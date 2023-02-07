ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

KFOR

Nice Today, but Rain and Snow on the Way

OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a cold start, today will be nice. It will be sunny, windy and warm today. Highs this afternoon will climb into the 60’s and 70’s with strong south winds gusting over 30 mph. Clear and cold tonight. Overnight lows will dip into...
OKLAHOMA STATE
Z94

Wintry Mix Is Possible For Much Of Oklahoma To End the Week

It's been a damp week in Oklahoma! But we won't complain about that because Oklahomans never complain about moisture. And it's looking like more wet stuff will fall from the sky to end out our soggy and chilly week. So far February 2023 in Oklahoma has been an interesting dose...
OKLAHOMA STATE
ktalnews.com

Cold front to bring rain and colder air today

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! It has been a week of weather whiplash, going from sunny and warm, to heavy rain, to another cold front arriving today. Rain will fall along the I-30 corridor this morning, shifting south into the I-20 corridor by the late morning and afternoon.
LOUISIANA STATE
Eagle 106.3

Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year

This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
TEXAS STATE
KSN.com

Storm Track 3 Forecast: Some rain or snow then chilly, warming by the weekend

The storm system responsible for this afternoon’s wet weather is currently centered over the southeast corner of Oklahoma and will track northeastward. As it does so, it will produce light rain for much of central Kansas, mainly for areas around and East of I-135. Overall thinking this will be a chilly rain through this afternoon.
WICHITA, KS
K-Fox 95.5

Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Deep East Texas

The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi, and eastern Texas. The watch is in effect through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. The only East Texas county included in the watch area is Sabine County. Keep in...
LOUISIANA STATE
wimberleyview.com

Ice storm hits the Hill Country

Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
HAYS COUNTY, TX
woay.com

Late Weekend Storm Will Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Black Ice

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A storm with roots in the South will push into southern West Virginia early Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted south of I-64. Below is our analysis and timeline of the storm:. Sunday. Midnight to 3 a.m.: Rain begins along the West Virginia/Virginia border, including...
VIRGINIA STATE
Z94

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
Z94

The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma

It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
OKLAHOMA STATE

