Read full article on original website
Related
KFOR
Nice Today, but Rain and Snow on the Way
OKLAHOMA CITY (KFOR) – After a cold start, today will be nice. It will be sunny, windy and warm today. Highs this afternoon will climb into the 60’s and 70’s with strong south winds gusting over 30 mph. Clear and cold tonight. Overnight lows will dip into...
‘Experts’ Say Slight Risk of Heavy Snow for Missouri & Illinois
Let me start by emphasizing this is based on an experimental forecasting method by weather "experts". Keep that in mind as I share that there is some belief by those "experts" that Missouri and Illinois could (another key word) see heavy snow starting later in February. When I say "experts",...
Wintry Mix Is Possible For Much Of Oklahoma To End the Week
It's been a damp week in Oklahoma! But we won't complain about that because Oklahomans never complain about moisture. And it's looking like more wet stuff will fall from the sky to end out our soggy and chilly week. So far February 2023 in Oklahoma has been an interesting dose...
ktalnews.com
Cold front to bring rain and colder air today
SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – Happy Friday! It has been a week of weather whiplash, going from sunny and warm, to heavy rain, to another cold front arriving today. Rain will fall along the I-30 corridor this morning, shifting south into the I-20 corridor by the late morning and afternoon.
WVNT-TV
#WinterWeather – Southern system moves in tonight with instances of light freezing rain possible
Mercer, Tazewell, Bland, & Giles Counties, including the cities of Tazewell, Bland, Pearisburg, Bluefield, Princeton, & Richlands from 8 PM Tonight through 12 AM Monday. Summers, Monroe, and Greenbrier Counties, including the cities of Hinton, Union, Lewisburg, White Sulpher Springs, Quinwood, and Rainelle, from 12 AM Sunday to 12 AM Monday.
High winds already in San Antonio, freezing temps on the way
San Antonio may be in store for more rain soon.
Which East Texas town is the oldest in Texas?
The city's official nickname is even "The Oldest Town in Texas."
PHOTOS: Snow day in North Georgia
Channel 2 Action News sent pictures of what they saw on their snow day.
Local law agencies take polar plunge for a good cause
Hundreds of people from Oklahoma Police departments and law enforcement agencies took the plunge for the Special Olympics of Oklahoma over the weekend.
Major flooding to hit East Texas, Southwest Arkansas
After the recent heavy rains, East Texas and Southwest Arkansas may see lakes and rivers rise another foot, pushing them into moderate or major flood stages.
Have You Been to The Ultimate Whataburger Destination? Gov. Abbott Calls This a True Texas Gem
Most Texans love Whataburger. It's a Texas institution and, for many, the best burger chain not only in Texas but in the United States. Now it appears Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is also a Whataburger fan. Today he tweeted a post about a two-story Whataburger store, saying, "a true Texas gem."
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
Danger Lurks In The Leaves Of East Texas This Time Of Year
This actually happened to me a couple of years ago, right about this time of year I was sweeping up the leaves that had collected on the sidewalk leading up to my front door, when much to my surprise, I uncovered a small copperhead who was apparently snoozing in the middle of that pile of dead leaves. Luckily he was either stunned by my broom or just too sleepy to comprehend what was happening to him at the time but we luckily avoided any mishaps during that encounter.
KSN.com
Storm Track 3 Forecast: Some rain or snow then chilly, warming by the weekend
The storm system responsible for this afternoon’s wet weather is currently centered over the southeast corner of Oklahoma and will track northeastward. As it does so, it will produce light rain for much of central Kansas, mainly for areas around and East of I-135. Overall thinking this will be a chilly rain through this afternoon.
Tornado Watch Issued for Portions of Deep East Texas
The National Weather Service Storm Prediction Center has issued a tornado Watch for portions of southeastern Arkansas, northern Louisiana, western Mississippi, and eastern Texas. The watch is in effect through Wednesday evening at 9 p.m. The only East Texas county included in the watch area is Sabine County. Keep in...
wimberleyview.com
Ice storm hits the Hill Country
Large parts of Central Texas experienced significant ice accumulation — leading to multiple governmental agencies making disaster declarations — after a winter storm blew through the Hill Country last week. The initial winter storm warning went into effect the morning of Monday, Jan. 30, and lasted through 6...
woay.com
Late Weekend Storm Will Bring Rain, Wintry Mix, Black Ice
Oak Hill, WV (WOAY-TV): A storm with roots in the South will push into southern West Virginia early Sunday. Winter Weather Advisories have been posted south of I-64. Below is our analysis and timeline of the storm:. Sunday. Midnight to 3 a.m.: Rain begins along the West Virginia/Virginia border, including...
KOCO
Looking at road conditions after light snow overnight in Oklahoma
OKLAHOMA CITY — While rain and snow moved through parts of Oklahoma overnight, including in the Oklahoma City metro, the roads appear to be fine and in good condition Friday morning. The OKC metro saw some very light snow, and KOCO 5 Meteorologist Jonathan Conder says there may be...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
The Most Expensive Places to Live in Oklahoma
It was only about a week ago that the federal reports came in about Oklahoma's cost of living. While Okies love to tout our affordable living compares to places like NYC or California, it's all relative. Sure, housing might be half as much... but so is median pay. It's like...
Comments / 0