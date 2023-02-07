ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montpelier, VT

Letter to the Editor: DRB Should Vote “No” on VCFA’s Proposed College Master Plan Application

I thank The Bridge for Cassandra Hemenway’s article, “Residents Rally About VCFA Zoning Request,” Jan. 17, 2023, about concerns voiced by Montpelier residents on January 3, at a meeting before the Development Review Board (DRB) regarding the proposed Application submitted by Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA). As further explained by Joe Castellano and Alisa Dworsky in their letters to the editor (Jan. 24, 2023), VCFA is attempting to change zoning procedures which would disenfranchise the community and could result in the creation of a commercial park.
MONTPELIER, VT
WCAX

Proposed South End zoning changes gain momentum

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proposed zoning change aimed at boosting housing in Burlington’s South End is gaining momentum. It’s part of an ongoing push by the Weinberger administration laid out two years ago in his housing goals for the Queen City. The Burlington Planning Department has worked...
BURLINGTON, VT
mynbc5.com

New Urgent Care center to open in Williston

WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
WILLISTON, VT
VTDigger

‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act

“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Stuck in Vermont: Ice fishing adventure after dark

PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure after dark. She headed out to Plymouth to meet up with fishermen Zachary and Fisher McNaughton, and Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Shawn Good. They gave her a...
VERMONT STATE
WCAX

Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns

BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
STOWE, VT
sevendaysvt

Stuck in Vermont: Ice Fishing for Rainbow Smelt in Plymouth With Zachary and Fisher McNaughton and Fish Biologist Shawn Good

Zachary McNaughton’s father taught him how to fish at a young age, and he is passing that tradition on to his 6-year-old son, Fisher. Zachary also publishes educational fishing videos to his YouTube channel, Vermont Master Anglers, including a few videos featuring smelt fishing and how to cook smelt. Rainbow smelt are small forage fish used for bait and sometimes eaten. Eva met up with Zachary, Fisher and Shawn Good, a fish biologist from Vermont Fish & Wildlife, at a frozen lake in Plymouth for an ice fishing adventure after dark.
PLYMOUTH, VT
Barton Chronicle

Complaints cause recall of tainted pot

DERBY — A complaint about some unwanted side effects, led recreational cannabis retailers to take some of their wares from the shelf this week. A product from one of the Northeast Kingdom’s cannabis cultivators showed elevated traces of a fungicide and the Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued a recall and stepped in to make sure that no other contaminated flowers from the Holland Cannabis Company made it to market.
DERBY, VT
WCAX

Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill

ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
VERMONT STATE
vt-world.com

Roxbury Country Store

Co-publisher’s note: I thought of starting a series on “Favorite Country/Convenience Stores” well over a year ago and I think I picked the perfect person/store to start out with–Randy Whitney and the Roxbury Country Store–who represents why we love these treasures so much. They really are the glue that holds their community together. Please email or send in your favorite store and why to: sales@vt-world.com so that we may continue this series for many weeks ahead. -GH.
ROXBURY, VT
97.5 WOKQ

Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023

Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
NEWMARKET, NH
WCAX

NYC officials defend offering Canadian asylum seekers trips to Plattsburgh

CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - People seeking an easier path to asylum in Canada were back in the headlines this week after news of busloads of migrants being offered free one-way bus tickets to Plattsburgh, close to the popular unofficial border crossing in Champlain, New York. Critics have said they are concerned with the situation, but New York City officials are defending the practice.
PLATTSBURGH, NY
WCAX

Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain

GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
GRAND ISLE, VT

