Montpelier police arrested a man on Feb. 9 following a month-long investigation for alleged acts of trespassing, burglary, and other offenses inside city hall. Arrested was Randolph M. Tatro, 26, described in a police report as “transient.” Police issued a press release Feb. 10 stating the Montpelier Police Department acted on a report of burglary at the Montpelier Community Justice Center, which is located at 39 Main Street inside the city hall building. Following an investigation, Tatro was arrested on charges of burglary, larceny, trespass, and vandalism.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 22 HOURS AGO