The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's PlaygroundApril KillianHuntsville, AL
Leading discount retailer opening new store in AlabamaKristen WaltersDecatur, AL
Oakwood Avenue Has Been Repaved Between Andrew Jackson Way to Maysville Road, & Will Likely Go From 4 Lanes to 3 LanesZack LoveHuntsville, AL
This Town in Alabama Has Been Ranked as One of the Best Places To Live in the United StatesJoe MertensHuntsville, AL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in AlabamaAlina AndrasAlabama State
UAH Wins Twice on Day One of Charger Chillout, Saturday Schedule Moved Up
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. | The No. 23 University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team started play at the Charger Chillout, presented by Marshall County Tourism & Sports, on Friday with wins over Kentucky State by a score of 8-0 in five innings and Trevecca Nazarene by 5-4 in nine innings at Sand Mountain Park. UAH improves to 5-1 with the victories.
UAH Moves Start Time to Noon Saturday vs. Emmanuel
HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville men's lacrosse team has moved up Saturday's game time with Emmanuel to 12 p.m. at Charger Park. The game was originally slated for 2 p.m., but incoming weather in the afternoon forced the change. The Chargers enter the nonconference tilt against Emmanuel...
UAH Drops Season-Opener to No. 15 Lynn at Charger Park
HUNTSVILLE | The University of Alabama in Huntsville women's lacrosse team dropped its 2023 season-opener on Friday afternoon by a final score of 13-9 to No. 15 Lynn at Charger Park in nonconference action. UAH slips to 0-1, while LU improves to 1-0. Isadora Springer led the Chargers offense as she scored three goals on the afternoon in addition to picking up three ground balls. Chloe Wood netted two goals to rate second on the UAH roster.
UAH Falls to Indianapolis on Day Two of Charger Chillout
ALBERTVILLE, Ala. | The No. 23 University of Alabama in Huntsville softball team fell to Indianapolis by a final score of 11-8 on day two of the Charger Chillout on Saturday at Sand Mountain Park. UAH slides to 5-2, while UINDY improves to 3-1. The Chargers offense was led byMaddie Cartron on Saturday with a team-high four RBI in a 2-for-4 performance that included a two-RBI double to center in the bottom of the first.
UAH Wraps Up Competition at Samford Invitational Friday
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. | The University of Alabama in Huntsville wrapped up competition at the Samford Bulldog Invitational on Friday. -The Chargers look ahead to the 2023 Gulf South Conference Indoor Championships this Tuesday and Wednesday in Birmingham, Alabama. Notable Performances. -Tommy Rodriguez topped the NCAA provisional standard in the 200-meter...
The Haunted Park In Alabama That Locals Call The Dead Children's Playground
A solitary swing moves eerily back and forth in a dark and empty playground. Very faintly, the laughter of children can be heard....but there are no children to be seen anywhere. Those are two of the most witnessed phenomena at a location that may be one of the most active paranormal hotspots in Alabama. If you visit this playground, you may also see a glowing orb float past or the shadowy image of a child dart away. This is no ordinary playground. Locals call it the "Dead Children's Playground" and it's located in Maple Hill Cemetery, Huntsville, Alabama.
Storms & Gusty Winds Tonight
It will turn stormy again overnight with another cold front approaching the area. Some of these storms could turn strong with gusty winds. A line of storms will start to move into northwest Alabama around midnight. They will then push east over the early morning hours, reaching the Huntsville/Madison/Decatur area by around 2 AM. Finally, storms will move into northeast Alabama by around 3 AM.
Man found bound with zip ties, beaten in north Alabama town
An investigation is underway after a man was found bound and beaten in a north Alabama town. Authorities received a 911 call just before 7 p.m. Thursday reporting that a man had been assaulted and tied up on Alabama Highway 75 inside the Ider town limits DeKalb County County. When...
Alabama Power Customers to Get Refunds | Feb. 9, 2023 6 p.m.
If you live in cities like Red bay, Phil Campbell, Arab, or others served by Alabama Power, you'll be getting some money back later this year. Dr. Jain joins News 19 to talk Heart Disease Prevention. People are recognizing February as American Heart Month, so News 19's Kelley Smith and...
