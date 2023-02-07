ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Youngstown, OH

ECASD Board of Directors Accepts Resignation of Principal

The Ellwood City Area School District’s Board of Directors voted to accept the resignation of Jr. High Principal Kirk Lape during the February 9 voting meeting. Lape, who served as principal for Lincoln High School’s seventh, eighth and ninth graders, was hired by the Laurel School District’s Board of Directors by recommendation of Superintendent, Leonard Rich for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year at a salary of $113,000 (prorated) during their voting meeting February 8. Start date was listed “effective upon his release from Ellwood City School District.”
Distinct Honor for Longtime Service

Akron School Board member Bruce Alexander has been named a recipient of the 2023 OSBA Service Award. The Service Award is a distinct award and is part of the Ohio School Boards Association's (OSBA) STAR Awards Program—Service, Training, Aptitude and Recognition. Bruce Alexander is a past president of the...
Some Mercer, Lawrence schools receive safety grant funds

Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday that more than $8 million for 166 schools in the state had received safe school-targeted grants. Grant money can be used to purchase safety equipment, implement new programs, and hire security personnel and school resource officers. Here are local schools that received funding:. Mercer...
Years Ago | February 10th

WFMJ archives / February 8, 2003 | Tina Howe, a student in the Trumbull Career and Technical Center’s equine management program, was brushing Fluffy at the school’s barn in Champion Township 20 years ago. February 10. 1998: The city of Niles and Howland Township face a Feb. 19...
Ohio Man Brings Voters of All Stripes Together to Agree to Disagree Over ‘Dinner and a Dialogue’

After a man in Ohio got in a fight with some friends over political positions, he realized the country needed a new method of agreeing to disagree. He created a gathering called Dinner and a Fight, but fight is crossed-out and replaced with “dialogue,” and after 11 such meetings people continue to show up— all with varied opinions, from left to right and independent.
Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment

A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
Morning Rundown

Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine. Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions.
3 indicted in deadly Warren arson

A man waiting to be brought back to Trumbull County following his arrest in Virginia in connection to a deadly fire in Warren has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.
East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information

The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
