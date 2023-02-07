ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lafayette, LA

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
RAPIDES PARISH, LA
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
JEFFERSON DAVIS PARISH, LA
kadn.com

Lafayette police officer’s reinstated a second time

Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board were back at the desk on whether to reinstate officer Jeremy Roberts. In April 2020, Roberts was seen on body cam video pulling a woman from his patrol car by a chain connecting her ankles, causing minor injuries when she landed face-first on the asphalt.
LAFAYETTE, LA
KPEL 96.5

Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband

NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
BREAUX BRIDGE, LA
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
MARKSVILLE, LA
cenlanow.com

APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges

MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
MARKSVILLE, LA

