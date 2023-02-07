ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Letter to the Editor: DRB Should Vote “No” on VCFA’s Proposed College Master Plan Application

I thank The Bridge for Cassandra Hemenway’s article, “Residents Rally About VCFA Zoning Request,” Jan. 17, 2023, about concerns voiced by Montpelier residents on January 3, at a meeting before the Development Review Board (DRB) regarding the proposed Application submitted by Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA). As further explained by Joe Castellano and Alisa Dworsky in their letters to the editor (Jan. 24, 2023), VCFA is attempting to change zoning procedures which would disenfranchise the community and could result in the creation of a commercial park.
Hoax Shooting Call at Montpelier High School was Part of Statewide “Swatting”

On the morning of a planned pep rally, Montpelier High School had a serious scare when the school went under lock down, and it wasn’t a drill. The Montpelier Police Department received a call from an out-of-state number reporting an active shooter at the high school, according to a city press release. Similar calls were made about high schools across the state at about the same time. Police responded accordingly, and learned that “this was clearly a hoax call,” reported City Manager Bill Fraser in a press release sent out about an hour after the call came in.
