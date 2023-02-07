Read full article on original website
Super Bowl The Chiefs, QB Mahomes and The Eagles, QB Hurts, Historic!!! Opinion: Birthday CardsDearWiseWomenKansas City, MO
Famous restaurant opens new location in UplandKristen WaltersUpland, PA
All-female Flyover Team to Make Super Bowl HistoryWilliamKansas City, MO
Interactive Life-Size Dinosaur Experience Coming to Pennsylvania this MonthTravel MavenPhiladelphia, PA
Exploring Philadelphia | Take a Day TripEast Coast TravelerPhiladelphia, PA
The mega event of this year Super Bowl 2023 is on the way. Everyone is ready to enjoy the match and tickets are already sold out. In this hype, Kaycee Marchetti, Cox’s girlfriend, talked about how she felt about being chosen as a special icon for the Super Bowl in 2023.
PA coroner announces death of Kansas City Chiefs ahead of Super Bowl
EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — In a gutsy prediction, a Pennsylvania coroner is preemptively killing off the Kansas City Chiefs for Super Bowl Sunday. Lehigh County Coroner Daniel A. Buglio wrote in a press release Friday morning that the Kansas City Chiefs will be crushed and laid to rest Sunday, February 12. Buglio continues saying the […]
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Patrick Mahomes wins 2nd MVP award ahead of Super Bowl
PHOENIX (AP) — Patrick Mahomes dominated the voting for the AP NFL Most Valuable Player award. Now, he’ll try to break the MVP curse. Mahomes, who also won in 2018, easily outdistanced Jalen Hurts, receiving 48 of 50 first-place votes from a nationwide panel of media members who regularly cover the league. He earned 490 points to 193 for Hurts, who got one first-place vote, 26 seconds, 11 thirds and 10 fourths.
AP Trending SummaryBrief at 11:26 p.m. EST
PHOENIX (AP) — Super Bowl 57 between the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs is rapidly approaching. The Chiefs are back in the Super Bowl for the third time in four years after winning another AFC Championship. They won Super Bowl 54 against the 49ers after the 2019 season but lost to the Buccaneers after 2020. The Philadelphia Eagles won the NFC championship and are trying to win their second Super Bowl in six years.
Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023
Kansas City Chiefs star quarterback Patrick Mahomes just won his second MVP and is looking for his second Super Bowl title. In just about half a decade, Mahomes has already established himself as a future Hall of Famer and one of the best quarterbacks of all time. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Patrick Mahomes’ net worth in 2023.
Decision Made On Damar Hamlin's Future With NFL
A decision has been made regarding Damar Hamlin's future with the NFL.
Prescott pays tribute to late mother while accepting award
PHOENIX (AP) — Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott used his platform as the NFL's Walter Payton Man of the Year award recipient for an emotional tribute to his mother, whom he called his “moral compass” and his inspiration. The two-time Pro Bowl selection lost his mother, Peggy,...
Maxey gives 76ers spark in 119-108 win over Knicks
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Tyrese Maxey provided a huge boost off the bench, scoring 27 points to help the Philadelphia 76ers rally from a 13-point deficit for a 119-108 win over the New York Knicks on Friday night. Joel Embiid had 35 points and 11 rebounds on 14-of-18 shooting from...
AP Source: Browns owners seeking share of NBA's Bucks
CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland Browns owners Dee and Jimmy Haslam are taking another shot at the NBA. Looking to expand their professional sports portfolio outside of Ohio, the Haslams are in talks to buy a minority stake in the Milwaukee Bucks, a person familiar with the negotiations told The Associated Press on Friday.
Nets' Thomas fined $40,000 by NBA for derogatory slur on TV
NEW YORK (AP) — Brooklyn Nets guard Cam Thomas was fined $40,000 by the NBA on Friday for using derogatory and disparaging language during a live television interview. Thomas was being interviewed along with Spencer Dinwiddie on TNT after the Nets' 116-105 victory over Chicago on Thursday night. He was asked about Dinwiddie's joke that he and Dorian Finney-Smith, who came together from Dallas in the trade for Kyrie Irving, helped make the Nets a better-looking team.
Ayton, Booker lead Suns past Pacers a day after Durant trade
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Deandre Ayton had 22 points and 11 rebounds, Devin Booker scored 21 points and Chris Paul chipped in 19 as the Phoenix Suns cruised past the Indiana Pacers 117-104 on Friday night. Playing one day after their blockbuster trade for four-time NBA scoring champion Kevin Durant,...
Nuggets acquire Bryant from Lakers, send Hyland to Clippers
DENVER (AP) — The Western Conference-leading Denver Nuggets picked up center Thomas Bryant from the Los Angeles Lakers in a four-team deal that also saw guard Bones Hyland wind up with the Los Angeles Clippers. As part of a trade that also involved the Orlando Magic, Denver sent guard...
Butler's dunk at end gives Heat 97-95 win over Rockets
MIAMI (AP) — The play was drawn up by assistant coach Chris Quinn during a Miami Heat scrimmage at the NBA restart bubble in 2020. A lob to the rim off an inbounds pass, and the result was a Jimmy Butler dunk. When that happened, Butler hung on the...
