Duxbury, MA

NEWS CENTER Maine

Police shoot, kill woman after wellness check in Massachusetts

EASTON, Mass. — Police in Massachusetts shot and killed a woman who allegedly had a weapon after a family member requested a wellness check Sunday, authorities said. Responding officers from the town of Easton found the 56-year-old woman at a home with a weapon, Police Chief Keith Boone said in a statement. He did not specify what kind of weapon she had.
NEWS CENTER Maine

Frozen shark found on Cape Cod beach raises questions

CAPE COD, Mass. — How cold was it last weekend? So cold the sharks froze, NECN reports. Okay, so it's not quite that simple. But the images of a frozen shark that washed up on... wait for it... Cold Storage Beach in Dennis on Saturday as temperatures dipped below zero were the perfect embodiment of how cold most of New England was feeling at the time.