Lanes cleared after 18-wheeler accident on Beltline Road in Decatur
The Decatur Police Department says an accident involving an 18-wheeler has shut down a portion of Beltline Road near Highway 24.
Madison Square Mall | Shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama
Madison Square Mall was a shopping mall in Huntsville, Alabama, United States. The largest in the city, it encompassed over 929,993 sq ft (86,399.2 m2). It was also the oldest extant enclosed shopping mall (after the Heart of Huntsville Mall closed) in the city until its closure in 2017. The mall was located on the corner of University Drive (US 72) and Research Park Boulevard (SR-255).
Have You Heard Of This Hidden Alabama Steakhouse?
The state of Alabama is home to some of the best restaurants in the country. With all the food I've eaten in Alabama, I've yet to have a good steak in Alabama. The rumor is, this restaurant has the best steak in the state but it's a place you can easily drive past.
Missing 14-year-old Alabama girl found safe Wednesday, sheriff's office says
A 14-year-old girl missing from DeKalb County, Alabama was found safe Wednesday, the Dekalb County Sheriff's Office says. Help us spread the word: A 14-year-old girl from DeKalb County, Alabama is missing and endangered. Ella Grace Woodall was last seen at her home in Fyffe, Alabama at 9 p.m. Tuesday...
Jacksonville Police are Investigating a Shooting That Occurred Near JSU’s Campus
Jacksonville, AL – Jacksonville Police are investigating a shooting that occurred near JSU’s campus. Please be on the lookout for a white Cadillac Escalade with tinted windows driven by a black male wearing a brown hoodie. Any information please contact Jacksonville Police Department at: 256-435-6448, JSUPD at 256-782-5050, or submit at tip on the Cocky Watch app.
Some Of The Most Mouthwatering BBQ In Alabama Is Served At This Unassuming Local Gem
Alabama has many amazing places to eat, including several of the best barbecue restaurants around. If you love barbecue, one restaurant that you absolutely must try is Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings. After just one visit, you’ll agree that it has some of the best barbecue in Alabama. To learn more about Smokey C’s Bar-B-Que & Wings, take a look below.
CCSO arrest roundup
CULLMAN, Ala. – The Cullman County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) has made multiple arrests over the past several days, including: Thursday, Feb. 2 Deputies located Heath Kerry Johnson, 36, of Cullman, at an abandoned residence in the Berlin community. Johnson had outstanding warrants. A subsequent search of his person allegedly yielded narcotics and paraphernalia. Johnson was charged with unlawful possession of methamphetamine and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. His failure to appear warrants included three counts of possession of dangerous drugs, four counts of unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a concealed weapon without a permit and three traffic violations. Friday, Feb. 3 Deputies arrested Walter...
Huntsville woman loses her businesses, home in Saturday morning fire
A Huntsville woman has lost her two businesses and her home after an early-morning fire Saturday. Lizzette Perez owned the Puerto Rican restaurant, Sabor Boricua, and a hair salon, Mi Encanto. She had lived at 2106 Triana Blvd. for 15 years, eventually fulfilling her lifetime goal. "She opened up the...
Alabama bill aims to make mandatory microchipping of employees illegal
A Huntsville lawmaker is among those behind a proposed ban on mandatory microchipping of employees in Alabama. Rep. Anthony Daniels, who represents a portion of Madison County, is one of the representatives backing House Bill 4. If passed in the upcoming legislative session, the bill will make it illegal and a Class D felony for employers to require implanted microchips in their employees.
Calhoun Most Wanted | Feb 7, 2022
Calhoun County, AL – Each week the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Office released their current “Most Wanted” list. An “FTA” means that a person failed to appear for a court date and does not necessarily mean guilty of a criminal charge. A “Probation Violation” means that a person has been found guilty of a charge and […]
Anniston missing man disappearance ‘involuntary’ four months later
ANNISTON, Ala. (WIAT) — What started as a missing person’s case, now police say DeAngelo Allen went missing involuntarily. Since mid-September – his family, friends and the Anniston Police Department has been searching for the 31-year-old. Both family and police have the same message: anyone who knows anything about why Allen went missing — they […]
