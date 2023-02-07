Read full article on original website
BBC
Women's League Cup: Liverpool & Aston Villa managers criticise competition format
Women's Super League managers have criticised the "unfair" format of the League Cup after Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final. Teams in the Champions League group stage skip the League Cup groups and enter at the quarter-finals. Chelsea and Arsenal reached the final having played two games, while beaten semi-finalists...
BBC
West Ham 0-7 Chelsea: Sam Kerr scores four as Blues reach League Cup final
Sam Kerr struck four goals in a scintillating display as Chelsea ruthlessly brushed aside West Ham to reach a fourth successive Continental League Cup final. The Women's Super League leaders, who won the cup in 2020 and 2021, were 3-0 up after just 22 minutes, with Kerr scoring twice, either side of a neat Fran Kirby finish.
Sunderland defensive duo 'a match for anyone,' says Danny Batth
Just how good is the Sunderland central defensive partnership of Dan Ballard and Danny Batth?
BBC
Kyle Lafferty: Northern Ireland striker joins Premiership champions Linfield until end of season
Much-travelled NI striker Kyle Lafferty has joined Irish Premiership champions Linfield until the end of the season. The 35-year-old's arrival at the Belfast club sees him sees him link up with his former international team-mate, Linfield boss David Healy. Fermanagh man Lafferty was released on transfer deadline day last week...
BBC
Women's Scottish Cup: Rangers, Celtic & Glasgow City involved in Sunday's last-16 ties
Scotland is rife with cup fever this weekend as eight last-16 Women's Scottish Cup ties take place this Sunday. Rangers and Celtic face the prospect of suffering cup shocks, with the Glasgow sides both on the road to face lower-league opposition. Rangers, the reigning SWPL and Sky Sports Cup champions,...
BBC
Six Nations 2023: Warren Gatland aims to make it 12-0 against Scotland as Wales boss
Venue: Murrayfield, Edinburgh Date: Saturday, 11 February Kick-off:16:45 GMT. Coverage: Live on BBC One, S4C, BBC Radio Wales, BBC Radio Cymru and Radio 5 Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website & app; live text commentary on BBC Sport website & app. Highlights and analysis, Scrum V Six Nations, BBC Two Wales, Sunday, 12 February from 18:00 GMT and later on demand.
BBC
Birmingham City 2-0 West Bromwich Albion - Hannibal Mejbri stars in Blues' derby win
Hannibal Mejbri scored the first and made the second as Birmingham City made it back-to-back Championship victories by comfortably winning the West Midlands derby against West Bromwich Albion. The on-loan Manchester United midfielder's superbly taken low curling 10th-minute free-kick earned the Tunisian his first senior goal. He then swung over...
BBC
YouTube: Guernsey FC virtual boss aiming for Premier League
Jack Peachman has made it his quest to take Guernsey FC from the eighth division of the English football pyramid to Premier League glory and share it with his 183,000 YouTube subscribers. His YouTube channel sees him playing video game Football Manager as part of the series Park To Prem.
Sunderland vs Reading Preview: How to watch, team news, recent form and referee
All you need to know ahead of the Championship game between Sunderland and Reading.
'No reason' why Chris Rigg can't play more for Sunderland this season - Tony Mowbray
Tony Mowbray says 15-year-old Chris Rigg will continue to be involved at Sunderland - in the right circumstances.
Report: Chelsea Could Sell Mason Mount If He Does Not Sign A New Contract
Chelsea could sell midfielder Mason Mount if an agreement is not reached on a new contract.
BBC
Birmingham City: Frank McParland brought in as Blues head of recruitment
Birmingham City have appointed Frank McParland as their new head of recruitment, to work under technical director Craig Gardner. The Championship club have also brought back former Blues backroom man Joe Carnall as chief scout, as part of a reshaped recruitment team. Liverpudlian McParland, 63, has twice had spells with...
BBC
Andoni Iraola: Leeds approach for Rayo Vallecano boss blocked, says Guillem Balague
Rayo Vallecano have blocked Leeds United's approach for manager Andoni Iraola, Spanish football expert Guillem Balague has told BBC Sport. Iraola, 40, has guided the Madrid side to fifth in La Liga this season, three points off the Champions League places. He oversaw two victories against Barcelona last term and...
BBC
'A battling team will give Everton fans their pride back'
What a difference a fortnight makes. Back on 21 January, Everton had lost at West Ham which was apparently a ‘must-win’ game which may decide the fate of the losers. Frank Lampard was sacked and Everton had 15 points after 20 games, needing another 25 with under half a season remaining to reach the common safety mark. A tall order.
SB Nation
Ahead of Leicester match, Stellini confirms Conte’s return, confidence in Forster
Antonio Conte is back at Hotspur Way as of this morning, but it was again assistant manager Cristian Stellini who spoke to the press this morning ahead of Tottenham Hotspur’s match at Leicester City. Fresh off of an inspiring and complete home victory over Manchester City last Sunday, Stellini...
BBC
Netball Super League 2023: Chelsea Pitman looks ahead to new season with London Pulse
Three years ago, England's Chelsea Pitman thought her netball career might be over. "It was taken out of my hands," the 34-year-old, who was dropped by Suncorp Super Netball side Adelaide Thunderbirds in 2020, told BBC Sport. But after returning to the sport with West Coast Fever in 2022 as...
BBC
Leicester City v Tottenham Hotspur
Tottenham captain Hugo Lloris is out after he injured knee ligaments during last week's win over Manchester City. Defender Cristian Romero is suspended after being sent off in that match, while midfielder Yves Bissouma will undergo surgery on a fractured ankle. Leicester City defender Ricardo Perreira has recovered from a...
BBC
Most motorcycle road races in Northern Ireland cancelled
Most motorcycle road racing, short circuit racing and trials in Northern Ireland have been cancelled for 2023. After an emergency meeting, the organising clubs deemed it impossible to run events because of soaring insurance charges. However, the BBC understands the organisers of the flagship North West 200 are hoping it...
Lisandro Martinez Escapes Unpunished After Kicking Patrick Bamford In Face And Head
Jermaine Beckford and Michael Owen both believe that Martinez kicked Bamford deliberately.
BBC
Saturday's transfer gossip: Maddison, Kane, Pulisic, Balogun, Keita, Silva
Tottenham are among the admirers of Leicester City and England midfielder James Maddison, 26. (Mirror) Meanwhile, Spurs are determined not to allow England forward Harry Kane, 29, to join a Premier League rival this summer - no matter the price - amid interest from Manchester United and Bayern Munich. (90min)
