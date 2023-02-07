Read full article on original website
Carencro Mardi Gras Association Makes Important Announcement Regarding Potential Weather During Parade
In regard to rumors related to the potential weather during their annual parade, the Carencro Mardi Gras Association issued a clear and direct message on their official Facebook page. The Carencro Mardi Gras parade is set to roll at 10 a.m. this Saturday (Feb. 11) and the Carencro Mardi Gras...
Mardi Gras parade route to be serviced by Republic Waste
For the second year, Republic Waste will provide trash cans for the Lafayette Mardi Gras parade route.
Iberia Parish Sheriff deputy helps save man’s life
IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) – James Duhe Jr. says he was driving around New Iberia not knowing that he was in the initial stages of having a stroke. “A flushed feeling came upon me from my hip to my foot. Then I realized something was obviously very wrong.” Duhe says he pulled over in a […]
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Identifying Person Responsible for February 9 Homicide in Rapides Parish. Rapides Parish, Louisiana – The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office (RPSO) reported that at around 12:40 AM on February 9, 2023, Sheriff’s Office dispatch got a call from the Rapides 911 Center regarding “shots fired” in the 1200 block of Bayou Road in the Church Heights Apartments in Cheneyville, Louisiana.
Four Eunice High School students arrested after fight at the school
Four Eunice High School students were arrested after a fight on Friday.
Man found shot dead in car on Greenwell Springs Road, East Baton Rouge sheriff says
A man was found shot dead inside a car on Greenwell Springs Road Friday afternoon, authorities say. The vehicle with the man's body inside was found shortly before 3 p.m. near the intersection with Frenchtown Road, said Casey Rayborn Hicks, an East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office spokesperson. Greenwell Springs Road...
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations
Louisiana Man Cited for Allegedly Hunting During Closed Season, Night Restrictions, and Other Violations. Jefferson Davis Parish, Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) stated on February 9, 2023, that agents issued a citation to a Lake Arthur, Louisiana man on February 3 for alleged hunting offenses in Jefferson Davis Parish.
2 Students Charged in Bomb Threat at Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas, Louisiana
OPELOUSAS, La. (KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff's deputies say a student who wanted to skip class is responsible for a bomb threat that caused Lawtell Elementary School in Opelousas to be evacuated last month. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux broke the news on "Acadiana's Morning News" Thursday morning. The...
Lafayette police officer’s reinstated a second time
Lafayette Municipal Fire and Police Civil Service Board were back at the desk on whether to reinstate officer Jeremy Roberts. In April 2020, Roberts was seen on body cam video pulling a woman from his patrol car by a chain connecting her ankles, causing minor injuries when she landed face-first on the asphalt.
Greenwell Springs Road reopened after man found shot, killed in vehicle, officials say
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Greenwell Springs Road is now reopened after being shut down for several hours while deputies were investigating a deadly shooting, according to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office. Officials said a man was found shot inside a vehicle on Friday afternoon, Feb. 10, around...
Former St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Deputy Sentenced in Killing of Her Husband
NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL News) - A fatal shooting that happened in a Breaux Bridge home during the holidays nearly a decade ago has finally come to a conclusion. Chrystal Clues was a former lieutenant in the St. Martin Parish Sheriff's Office. On December 29, 2013, she shot her husband, 34-year-old Kendall Alexander, to death. Clues claimed her husband had attacked her and that she shot him in self-defense but investigators say they discovered three things that led to a Second Degree Murder charge against her:
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint
Three from Louisiana, Including a Sheriff’s Deputy, Arrested After Corporate Investigators File Theft Complaint. Avoyelles Parish, Louisiana – Three people from Louisiana, including a sheriff’s deputy, have been arrested and are suspected of theft and other crimes after corporate investigators from a business filed a theft complaint.
Adopt: Hank! Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center's Furever Home Friday Pick
Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care Center, brought Hank by in hopes of finding his furever home. This sweet boy is still a puppy but is a total cuddle bug. Meet Hank! Jada Duhon, Adoption Coordinator at the Lafayette Animal Shelter and Care...
Son of former Opelousas Police Chief sentenced to life without parole
JaMarcus McLendon, the son of former Opelousas Police Chief Martin McLendon, was sentenced to two consecutive life terms in prison.
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Distributing Lethal Quantity of Fentanyl that Caused a Death in 2022
Louisiana Man Arrested Suspected of Distributing Lethal Quantity of Fentanyl that Caused a Death in 2022. Baton Rouge, Louisiana – The East Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office (EBRSO) arrested Lamarcos Robinson for allegedly distributing a lethal quantity of fentanyl that caused a death in 2022. On February 9, 2023,...
APSO deputy and store employees arrested on criminal charges
MARKSVILLE, La. (WNTZ) – On January 5, 2023, the Avoyelles Parish Sheriff’s Office (APSO) received information from Dollar General Corporate Investigators of criminal offenses committed at one of their Marksville stores by an APSO Deputy and store employees. A preliminary investigation was immediately initiated. The preliminary investigation resulted...
School Bus Driver in Louisiana Accused of Smoking Marijuana While Driving Bus
A school bus driver in south Louisiana is being accused of smoking marijuana while on her bus route. WAFB reports that the East Baton Rouge Public School System is investigating accusations that a bus driver was smoking marijuana while driving the bus on February 9, 2023. The Baton Rouge news...
Duson Police looking for man who stole tools, tires from local business
DUSON, La. (KLFY) Duson Police are asking the public for help identifying a suspect in a burglary at local business. Police said on Sunday, Feb. 5 the suspect drove his 2000’s model GMC pickup to the business and allegedly stole over $10,000 worth of tools and large tires. Hours prior to the burglary, police said, […]
