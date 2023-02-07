Read full article on original website
Related
If you have high blood pressure or diabetes, it's essential to get regular testing for chronic kidney disease
Most cases of chronic kidney disease relate to underlying conditions, so the best treatment for you depends on your health history and risk factors.
pharmacytimes.com
Fecal Transplant Offers Multiple Benefits for Patients With C Diff, COVID-19 Co-Infection
Study shows a statistically significant improvement in inflammatory syndrome after a fecal microbiota transplant in patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile. Among other complications, the COVID-19 pandemic has challenged the management of patients coinfected with COVID-19 and clostridioides difficile (CD). New research shows that intestinal microbiota plays a crucial...
Kidney dialysis-related infection rates higher in U.S. minorities -report
Feb 6 (Reuters) - Preventable bloodstream infections related to kidney failure treatment are more common in U.S. Blacks and Hispanics than in whites, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) released on Monday.
2minutemedicine.com
Metformin use in Type 2 Diabetes associated with decreased risk of joint replacement
1. For patients with type 2 diabetes mellitus (T2DM), metformin use was associated with a significant reduction in risk of total knee replacement (TKR) and total hip replacement (THR). Evidence Rating Level: 2 (Good) Study Rundown: Osteoarthritis (OA) is one of the primary causes of chronic pain and disability, leading...
Mystery Craft Meets Its Match: U.S. F-22 Fighter Jet Shot Down Unidentified Flying Object in Alaska
Officials in the United States have stated that a Chinese balloon that had floated across the United States was taken down by the United States army – less than a week when an F-22 fighter jet from the United States torpedoed an unknown object that was flying high above Alaska.
MedicalXpress
Type 2 diabetes drug shown to reduce major cardiovascular events in men more than women
A new Australian population-based cohort study by Monash University has directly compared two classes of drugs used to treat type 2 diabetes (T2D) and found that one of the two classes is associated with a greater reduction of major adverse cardiovascular events in men than in women. The two classes...
hcplive.com
Certain Antihypertensive Drugs may Increase Risk of Hyperuricemia, Gout
Results may help minimize the risk of developing hyperuricemia, gout, and related adverse events in patients receiving antihypertensive drugs. Although different from most previous studies, results from a study published in Frontiers in Pharmacology1 indicated that certain potassium-sparing diuretics, losartan, and calcium channel blockers may be associated with an increased risk of gout, hyperuricemia, and related adverse events (AEs), such as gouty arthritis, gouty tophus, and urate nephropathy. Additionally, certain antihypertensive drugs with central action, α and β blockers, vasodilators, and renin inhibitors, may also increase the risk of these conditions.
Map of US claims to show areas most at risk of being targeted in nuclear war
A map claiming to show the areas of the US that may be targeted in a nuclear war that originally circulated in 2015 is making the rounds again, amid the Russian war in Ukraine. The map indicates that areas such as Montana and North Dakota may be vital to strike US forces.The map outlines possible targets in every US state, mostly located in the east, but also along the Californian coast. In the west, Colorado, Montana, North Dakota and Wyoming have clusters of targets noted on the map. Some of the larger targets include active nuclear plants. There...
ajmc.com
Mitochondrial Stabilizing Drugs Have Potential to Reverse Vision Loss in Dry AMD
A review of data on 2 mitochondrial membrane stabilizers—risuteganib and elamipretide—has highlighted the potential to not just slow disease progression but actually reverse vision loss in patients with intermediate dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD). Although the dry form of age-related macular degeneration (AMD) is common, affecting approximately 80%...
More exposure to estrogen may decrease risk of stroke for women
When it comes to reducing stroke risk among women, new research suggests that the more estrogen a woman is exposed to over the course of her life, the better.
Medical News Today
Can low blood pressure cause a stroke?
