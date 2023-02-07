Read full article on original website
SustainableSaint
5d ago
Many smaller buildings here, especially brick buildings ,can easily be toppled. I love 10 miles inland in the foothills, and I'm pretty sure things can get hectic real quick with a major shift of all these mountains. Toppled roads, highways dismantled, water lines broken with major electric outages. I could see us being isolated for months after a event like a 7.9.
Turkey Quake: What if the ‘Big One’ Hits the North Bay?
(TNS) - The ground jerks violently, shudders and rocks, cracking walls and blowing out windows. Roadways rupture. Water lines break. Homes and buildings slide off their foundations. Some topple completely. There are people trapped in collapsed structures, a high number of injuries and fatalities, as well. Thousands lose shelter, and...
This Small California City Was Just Named One of the Coolest Places to Live in America
From San Diego to San Fransisco, California is home to some of the most exciting big cities in the country. But anyone who’s enjoyed a quiet afternoon walking through a charming downtown or frequenting a mellow farmers' market on the weekend knows that California's smaller cities are, in their own way, just as appealing.
Burglary tourism on the rise in Southern California: OCSD
Southern California law enforcement agencies are focusing on the trend of burglary tourism, where thieves travel internationally to the U.S. to burglarize homes, then return to their home country. The Orange County Register reported that these groups are often comprised of Chilean or Colombian nationals who operate as “‘Lanzas Internacionales,’ or international thieves in the […]
Travel warnings issued across Mexico due to cartel violence
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – Border officials sounded the alarm the week of Feb. 6 over an increase in criminal and cartel related activity south of the border. Travel warnings were triggered ahead of upcoming spring break vacations to deter individuals from traveling into Mexico over the holiday. KUSI’s Dan...
9 of Safest Cities in US Are in California, See the Full List
An annual analysis by MoneyGeek revealed that nine of the safest cities in the United States are in California. MoneyGeek's annual report analyzed the most recent crime statistics from the FBI in 263 cities with populations of more than 100,000 across the United States. “Crime and security are intertwined with...
Planning a Beach Bonfire? City of San Diego Imposes New Rules on Wood-Burning Beach Fires
One of San Diego’s favorite activities during the summer months, when the days are warmer and longer, are beach bonfires. But, soon, the experience may cost you either more money or more time. The San Diego City Council approved a ban on wood-burning fires outside of city-provided rings on...
California high-speed rail project denied round of mega grant funding
SACRAMENTO - Is the train to nowhere finally getting somewhere? After missing out on federal grant money the California high-speed rail's status is in question. California's high-speed rail authority officials are confident in what the next year will bring to California. Construction continues in the Central Valley, but with federal funding being a big component of the completion of the controversial project, is there a cause for concern that the Biden administration said not this time? The California High-Speed Rail Authority is missing out after the Biden administration announced funding for nine transportation projects and California's bullet train wasn't on the...
Can a 7.8 Earthquake Hit the Bay Area? Here's the Science Behind It
Vulnerable resources near the Hayward Fault: The Hayward Fault is capable of producing a 7.0 earthquake over an area with hundreds of hospitals, schools, and police and fire stations. A recent study found such an event would cause an estimated 800 deaths, 18,000 injuries and billions of dollars in damage. Zoom in and hover over the dots on the map to identify schools and emergency facilities near you, or use the magnifier icon to find your address. Source: USGS.
High Mortgage Rates Lock Out Many First-Time California Home Buyers
Back in 2021, when mortgage interest rates were plumbing all time-lows, Caitlyn O’Connell and her fiance nearly closed on a home in San Luis Obispo. They backed out of the deal after discovering major issues with mold, she said. Over the course of the next year, the cost of a typical mortgage payment in California increased by as much as 56% in some markets, according to housing data firm Zillow.
