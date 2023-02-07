Read full article on original website
kadn.com
Adopt: Hank! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Furever Home Friday Pick
Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, brought Hank by in hopes of finding his furever home. This sweet boy is still a puppy but is a total cuddle bug. Click here to adopt him. Hank is a 8 month old Labrador Retriever...
225batonrouge.com
These local bakeries share the taste of Mardi Gras by shipping king cakes around the country
Louisianians are lucky: From our kitchens to our offices, coffee shops and dinner parties, king cake is just about everywhere during Mardi Gras season. Local bakeries help share the joy of Mardi Gras with Louisiana expats and those who want a taste of Carnival by shipping our region’s delicious way to indulge before Lent around the country. Here is a list of bakeries in town that will ship king cakes.
King cakes we love in 2023
Mardi Gras season is in full swing, and it’s hard to imagine celebrating it without a slice of that sweet, sweet (but not too sugary!) king cake. We’ve got plenty of tasty options to choose from in Acadiana. And they come in all shapes and sizes: Traditional and radical. Brioche or sourdough. Donuts or not-donuts.
Watch Good Samaritan Dive into Mud to Help Corral Loose Pigs at Super 1 Foods in Scott
It was an interesting day at the Super 1 in Scott after a large group of pigs got loose from their livestock trailer on Wednesday (Feb. 8).
Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center are Reducing Adoption Fees for Valentine's Day
The Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center (LASCC) is reducing adoption fees for Valentine's Day.
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
theadvocate.com
Lazy Caveman boudin to open its first location this spring in Broussard
When Justin Linzer and Julius Flugence’s boudin claimed the top spot in the People’s Choice portion of the Boudin Cook-Off and Acadiana Bacon Fest in October, they figured the time was right. It was time to open a brick and mortar location. The two guys behind Lazy Caveman...
KLFY.com
Kartchner’s redefining football finger foods
LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– On game day, living rooms are elbow to elbow and tensions are high. No one if really thinking about forks or spoons just points and yards. The Big Game is less than a week away and Kartchner’s Specialty Meats has a variety of foods designed to be eaten with your eyes on the screen and not on a fork.
The Perfect Getaway Spot is Located in Breaux Bridge
Bayou Cabins is located in the heart of Cajun country and will provide you with all the beauty that this area has to offer.
Lafayette Citizens Create Shrine For Roadkill on University Ave [PHOTO]
I see a lot of bizarre things on the roads in Lafayette and Acadiana, but what I saw this week on University Ave between Lafayette and Carenctro is atop the list. While traveling north on University Ave, heading towards Carencro, a balloon on the shoulder of the road caught my attention.
Full forecast breakdown for all the big Mardi Gras events this weekend
Weather forecast for Friday, February 10th, 2023. Full forecast breakdown for all the big Mardi Gras events this weekend...
Videos Show Mardi Gras in Mamou, Louisiana Over the Past 40 Years
As time goes by some things never seem to change. Here's to the tradition that is Mardi Gras in Louisiana's Cajun Country.
kadn.com
Louisiana audit finds recurring issues in Grand Coteau
Grand Coteau,La(KADN) An independent auditor in Lafayette uncovered many issues for the year ending June 30, 2022. There were 11 adverse findings, nine of which were repeated from the previous year. "We are working on it to file the appropriate protocol." With bills piling up, the auditor also mentioned the...
Celebration held for rehabilitation of former historic high school
On February 9, 2023, a ribbon cutting ceremony was held in celebration of the rehabilitation and modernization of the historic former New Iberia High School.
postsouth.com
News anchor Sylvia Masters crowned Miss Louisiana USA
Houma native Sylvia Masters, a morning anchor for KLFY-TV News 10 in Lafayette, won Miss Louisiana USA after competing against 32 contestants at the Jefferson Performing Arts Center in Metairie. Masters told the USA Today Network's Houma Courier and Thibodaux Daily Comet she competed for the title for six years...
GMA Cool Schools: Grolee Elementary
Today's Cool School is Grolee Elementary School in Opelousas! Students in Mrs. Hicks Pre-K class recently celebrated their 100th day of school.
Storm System Will Affect Louisiana Weekend Mardi Gras Parades
Severe storms will bring big changes to the South Louisiana forecast ahead of this weekend's Mardi Gras parades.
kadn.com
Tonight's Rain Exiting Before Saturday's Rio Parade
The first of two weak disturbances slid just to our east earlier this afternoon, but clouds continue to hang around into this evening. And as we head into tonight, the second disturbance will drop down from the north bringing with it even more cloud cover and a good likelihood of rain.
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
Department of Wildlife Makes Several Arrests in Acadiana
South Louisiana was a hot spot for bad behavior in the outdoors over the past few weeks.
