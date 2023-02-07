The Ellwood City Area School District’s Board of Directors voted to accept the resignation of Jr. High Principal Kirk Lape during the February 9 voting meeting. Lape, who served as principal for Lincoln High School’s seventh, eighth and ninth graders, was hired by the Laurel School District’s Board of Directors by recommendation of Superintendent, Leonard Rich for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year at a salary of $113,000 (prorated) during their voting meeting February 8. Start date was listed “effective upon his release from Ellwood City School District.”

