Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
montpelierbridge.org
Letter to the Editor: DRB Should Vote “No” on VCFA’s Proposed College Master Plan Application
I thank The Bridge for Cassandra Hemenway’s article, “Residents Rally About VCFA Zoning Request,” Jan. 17, 2023, about concerns voiced by Montpelier residents on January 3, at a meeting before the Development Review Board (DRB) regarding the proposed Application submitted by Vermont College of Fine Arts (VCFA). As further explained by Joe Castellano and Alisa Dworsky in their letters to the editor (Jan. 24, 2023), VCFA is attempting to change zoning procedures which would disenfranchise the community and could result in the creation of a commercial park.
WCAX
Proposed South End zoning changes gain momentum
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - A proposed zoning change aimed at boosting housing in Burlington’s South End is gaining momentum. It’s part of an ongoing push by the Weinberger administration laid out two years ago in his housing goals for the Queen City. The Burlington Planning Department has worked...
mynbc5.com
New Urgent Care center to open in Williston
WILLISTON, Vt. — A new urgent care center will open in Williston next week as ClearChoiceMD expands its footprint in Vermont. The center, which is scheduled to open on Monday, Feb. 13, will be the fifth ClearChoiceMD clinic in Vermont and the second in Chittenden County, in addition to one in South Burlington.
‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act
“We, best of anyone, know all farms are important,” a young farmer told lawmakers last month. “But right now, organic farms are the ones in trouble. You don’t just leave 25% of an industry by the wayside. We need help in immediate action.” Read the story on VTDigger here: ‘Lost my love for farming’: The fate of dozens of small organic dairy farms may rest with Vermont’s Budget Adjustment Act.
Middlesex's Red Hen Baking Raises Prices, Eliminates Electronic Tipping
If you go to Red Hen Baking in Middlesex on Tuesday, February 14, to buy a sweet for your sweetheart, you’ll notice a change when you pay for the pastry. The electronic point-of-sale system will no longer present a tipping option. This is a nuanced change because Red Hen...
WCAX
Stuck in Vermont: Ice fishing adventure after dark
PLYMOUTH, Vt. (WCAX) - In this “Stuck in Vermont,” Seven Days Multimedia Producer Eva Sollberger has an ice fishing adventure after dark. She headed out to Plymouth to meet up with fishermen Zachary and Fisher McNaughton, and Vt. Fish and Wildlife Biologist Shawn Good. They gave her a...
WCAX
Why cybercriminals are targetting Vermont’s small towns
BURLINGTON, Vt. (WCAX) - The town of Stowe is still recovering from two separate cyberattacks in recent months. Nearly 400 people had their personal information compromised last summer in an email phishing scheme directed at town officials. Then, an attack after Christmas struck a company that manages online land records for Stowe and other Vermont towns.
Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?
Stigma betrays itself in the way we withhold available resources to the powerless, the most at risk for death. It’s evident in the omissions. Inactions speak louder than words. Read the story on VTDigger here: Ed Baker: Is anybody responsible for this? Is anyone accountable?.
Stuck in Vermont: Ice Fishing for Rainbow Smelt in Plymouth With Zachary and Fisher McNaughton and Fish Biologist Shawn Good
Zachary McNaughton’s father taught him how to fish at a young age, and he is passing that tradition on to his 6-year-old son, Fisher. Zachary also publishes educational fishing videos to his YouTube channel, Vermont Master Anglers, including a few videos featuring smelt fishing and how to cook smelt. Rainbow smelt are small forage fish used for bait and sometimes eaten. Eva met up with Zachary, Fisher and Shawn Good, a fish biologist from Vermont Fish & Wildlife, at a frozen lake in Plymouth for an ice fishing adventure after dark.
Barton Chronicle
Complaints cause recall of tainted pot
DERBY — A complaint about some unwanted side effects, led recreational cannabis retailers to take some of their wares from the shelf this week. A product from one of the Northeast Kingdom’s cannabis cultivators showed elevated traces of a fungicide and the Vermont Cannabis Control Board issued a recall and stepped in to make sure that no other contaminated flowers from the Holland Cannabis Company made it to market.
WCAX
Bill would expand Vermont bottle bill
ESSEX JUNCTION, Vt. (WCAX) - The list of recyclables you can take to a redemption center could get a little longer under a bill introduced in the Vermont House. The measure seeks to expand the state’s bottle bill beyond beer, liquor, and soda to include more other containers, including wine bottles. But some are concerned a bigger bottle could backfire from the original law’s intent.
vt-world.com
Roxbury Country Store
Co-publisher’s note: I thought of starting a series on “Favorite Country/Convenience Stores” well over a year ago and I think I picked the perfect person/store to start out with–Randy Whitney and the Roxbury Country Store–who represents why we love these treasures so much. They really are the glue that holds their community together. Please email or send in your favorite store and why to: sales@vt-world.com so that we may continue this series for many weeks ahead. -GH.
With a New Space, Daily Chocolate Keeps Making Vergennes a Little Sweeter
Every town has a spot — it could be a village green or a scenic river bend — to which locals and visitors alike gravitate for a moment of sweet relief. In Vergennes, it's the half-block stretch of Green Street that hosts two purveyors of literal sweets: lu•lu and Daily Chocolate.
Two New Hampshire Towns Named Best Places to Visit in New England for 2023
Here in New England, we know we're pretty lucky to live in one of the best parts of the US. Over the years, countless studies have directed high praise towards our region. Last year, a WalletHub study announced the best small cities in the country, and eight New England towns made the list. Our area has also been highlighted for having some of the most magical winter wonderland towns, hottest zip codes in America, most underrated destinations in the country, and restaurants that made the New York Times' Restaurant List.
In 6-5 vote, Burlington council opposes police oversight ballot measure
Opponents said they want more discussion to find an alternative.
Fisherman dies after falling through ice in Grand Isle
Vermont State Police are investigating an incident where an ice fisherman in Grand Isle fell through the ice on Lake Champlain on Thursday.
mynbc5.com
Stowe businesses say they're lucky to be left with little damage following hay trailer fire
STOWE, Vt. — Following Tuesday'shay trailer fire in Stowe, two businesses said they're very lucky to be left with minimal damages. The flames damaged the historic Carlson building in Stowe, and the Stowe Fire Department said it took about 40 minutes to control the blaze. On Wednesday, Archery Close...
WCAX
NYC officials defend offering Canadian asylum seekers trips to Plattsburgh
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - People seeking an easier path to asylum in Canada were back in the headlines this week after news of busloads of migrants being offered free one-way bus tickets to Plattsburgh, close to the popular unofficial border crossing in Champlain, New York. Critics have said they are concerned with the situation, but New York City officials are defending the practice.
WCAX
Vermont man dies after falling through ice on Lake Champlain
GRAND ISLE, Vt. (WCAX) - Police say a Grand Isle man has died after he fell through the ice on Lake Champlain Thursday. Vermont State Police say rescue crews found Wayne Alexander, 62, of Grand Isle, in the water Thursday night at about 9:30 p.m. in a flotation suit. He...
WCAX
Free bus tickets to Plattsburgh key step for Canadian-bound asylum seekers
CHAMPLAIN, N.Y. (WCAX) - Migrants seeking asylum in Canada continue to use the unofficial border crossing in Champlain, New York, in large numbers. And that number could increase now that New York City officials are giving free bus tickets to Plattsburgh. Local taxi drivers say on given say they take...
Comments / 0