As the Ohio train evacuees are allowed to return home, social media posts express fears.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
East Palestine, Ohio, train derailment fire, continues to worsen. *update*Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
The "controlled release" of chemicals, at the East Palestine, Ohio train derailment, went as planned.Becker WestEast Palestine, OH
As an Ohio train burns days after derailing, evacuations are required amid concerns of an explosion.Malek SherifEast Palestine, OH
Days after derailing, a train in Ohio is still on fireAFmitrynewsEast Palestine, OH
Mahoning Co. elections board rejects candidate’s petition, recommends investigation
The Mahoning County Board of Elections voted on Monday to accept petitions from people running for office. Though most were approved, there were issues with others -- one will be referred to the Mahoning County Sheriff's Office for investigation.
ellwoodcity.org
ECASD Board of Directors Accepts Resignation of Principal
The Ellwood City Area School District’s Board of Directors voted to accept the resignation of Jr. High Principal Kirk Lape during the February 9 voting meeting. Lape, who served as principal for Lincoln High School’s seventh, eighth and ninth graders, was hired by the Laurel School District’s Board of Directors by recommendation of Superintendent, Leonard Rich for the remainder of the 2022-2023 school year at a salary of $113,000 (prorated) during their voting meeting February 8. Start date was listed “effective upon his release from Ellwood City School District.”
Deadline approaching for Youngstown grant applications
Thursday, city staff provided a public meeting to give out information on the application process, funding priorities and to answer questions.
Lawsuit against former Trumbull County commissioner dismissed
A federal lawsuit against former Trumbull County Commissioner Frank Fuda alleging that he created a hostile work environment has been dismissed.
East Cleveland Council president under investigation after video shows her unplugging clerk’s computer
CLEVELAND, Ohio -- East Cleveland Council President Korean Stevenson is under investigation after a city hall security camera captured her entering the clerk of council’s office in December and unplugging the computer while the clerk, whom Stevenson claimed to have fired, worked from home. The clerk, Tracy Udrija-Peters, was...
akronschools.com
Distinct Honor for Longtime Service
Akron School Board member Bruce Alexander has been named a recipient of the 2023 OSBA Service Award. The Service Award is a distinct award and is part of the Ohio School Boards Association's (OSBA) STAR Awards Program—Service, Training, Aptitude and Recognition. Bruce Alexander is a past president of the...
WFMJ.com
Some Mercer, Lawrence schools receive safety grant funds
Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro announced Friday that more than $8 million for 166 schools in the state had received safe school-targeted grants. Grant money can be used to purchase safety equipment, implement new programs, and hire security personnel and school resource officers. Here are local schools that received funding:. Mercer...
WFMJ.com
Years Ago | February 10th
WFMJ archives / February 8, 2003 | Tina Howe, a student in the Trumbull Career and Technical Center’s equine management program, was brushing Fluffy at the school’s barn in Champion Township 20 years ago. February 10. 1998: The city of Niles and Howland Township face a Feb. 19...
Good News Network
Ohio Man Brings Voters of All Stripes Together to Agree to Disagree Over ‘Dinner and a Dialogue’
After a man in Ohio got in a fight with some friends over political positions, he realized the country needed a new method of agreeing to disagree. He created a gathering called Dinner and a Fight, but fight is crossed-out and replaced with “dialogue,” and after 11 such meetings people continue to show up— all with varied opinions, from left to right and independent.
WFMJ.com
Fifth negligence suit would expand area impacted by toxins from East Palestine derailment
A lot more people could claim they were victims of the East Palestine chemical train derailment if attorneys who filed the latest negligence lawsuit have their way. Attorneys for Burg, Simpson, Eldredge, Hersh & Jardine have filed a class action complaint in federal court alleging that people who were within 30 miles of the derailment should be allowed to become plaintiffs in the legal action.
Confederate flag displayed at Akron school
The display included a Confederate Flag background with photos on it.
Mahoning County Indictments: Feb. 9, 2023
A Mahoning County grand jury returned the following indictments on Friday.
wtae.com
Aliquippa superintendent reacts after PA school funding ruled unconstitutional
ALIQUIPPA, Pa. — Parents and school districts are reacting after a Pennsylvania judge declared the state’s system offunding public schools is unconstitutional and violates the rights of students. Pittsburgh’s Action News 4 visited Aliquippa School District in Beaver County. The district relied on state funding, and superintendent...
Judge orders competency evaluation for defendant in Youngstown murder case
The evaluation pushes back a March 6 trial date in Mahoning County Common Pleas Court for Carlos Flores Jr., who faces a charge of murder for the July 18, 2021, shooting death of Reshaud Biggs Jr., 17.
Certain Columbiana Co. residents to have late fees waived
Columbiana County Treasurer Bryan Blakeman is waiving late fees on property tax payments.
WFMJ.com
Morning Rundown
Update on air testing after being told folks in the former no go zone are safe to go home, East Palestine. Although people were told it's safe to go home, some residents are still worried about how safe their homes really are. Ohio's Governor gathered experts to answer residents questions.
3 indicted in deadly Warren arson
A man waiting to be brought back to Trumbull County following his arrest in Virginia in connection to a deadly fire in Warren has been indicted by a Trumbull County grand jury.
Possible downsizing of Midlothian Boulevard raises concerns
People at a community meeting in Youngstown Thursday night left with more questions than answers after a plan to change the layout of part of Midlothian Boulevard was discussed.
WFMJ.com
East Palestine police warn residents of scheme to gather information
The East Palestine Police Department is alerting its citizens to be aware of anyone randomly phoning residents' homes or going door-to-door seeking personal information claiming to be with Norfolk Southern. East Palestine police told 21 News they had recently learned of the issue and if you are contacted by anyone...
WFMJ.com
Community Action Agency offers vouchers to East Palestine derailment victims
The Community Action Agency of Columbiana County has announced that it is distributing $25 vouchers to those from households affected by the train derailment in East Palestine. The vouchers can be redeemed at the Columbiana, Lisbon and Rogers Save A Lot stores in the county, according to Thomas Andrews, CAACC’s...