California drivers considered to be the ‘second-worst’ in the nation, study says
While California drivers may be experts at navigating traffic in major metropolitan areas like Los Angeles, San Francisco and San Diego, they aren’t particularly good drivers, according to a December 2022 study. The research team at the insurance company Quote Wizard ranked California drivers as the second worst in America in its annual “Best and […]
Spike in norovirus cases in California sparks warnings from health experts
SACRAMENTO — An uptick in norovirus has some health experts cautioning people to ramp up safety protocols. California and Texas are among the top states in the country with the highest number of outbreaks.Norovirus, also known as the stomach flu, is rarely deadly, but it's definitely not something you want to get. The illness accounts for more than 20 million infections each year and about half a million emergency room visits.According to the U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention, it's the illness is on the rise."Norovirus is sometimes called winter vomiting disease," said Dr. Dean Blumberg, chief of pediatrics...
The 10 Best Places to See the Super Bloom in California This Spring
Plant lovers are counting down the days until they can feast their eyes on this year's Super Bloom—bright blankets of flowers that covers the hillsides of California—but might need to adjust their itinerary. According to KTLA, the mayor of Lake Elsinore has announced that Walker Canyon will be closed to all visitors for the foreseeable future. Though the Southern California park has been a particularly amazing place to view (and Instagram) the horticultural happening, an increased turnout in 2019 trampled Lake Elsinore poppies, disrupted wildlife, and created an unhabitable environment for residents. The good news? There are tons of other sites in California where you can catch lesser-known but totallly spectacular super blooms, so we rounded them up for your planning purposes.
Insurance report: California has second-worst drivers in U.S.
According to a new insurance company study, California has some of the worst drivers in the country. And some of the worst cities are in Southern California.Insurance company QuoteWizard crunched the numbers and found California has the second-worst drivers in the country.Four specific categories were analyzed: Number of accidents; number of citations; speeding tickets; and DUIs.Utah was ranked the worst driving state in the nation. Connecticut was ranked best in the U.S.Worst drivers in California:Santa ClaritaOrangeHuntington BeachFullertonSimi ValleyBest drivers in California:GlendaleVictorvilleSan Bernardino
Preparing for the next big earthquake in San Diego
SAN DIEGO — What would happen if a massive earthquake hit San Diego?. If a 6.9 magnitude quake happened along the Rose Canyon Fault, which mirrors the path the I-5 freeway takes from La Jolla to Downtown, it could cause an estimated $38 billion of damage with up to 800 deaths.
'It added almost $2,900' | More San Diego water customers report getting multiple delayed bills
SAN DIEGO — More San Diego water customers are coming forward, saying they, too, are receiving months' worth of delayed bills all at once. On Thursday, CBS 8 first reported on Ben Jarboe, who lives in San Diego’s Skyline neighborhood. He recently received ten months' worth of water bills all in one week after having not been mailed anything since April of last year.
Expert: Drought not quite over
In the wake of record-breaking rain and snow this winter, experts have cautioned that despite the deluge, California remains in a drought. According to the United States Drought Monitor there are five categories of drought: abnormally dry (D0), moderate drought (D1), severe drought (D2), extreme drought (D3) and exceptional drought (D4). Most of California is now experiencing moderate conditions. And while some places remain in a severe drought, some are classified as being abnormally dry. All this is a big improvement from last month, when much of the state was in severe drought, and 7 percent of California was dealing with exceptional drought.
Two California Suburbs Named Among Top 3 'Safest Cities In America'
Money Geek put together a list of the safest cities across the country.
These California Counties Are 'Hot Spots' For Disease-Carrying Ticks
Researchers are finding ticks in places that they have never existed before.
The 9 Coolest Attractions In Northern California That Not Enough People Visit
Visitors and residents of California have their go-to weekend destinations and getaways. But there are so many unexplored attractions in California that do not get tons of visitors. You know that famous expression, “Variety’s the spice of life”? Try visiting somewhere new! Check out our list of the coolest Northern California attractions that not enough people visit:
San Diego airport captured stormwater for this repurpose
Thousands of gallons of stormwater runoff was captured by the San Diego County Regional Airport Authority last year to be reused in sustainability efforts.
