WILMINGTON—Vonda Smith, 65, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Born Oct. 7, 1957 in North Kingstown, RI, Vonda Leah was a daughter of Owen and Margaret "Peggy" (Starkey) Webb. She moved with her family to Wilmington where she graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1975. Vonda married Gary Lynn Smith and together they moved to California. They later relocated briefly to Kansas until returning to Wilmington in 1989. Vonda gained employment with Precision Components, Inc. in Wilmington where she worked for over 30 years.
