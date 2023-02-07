ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Valentine's Day Goodies With DBR

Robin Thibodeaux, of Designs By Robin (DBR), showcased gift ideas for everyone in your life. Need a last minute Valentine's Day gift? Check out DBR at 505 Jefferson Street in Downtown Lafayette. Click here to learn more.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Law firm moves out of Oil Center office to River Ranch

The full-service law firm of Liskow & Lewis APLC has moved out of its longtime Oil Center location to an office in River Ranch. The firm, which had been at the office at 822 Harding Ave. since at least 1995, has moved to 1200 Camellia Blvd., officials announced this week. It dates back to its founding in 1935 in Lake Charles before it opened a Lafayette office in 1962.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Valentine’s Day with The Boyfriends For Now at Cité des Arts

Julie Bordelon and Leah Graeff from The Boyfriends along with Danny Ladmirault of Cite des Arts stopped by News15 at Noon to share the details of an upcoming Valentine's Day show. Tickets are on sale now for a special Valentine’s Day event with The Boyfriends for Now at Cité des (He)Arts, 109 Vine Street in downtown Lafayette on Tuesday, February 14.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint

Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
MARKSVILLE, LA
Lafayette police officer’s reinstated a second time

Lafayette,La(KADN)- Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board were back at the desk on whether to reinstate officer Jeremy Roberts. In April 2020, Roberts was seen on body cam video pulling a woman from his patrol car by a chain connecting her ankles, causing minor injuries when she landed face-first on the asphalt.
LAFAYETTE, LA
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations

Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA

