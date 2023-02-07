This week Wilmington High School is remembering Amy Salaba, a happy, motivated and thoughtful alum to WHS. Salaba made a name for herself as a friendly, giving student from her first day at WHS in 1999. She was very involved at school, spending all four of her senior high years as a library aide, and one year even put together the annual senior video by herself — a task that is usually tackled by a team of students. Amy’s love for reading is what truly made her stand out.

WILMINGTON, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO