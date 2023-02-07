A Message from City Hall: Drafting a Management Plan for Hubbard Park: Leashing Dogs and Other Proposals

Read full article on original website
Letter to the Editor: DRB Should Vote “No” on VCFA’s Proposed College Master Plan Application
I thank The Bridge for Cassandra Hemenway’s article, “Residents Rally About VCFA Zoning Request,” Jan. 17, 2023, about concerns voiced by Montpelier residents on January 3, at a meeting before the Development Review Board (DRB) regarding the proposed Application submitted by Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA). As further explained by Joe Castellano and Alisa Dworsky in their letters to the editor (Jan. 24, 2023), VCFA is attempting to change zoning procedures which would disenfranchise the community and could result in the creation of a commercial park.
Backers say Burlington’s ‘Prop Zero’ would expand direct democracy
Landing on the Town Meeting Day ballot by a petition campaign, the proposal would place more authority in the hands of voters to alter city ordinances. Critics say it isn’t well-suited to the city. Read the story on VTDigger here: Backers say Burlington’s ‘Prop Zero’ would expand direct democracy.
Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike
The estimated fiscal 2024 budget request of $542,970 includes a $7.09 per person increase, a drop in the water compared with how much communities pay toward their own fire and police response budgets. Read the story on VTDigger here: Rescue service looks to member towns to fund steep hike.
An Avid Outdoorsman Wins Free Vermont Hunting and Fishing Licenses for Life
Landis Menard's social media pages are filled with images of his hunting and fishing conquests: seven-point bucks, turkeys and trout. But his latest trophy can fit in his wallet. The Fairfield resident is the 2022 winner of the Vermont Fish & Wildlife Department's lifetime hunting and fishing license lottery. That means the 25-year-old Vermonter won't have to pay for the privilege anymore.
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
In 6-5 vote, Burlington council opposes police oversight ballot measure
Opponents said they want more discussion to find an alternative.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Things to do in Rutland, Vermont
Explore the Hidden Gems of Rutland: Top Attractions and Activities. Rutland is located in central Vermont, in the heart of the Green Mountains. With a rich history dating back to the mid-1700s, this charming city is steeped in traditional New England culture and is renowned for its charming Victorian-era architecture. Despite its small size, there are plenty of things to see and do in Rutland, from outdoor recreation opportunities to cultural attractions.
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
High Water Pressure Leads to Repairs For Homeowners, Businesses
Montpelier’s high drinking water pressure — a serious concern for state regulators, the subject of a soon-to-be-finished hydraulic study, and a factor in regular water main breaks — is also causing many city property owners to incur costs of repairs to their own plumbing systems and sometimes the replacement of appliances.
Hay truck fire damages historic Stowe building
Local lawmakers sound off on expectations for Biden's State of the Union address. Lawmakers from our region are laying out their expectations for Tuesday night’s State of the Union address. Updated: 4 hours ago. Your Tuesday evening outlook. St. Michael’s College president to step down. Updated: 4 hours...
Police looking for missing Newport Center teen
NEWPORT CENTER — Police are seeking the public’s help in locating a 17-year-old boy who they believe ran away. Police say Evan Branche was last seen leaving a home on Vermont Route 105 in Newport Center at around 4:50 p.m. on January 19. State police have been actively...
Mike Covey: If you don’t like fishing, hunting or trapping, then don’t partake
Exactly what is the injury to the general public when portions of that very public are allowed to engage in hunting, fishing and trapping? Read the story on VTDigger here: Mike Covey: If you don’t like fishing, hunting or trapping, then don’t partake.
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
This Tiny Restaurant In Vermont Always Has A Line Out The Door, And There’s A Reason Why
Sometimes delving into a tasty meal is worth the wait. So, if you’re craving Thai food and happen to be in Montpelier, Vermont, head to Wilaiwan’s Kitchen for some of the best food around. Once you sit down for your freshly-made meal, you’ll understand why there tends to be a line out the door of this charming family-run restaurant. If you’re curious to know more, read on to learn why Wilaiwan’s Kitchen is the place to go to satisfy your craving for Thai food in Vermont.
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
Hoax Shooting Call at Montpelier High School was Part of Statewide “Swatting”
On the morning of a planned pep rally, Montpelier High School had a serious scare when the school went under lock down, and it wasn’t a drill. The Montpelier Police Department received a call from an out-of-state number reporting an active shooter at the high school, according to a city press release. Similar calls were made about high schools across the state at about the same time. Police responded accordingly, and learned that “this was clearly a hoax call,” reported City Manager Bill Fraser in a press release sent out about an hour after the call came in.
Gov. Phil Scott comments on false reporting of active school shooter at an Essex school and across the state
EWSD — The Essex Police Department received a call at 9:52 a.m. today, Feb. 8 falsely reporting an active shooter at an Essex school. After searching Essex schools, the police department determined the call to have been a hoax. Multiple law enforcement agencies across Vermont received similar calls reporting false shooting events at other schools, according to the press release.
With a New Space, Daily Chocolate Keeps Making Vergennes a Little Sweeter
Every town has a spot — it could be a village green or a scenic river bend — to which locals and visitors alike gravitate for a moment of sweet relief. In Vergennes, it's the half-block stretch of Green Street that hosts two purveyors of literal sweets: lu•lu and Daily Chocolate.
