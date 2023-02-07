ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

BBC

Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format

Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
BBC

West Ham 0-7 Chelsea: Sam Kerr scores four as Blues reach League Cup final

Sam Kerr struck four goals in a scintillating display as Chelsea ruthlessly brushed aside West Ham to reach a fourth successive Continental League Cup final. The Women's Super League leaders, who won the cup in 2020 and 2021, were 3-0 up after just 22 minutes, with Kerr scoring twice, either side of a neat Fran Kirby finish.
BBC

Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland aims to make it 12-0 against Scotland as Wales boss

Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC

Birmingham City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion - Hannibal Mejbri stars in Blues' derby win

Hannibal Mejbri scored the first and made the second as Birmingham City made it back-to-back Championship victories by comfortably winning the West Midlands derby against West Bromwich Albion. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder's superbly taken low curling 10th-minute free-kick earned the Tunisian his first senior goal. He then swung over...
BBC

YouTube: Guernsey FC virtual boss aiming for Premier League

Jack Peachman has made it his quest to take Guernsey FC from the eighth division of the English football pyramid to Premier League glory and share it with his 183,000 YouTube subscribers. His YouTube channel sees him playing video game Football Manager as part of the series Park To Prem.
BBC

Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment

Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
BBC

Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague

Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
BBC

'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'

What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
BBC

Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur

Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is out after he injured knee ligaments during last week's win over Manchester City. Defender Cristian Romero is suspended after being sent off in that match, while midfielder Yves Bissouma will undergo surgery on a fractured ankle. Leicester City defender Ricardo Perreira has recovered from a...
BBC

Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled

Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
BBC

Saturday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Kane, Pulisic, Balogun, Keita, Silva

Tottenham are among the admirers of Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Mirror) Meanwhile, Spurs are determined not to allow England forward Harry Kane, 29, to join a Premier League rival this summer - no matter the price - amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (90min)

