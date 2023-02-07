Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
FBI raids former US vice-president’s homeMecoTipsCarmel, IN
Whitestown drunk driver gets 6 years after crash paralyzed victim.George WinnerWhitestown, IN
Westfield and Carmel Indiana: Top Destinations for Entrepreneurs in Hamilton County, IndianaFYNL.coHamilton County, IN
Indiana witness describes silver 'spaceship' emitting high-pitched soundRoger MarshIndiana State
Indy's Newest Restaurant Brings Downtown Cool to the NorthsideRebekah BartonIndianapolis, IN
WISH-TV
Nice warmup on the way, additional rain chances next week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We’ll settle for one more near-normal February day before temperatures quickly bounce back into the 50s going into next week. There could even be some 60s in this extended forecast, but this will open the door for more rain chances. Friday night: We’re in for...
WISH-TV
Warmer weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We have a frost start to the weekend with temperatures in the 20s but warmer temperatures are on the way not only for the weekend but next week as well. TODAY: Chilly this morning with temperatures starting in the 20s. We’ll see lots of sunshine throughout...
WISH-TV
Tracking Wednesday night rain, high winds Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A rough round of activity is ahead over the next 36 hours as we track widespread rain tonight and potent winds Thursday. High Wind Warnings are set to go into effect from 7 AM – 7 PM EST Thursday for areas along and north of interstate 70. Wind advisories will be in place for the remainder of Indiana for much of Thursday.
Crews working Friday to restore power around Indianapolis after high winds hit
INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosiers around central Indiana are still without power Thursday night, hours after high winds hit the area, knocking down trees and power lines. Robert Agnew was at his home just off East 71st Street Thursday afternoon when suddenly, everything went dark. "I was in my house...
WISH-TV
Weather watch: Winds from 25-55 mph, with 60 mph gusts, expected Thursday
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A Thursday high wind watch was issued Tuesday afternoon for the Indianapolis area and areas east, north and west of the city. In central Indiana, the National Weather Service at Indianapolis says winds from 25-35 mph with gusts up to 60 mph are possible Thursday. The...
High winds cause damage, power outages across central Indiana
INDIANAPOLIS — A Wind Warning is in effect for counties mainly north of Interstate 70 in central Indiana until 7 p.m. Thursday. This includes Indianapolis to Lafayette and Marion. Wind gusts could reach as high as 50 to 60 mph out of the southwest. Just before 5 p.m., AES...
cbs4indy.com
Damaging winds Thursday; temperatures fall
Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking strong winds this afternoon as temperatures fall. Meteorologist Krista McEnany is tracking strong winds this afternoon as temperatures fall. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon …. Indianapolis reaches settlement with family of Dreasjon Reed. 1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side. 1 person...
WISH-TV
Indianapolis sees half of February normal rainfall in 24 hours
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The system moving across Indiana right now producing gusty winds also brought significant rainfall across the state. Some locations picked up more than an inch of rain in the last 24 hours including Indianapolis. Officially at the Indianapolis International Airport 1.36″ of rain fell Wednesday night into early Thursday morning.
wbiw.com
Uprooted trees serve as a physical record of extreme wind events
BLOOMINGTON — Take a walk in the woods in southern Indiana and you’ll likely come across an uprooted tree, its displaced roots rising above a pit of soil on the hill slopes. A new study by Indiana University researchers shows that this easily overlooked sight can play a...
WISH-TV
IndyGo announces upcoming changes to routes, schedules
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — IndyGo says changes to several bus routes and bus route schedules will go into effect Sunday. Routes that will undergo timing changes include Routes 2, 5, 8, 19, 26, 39, 90, and 902. These changes are intended to improve on-time performance, IndyGo’s Carrie Black said in a release Friday.
WRTV gets insight into how weather balloons work after Chinese balloon flight
Dozens of real weather balloons are sent up twice a day from National Weather Service offices around the United States.
Truck hits Indianapolis apartment building; residents evacuate
INDIANAPOLIS — Residents of a near side apartment building had to evacuate during Thursday's lunch hour after a truck crashed into their building. A resident of the Line Lofts on East Washington Street, near Southeastern Avenue, told 13News that Indianapolis Fire crews asked them to leave the building until investigators determined it was safe.
1 person shot on Indy’s northwest side
INDIANAPOLIS – Police are investigating after one person was shot on the northwest side of Indianapolis. The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said officers were dispatched to the 6300 block of West 56 Street. When they arrived, they found one person suffering from injuries consistent with a gunshot wound. The victim is being transported to an […]
Footage Of Car Driving Down Frozen Indianapolis Canal is Wild
Downtown Indianapolis is home to a canal that many people like to enjoy. In the warmer months, the canal is a great place to go to enjoy a paddle boat or a gondola ride, or even a serene place to take a walk around the canal. With the frigid temperatures the Hoosier state saw in December, the Indianapolis canal saw a first - a car driving down the frozen canal.
cbs4indy.com
Silver Alert canceled for missing Plainfield woman
PLAINFIELD, Ind. – Police are looking for help finding a woman who was last seen Wednesday, Jan. 25 at 5:00 p.m. The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department said Brittany Wallace was last seen driving a green 2022 Kia Soul with an Indiana in God We Trust license plate of J666.
korncountry.com
Park Forest fire displaces Columbus family, no injuries reported
COLUMBUS, Ind. – A female occupant escaped injury following a Wednesday evening residential fire in Park Forest Estates. Investigators are looking into the cause after firefighters extinguished the blaze in a two-story, single-family home. The Columbus Fire Department (CFD) was called to 1028 Junco Dr., at around 5:45 p.m.,...
casscountyonline.com
NIPSCO gas expansion project in Cass, Howard and Miami Counties
Last Updated on February 9, 2023 by Cass County Communication Network. Here is more info on a NIPSCO project underway as of February 2023:. The purpose of this project is to provide natural gas service to the StarPlus Energy, joint venture, battery plant in Kokomo. Installation: 18.5 miles of new 24″ natural gas steel pipeline & 1500′ of 16″ steel pipeline, a new station facility north of Walton to include new valve settings and safety components, a new customer facility station in Kokomo.
gotodestinations.com
Egg-ceptional Breakfast Spots in Indianapolis – (With Photos!)
Looking for the best breakfast in Indianapolis? Indianapoplis is home to many many exceptional breakfast spots that offer a delightful experience to all foodies. Whether you’re in the mood for farm-to-table brunch or classic comfort food, Indianapolis has got you covered. Two examples? Milktooth, known for their contemporary take on breakfast dishes and innovative pastries, and Easy Rider Cafe, a cool eatery that serves up a mean breakfast burrito.
Garage destroyed, 2 homes damaged in fire on Indy's near southeast side
INDIANAPOLIS — A garage was destroyed and two homes sustained minor damage in a fire on Indianapolis' near southeast side Wednesday morning. Fire crews responded to the 2200 block of East Gimber Street, near South Keystone and East Troy avenues, shortly after 5:30 a.m. for reports of a fire.
Current Publishing
City of Carmel announces 2023 road construction schedule
The City of Carmel is planning to add new roundabouts and begin or continue several road reconstruction projects this year, according to a schedule released Feb. 6 by the engineering department. Work includes:. Spring projects. 106th Street and N. College Ave. roundabout – Concrete and dirt work will continue until...
