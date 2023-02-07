ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Morris, IL

Vonda Smith

WILMINGTON—Vonda Smith, 65, of Wilmington, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023 at Riverside Medical Center in Kankakee. Born Oct. 7, 1957 in North Kingstown, RI, Vonda Leah was a daughter of Owen and Margaret "Peggy" (Starkey) Webb. She moved with her family to Wilmington where she graduated from Wilmington High School with the class of 1975. Vonda married Gary Lynn Smith and together they moved to California. They later relocated briefly to Kansas until returning to Wilmington in 1989. Vonda gained employment with Precision Components, Inc. in Wilmington where she worked for over 30 years.
WHS remembers Amy Salaba during Amy’s Corner Week

This week Wilmington High School is remembering Amy Salaba, a happy, motivated and thoughtful alum to WHS. Salaba made a name for herself as a friendly, giving student from her first day at WHS in 1999. She was very involved at school, spending all four of her senior high years as a library aide, and one year even put together the annual senior video by herself — a task that is usually tackled by a team of students. Amy’s love for reading is what truly made her stand out.
Family Wellness Night is just a week away

The Unit 1 School District’s Family Wellness Night will be bigger than before with over 80 vendors scheduled to participate. After a pandemic hiatus, the popular community event returns with an expanded offering of activities for individuals of all ages. “We are glad to be able to bring this...
Students author a pledge to veterans

Students at Coal City Middle School put pen to paper to convey their pledge to our veterans. Patriots Pen, a program of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, is open to all sixth, seventh and eighth grade students who are asked to write a 300 to 400 word essay on a theme selected by the national commander. This year’s theme was, our pledge to our veterans.
