The Vermont Cannabis Control Board has issued a warning that some Vermont-grown pot — sold at local dispensaries — contained a contaminant. It has since been recalled. The report is linked to a cannabis user who claimed “getting sick” after smoking the substance. The control board announced, “the flower was grown by Holland Cannabis, based in Derby, and that it tested above the limit for myclobutanil, a chemical used as a fungicide.” This specific strain was sold by the Capital Cannabis Company in Montpelier, and Zenbarn Farm dispensary in Waterbury. The control board has stopped the sale of Holland Cannabis plants at all retail shops until it can confirm the safety of the company’s product.

MONTPELIER, VT ・ 2 DAYS AGO