Studies show a link between low blood pressure and an increased risk of stroke and an elevated risk of dying from stroke. However, scientists are not yet sure why low blood pressure raises the risk. , people who have had a stroke have high blood pressure, or hypertension. It is...
ajmc.com
Dr Jessica Allegretti on Cost-effectiveness Implications of Rebyota Approval for the Prevention of Recurrent CDI
Jessica Allegretti, MD, MPH, medical director of the Crohn's and Colitis Center, Brigham and Women's Hospital, discussed how the FDA’s approval of Rebyota for the prevention of recurrent Clostridioides difficile infection (CDI) may promote cost effective management of CDI for patients and health systems. Unlike other off-label therapies used...
US launches Minuteman III missile from Vandenberg base in show of nuclear force days after Chinese spy balloon shot down
THE United States Air Force has launched an unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM) into the Pacific Ocean in a reported show of nuclear force. Air Force officials blasted the test ICBM from Vandenberg Space Force Base in Santa Barbara County, California, on Thursday evening amid rising tensions between China and North Korea.
pharmacytimes.com
Help Patients Identify Risks for Premature Coronary Artery Disease
Despite medical advances in the past few decades, rates of PCAD in patients with diabetes, hypertension, obesity continue to rise. Heart disease is a broad term that covers several conditions, such as arrhythmias, congenital heart defects, coronary artery disease (CAD), disease of the heart muscles, and disease of the heart valves. Heart disease is the leading cause of death in men, women, and individuals of most ethnic and racial groups in the United States. This includes individuals who are Black, Alaska Native, Hispanic, and Indigenous, as well as White men. For women who are Alaska Native, Asian American, Hispanic, Indigenous, or Pacific Islander, heart disease is second only to cancer.1.
ajmc.com
Migraine More Common in Patients With Psoriasis, Say Findings
The subset of patients with psoriatic arthritis had the highest odds ratio of migraine. Patients with psoriasis face a significantly higher risk of migraine compared with patients without the disease, found data from a recent study, which showed that these individuals faced a particularly high risk of migraine with aura.
ajmc.com
Continuity of Opioid Prescribing Among Older Adults on Long-term Opioids
Among older adults with chronic noncancer pain on long-term opioid therapy, greater continuity of opioid prescribing was significantly associated with fewer opioid-related adverse outcomes. ABSTRACT. Objectives: To describe the continuity of opioid prescribing and prescriber characteristics among older adults with chronic noncancer pain (CNCP) who are on long-term opioid therapy...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: Spy Balloon’s Impact on Drug Supply; Centene Settles Medicaid Overbilling Case; Pharma Deals Could Rise
China’s angry reaction after spy balloon retrieval rouses drug supply chain anxiety; after allegedly overcharging California’s Medi-Cal program, managed care company Centene will pay millions in a settlement; major drug companies are chasing new pharma deals amidst dropping patent exclusivity. US-China Medical Supply Chain Fears Arise After Spy...
ajmc.com
What We’re Reading: CDC Adds COVID-19 Vaccine as Routine Immunization; Single Antibiotic Dose Cuts Down Sepsis in Childbirth; Suicide Rates Climb in 2021
CDC recommends adults and children get routine COVID-19 shots; single dose of antibiotic during labor reduces risk of mothers developing sepsis; suicide rates increase after 2-year decline. CDC Adds COVID-19 to List of Routine Shots in 2023. COVID-19 vaccines will now be included in CDC’s 2023 list of routine shots...
ajmc.com
Angiogenesis Meeting to Highlight Latest in Technology, Translational Research, Clinical Trials
The Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 meeting will be held virtually with a program focused on understanding and treating neovascular, exudative, and degenerative diseases of the eye. During the Angiogenesis, Exudation, and Degeneration 2023 meeting, held virtually during February 10-11, a group of experts will highlight treatments for eye diseases,...
ophthalmologytimes.com
US FDA approves aflibercept therapy for preterm infants with ROP
Mild cases of retinopathy of prematurity may improve without treatment, but some cases require treatment to keep ROP from causing significant visual impairment and even blindness. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals today announced the US FDA has approved aflibercept injection (Eylea) to treat preterm infants with retinopathy of prematurity (ROP). Considering this approval,...
Comments / 0