Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Our Favorite Pizza Shops in Vermont - National Pizza DayEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
5 of Our Favorite Pizza Shops in VermontEast Coast TravelerBrattleboro, VT
Visiting The Ben and Jerry's Flavor GraveyardEast Coast TravelerWaterbury, VT
Historic ruling for immigrant communities in Vermont: Non-citizens granted right to participate in Montpelier electionsEdy ZooMontpelier, VT
Related
montpelierbridge.org
Heard on the Street, Feb. 8, 2023
The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued a warning that some Vermont-grown pot — sold at local dispensaries — contained a contaminant. It has since been recalled. The report is linked to a cannabis user who claimed “getting sick” after smoking the substance. The control board announced, “the flower was grown by Holland Cannabis, based in Derby, and that it tested above the limit for myclobutanil, a chemical used as a fungicide.” This specific strain was sold by the Capital Cannabis Company in Montpelier, and Zenbarn Farm dispensary in Waterbury. The control board has stopped the sale of Holland Cannabis plants at all retail shops until it can confirm the safety of the company’s product.
montpelierbridge.org
Quaint and Negative Spaces
During the most recent December holidays, in very select locations around Montpelier, a hand-painted decorative poster announced a musical event visually nestled in the nostalgic charm of downtown Montpelier, the natural setting easily enhanced with stylized flora and fauna. It was lovely. The design included a bird’s-eye view of the golden dome surrounded by the familiar eighteenth century New England architecture.
montpelierbridge.org
Clemmons Family Farm Mobilizes the Arts and Black Joy
In honor of Black History Month, the Clemmons Family Farm has invited the public to celebrate the lives of Bessie Coleman (stunt pilot) and Bessie Stringfield (cross-country motorcycle rider), two African American women pioneers of motorcycle and airplane travel, who rose above Jim Crow era race and gender discrimination in pursuit of adventure and joy.
montpelierbridge.org
The Ski Tow on Sabin’s Pasture
Although it may be hard to imagine during the snow-deprived winter of 2022–23, Montpelier youths used to enjoy downhill skiing within city limits. A basic rope tow operated on a west-facing hill in Sabin’s Pasture behind Vermont College’s Noble Hall from 1945 until about 1980, providing local youths and Vermont College students alike with an opportunity to learn to downhill ski.
montpelierbridge.org
Something for Everyone: The Story of Everybody Wins!
Seven-year-old Leela Bonnici has one hand on a cucumber slice and both eyes on a book. As she eats her lunch, she’s listening to her mentor, David Miles, read from a story about the Thea sisters, a group of mouselike characters who appear to be amateur sleuths. Leela is a big fan of the series. Miles and Leela meet every Tuesday in Montpelier’s Union Elementary School conference room during Leela’s lunch period. The pair will read, talk about books, and sometimes play games together. It’s all part of “Everybody Wins!,” an organization that brings adult mentors and student mentees together to build friendships and foster an interest in reading.
montpelierbridge.org
Montpelier Mayoral Candidates Speak to Country Club Road, Infrastructure
Three candidates for mayor of Montpelier have come forward to fill the seat vacated by Vermont State Sen. Anne Watson after her election to the Statehouse. Dan Jones, Jack McCullough, and Richard Sheir are all running to be the capital city’s next leader. The Bridge reached out to Jones, McCullough, and Sheir to get their thoughts about two major issues in Montpelier — aging infrastructure, and how to steward the use of Montpelier’s recently purchased Country Club Road property. Here is the exact text of the two questions we asked:
montpelierbridge.org
Hoax Shooting Call at Montpelier High School was Part of Statewide “Swatting”
On the morning of a planned pep rally, Montpelier High School had a serious scare when the school went under lock down, and it wasn’t a drill. The Montpelier Police Department received a call from an out-of-state number reporting an active shooter at the high school, according to a city press release. Similar calls were made about high schools across the state at about the same time. Police responded accordingly, and learned that “this was clearly a hoax call,” reported City Manager Bill Fraser in a press release sent out about an hour after the call came in.
montpelierbridge.org
New Faces Guaranteed in Next City Council
Montpelier will see some new faces on the city council in 2023, with District 3 Councilor Jennifer Morton choosing not to run again and former District 2 councilor Conor Casey having left his council seat to represent Montpelier in the Vermont Statehouse. Current District 2 council member Jack McCullough is also stepping aside to run for mayor.
montpelierbridge.org
Montpelier Alive Names Trautz Executive Director
Katie Trautz, who has worked at Montpelier Alive since 2021 and has been interim executive director since September, has had “interim” dropped from her title. The organization’s board of directors unanimously voted to officially name Trautz its executive director, starting Feb. 6. “We are very happy that...
montpelierbridge.org
Homeless in a Housing Shortage
Colby Lynch, a self-described “able-bodied middle-aged woman,” says she seeks to bring attention to the issue of homelessness by telling her story. And it looks like she will get her chance. Lynch spoke to the Montpelier Homelessness Task Force on Jan. 11 about her first-hand experience of becoming unsheltered and she is also scheduled to speak along with Matthew Vernon Whalan at the Kellogg-Hubbard Library on Feb. 27.
montpelierbridge.org
High Water Pressure Leads to Repairs For Homeowners, Businesses
Montpelier’s high drinking water pressure — a serious concern for state regulators, the subject of a soon-to-be-finished hydraulic study, and a factor in regular water main breaks — is also causing many city property owners to incur costs of repairs to their own plumbing systems and sometimes the replacement of appliances.
montpelierbridge.org
Book Review: “A History of Silence”
Montpelier author Cynthia J. Bogard’s novel “A History of Silence” (Atmosphere Press, 2023) could not be more timely in the #MeToo era and reckoning with the racism underlying our national history. Bogard expertly weaves together the legacies of slavery and white patriarchy in a dramatic tale of five women finding their voices in the 1980s in middle America.
montpelierbridge.org
Stipends for Committee Participation ‘Super Helpful’
Montpelier’s pilot program to increase diversity on city committees, commissions, and boards by reducing financial barriers is off to a modest start since it began last July, but for those who have used the program, the $50 stipend for each meeting they attend is making a difference. “It’s a...
montpelierbridge.org
Does the Country Club Road Property Make Sense for Housing?
The comment didn’t come until near the end of the meeting, but Malcolm FitzPatrick questioned whether the city-owned Country Club Road property is suitable for housing development in any case. In its second public meeting reviewing early draft site plans for the property, residents focused on housing and recreation. The third and final meeting is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 9, from 12 to 2 p.m. on Zoom.
montpelierbridge.org
Disney’s ‘The Little Mermaid’ at Montpelier High School
There’s music in the air and, during rehearsal, it creates a special kind of magic at Montpelier High School, where the Montpelier Roxbury Public Schools Masque Theatre will present its winter musical production of Disney’s “The Little Mermaid.”. Running Feb. 16 through Feb. 19, this version of...
montpelierbridge.org
The Way I See It: Choosing to Believe
The letters page of our local daily newspaper often includes lively discussions on religion. One recent contributor offered this succinct account of his view: “It is up to each individual to believe or not believe. If I believe, and Jesus is the son of God, I will be rewarded. I would rather believe.”
montpelierbridge.org
Dean’s List, President’s List, and Honor Students
T he following local students have been honored for academic achievement for the 2022 fall semester at the University of New England and the Community College of Vermont (CCV). University of New England Dean’s List. Barre: Morgan Mast. East Montpelier: Payton Gariboldi and Kestrel Weyant. Northfield: Eden Morris. CCV...
Comments / 0