came upon me from my hip to my foot. Then I realized something was obviously very wrong.” Duhe says he pulled over in a […]
Residents and councilman oppose proposed location for a new truck stop
Councilman Patrick Lewis with District 1 held a townhouse meeting Thursday to discuss the process and a potential site for a new truck stop.
theadvocate.com
Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch
The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
Lafayette jury convicts man of first-degree robbery
A 12-person Lafayette jury has convicted a man of a 2021 first-degree robbery.
kadn.com
Valentine’s Day with The Boyfriends For Now at Cité des Arts
Julie Bordelon and Leah Graeff from The Boyfriends along with Danny Ladmirault of Cite des Arts stopped by News15 at Noon to share the details of an upcoming Valentine's Day show. Tickets are on sale now for a special Valentine’s Day event with The Boyfriends for Now at Cité des (He)Arts, 109 Vine Street in downtown Lafayette on Tuesday, February 14.
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
Lane closure on I-49 north at I-10 for bridge repair Friday
The outside travel lane of I-49 northbound will be closed prior to the I-10 eastbound on-ramp today, Feb. 10, from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m.
kadn.com
Lafayette police officer’s reinstated a second time
Lafayette,La(KADN)- Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board were back at the desk on whether to reinstate officer Jeremy Roberts. In April 2020, Roberts was seen on body cam video pulling a woman from his patrol car by a chain connecting her ankles, causing minor injuries when she landed face-first on the asphalt.
Kaplan woman dead after her vehicle crashed into ditch in Breaux Bridge
A Kaplan woman is dead after her vehicle crashed into a ditch and hit a culvert in Breaux Bridge.
Woman wanted for questioning in theft at Lafayette beauty supply store
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Lafayette Police need your help identifying a women wanted for questioning in a theft that occurred at a hair extensions and beauty supply store. Police say the incident occurred Dec. 23 at the Beauty and Beyond store in the 100 block of Louisiana Avenue. If you can help police identity the woman, […]
Controversy surrounds dog kicked off of UL Campus after attack
A family is claiming the service dog, Cookie, attacked their service dog in November.
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Four Eunice High School students arrested after fight at the school
Four Eunice High School students were arrested after a fight on Friday.
UPDATE: Southbound lanes re-opened following vehicle crash on Evangeline Thruway
Lafayette Police Sgt. Robin Green confirms a vehicle accident with possible injuries that took place this afternoon has caused a closure.
Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed in locating Chaseton Blake Carrier
Law enforcement agencies in Acadia Parish are seeking the public’s assistance with locating a wanted fugitive.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Distributing Lethal Quantity of Fentanyl that Caused a Death in 2022
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Distributing Lethal Quantity of Fentanyl that Caused a Death in 2022. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested Lamarcos Robinson for allegedly distributing a lethal quantity of fentanyl that caused a death in 2022. On February 9, 2023,...
kadn.com
Adopt: Hank! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Furever Home Friday Pick
Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, brought Hank by in hopes of finding his furever home. This sweet boy is still a puppy but is a total cuddle bug. Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care...
Comments / 0