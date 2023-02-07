ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

pharmacytimes.com

Fecal Transplant Offers Multiple Benefits for Patients With C Diff, COVID-19 Co-Infection

Study shows a statistically significant improvement in inflammatory syndrome after a fecal microbiota transplant in patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile. Among other complications, the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the management of patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile (CD). New research shows that intestinal microbiota plays a crucial...
2minutemedicine.com

Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement

1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
hcplive.com

Certain Antihypertensive Drugs may Increase Risk of Hyperuricemia, Gout

Results may help minimize the risk of developing hyperuricemia, gout, and related adverse events in patients receiving antihypertensive drugs. Although different from most previous studies, results from a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology1 indicated that certain potassium-sparing diuretics, losartan, and calcium channel blockers may be associated with an increased risk of gout, hyperuricemia, and related adverse events (AEs), such as gouty arthritis, gouty tophus, and urate nephropathy. Additionally, certain antihypertensive drugs with central action, α and β blockers, vasodilators, and renin inhibitors, may also increase the risk of these conditions.
ajmc.com

Mitochondrial Stabilizing Drugs Have Potential to Reverse Vision Loss in Dry AMD

A review of data on 2 mitochondrial membrane stabilizers—risuteganib and elamipretide—has highlighted the potential to not just slow disease progression but actually reverse vision loss in patients with intermediate dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Although the dry form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is common, affecting approximately 80%...
Medical News Today

Can low blood pressure cause a stroke?

Studies show a link between low blood pressure and an increased risk of stroke and an elevated risk of dying from stroke. However, scientists are not yet sure why low blood pressure raises the risk. , people who have had a stroke have high blood pressure, or hypertension. It is...
pharmacytimes.com

Help Patients Identify Risks for Premature Coronary Artery Disease

Despite medical advances in the past few decades, rates of PCAD in patients with diabetes, hypertension, obesity continue to rise. Heart disease is a broad term that covers several conditions, such as arrhythmias, congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease (CAD), disease of the heart muscles, and disease of the heart valves. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men, women, and individuals of most ethnic and racial groups in the United States. This includes individuals who are Black, Alaska Native, Hispanic, and Indigenous, as well as White men. For women who are Alaska Native, Asian American, Hispanic, Indigenous, or Pacific Islander, heart disease is second only to cancer.1.
ajmc.com

Migraine More Common in Patients With Psoriasis, Say Findings

The subset of patients with psoriatic arthritis had the highest odds ratio of migraine. Patients with psoriasis face a significantly higher risk of migraine compared with patients without the disease, found data from a recent study, which showed that these individuals faced a particularly high risk of migraine with aura.
ajmc.com

Continuity of Opioid Prescribing Among Older Adults on Long-term Opioids

Among older adults with chronic noncancer pain on long-term opioid therapy, greater continuity of opioid prescribing was significantly associated with fewer opioid-related adverse outcomes. ABSTRACT. Objectives: To describe the continuity of opioid prescribing and prescriber characteristics among older adults with chronic noncancer pain (CNCP) who are on long-term opioid therapy...
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: Spy Balloon’s Impact on Drug Supply; Centene Settles Medicaid Overbilling Case; Pharma Deals Could Rise

China’s angry reaction after spy balloon retrieval rouses drug supply chain anxiety; after allegedly overcharging California’s Medi-Cal program, managed care company Centene will pay millions in a settlement; major drug companies are chasing new pharma deals amidst dropping patent exclusivity. US-China Medical Supply Chain Fears Arise After Spy...
ajmc.com

What We’re Reading: CDC Adds COVID-19 Vaccine as Routine Immunization; Single Antibiotic Dose Cuts Down Sepsis in Childbirth; Suicide Rates Climb in 2021

CDC recommends adults and children get routine COVID-19 shots; single dose of antibiotic during labor reduces risk of mothers developing sepsis; suicide rates increase after 2-year decline. CDC Adds COVID-19 to List of Routine Shots in 2023. COVID-19 vaccines will now be included in CDC’s 2023 list of routine shots...
ajmc.com

Angiogenesis Meeting to Highlight Latest in Technology, Translational Research, Clinical Trials

The Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 meeting will be held virtually with a program focused on understanding and treating neovascular, exudative, and degenerative diseases of the eye. During the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 meeting, held virtually during February 10-11, a group of experts will highlight treatments for eye diseases,...
ophthalmologytimes.com

US FDA approves aflibercept therapy for preterm infants with ROP

Mild cases of retinopathy of prematurity may improve without treatment, but some cases require treatment to keep ROP from causing significant visual impairment and even blindness. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals today announced the US FDA has approved aflibercept injection (Eylea) to treat preterm infants with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). Considering this approval,...

