FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
outerbanksvoice.com
Nags Head strengthens tree protections, sets fines
Board vote comes amid concerns over clear-cutting of trees. In the wake of residents’ concerns over the clear-cutting of trees, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners unanimously voted during its Jan. 6 meeting to amend the Town’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to strengthen tree protections and implement fines for the unlawful removals of live oaks.
People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts
JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
Food Lion awards Elizabeth City store manager
SALISBURY, NC – Christian Dendy, store manager of the Food Lion located at 1313 N. Road St. in Elizabeth City has been named a 2022 Food Lion Divisional Store Manager of the Year. Dendy is recognized for her dedication to the greater Elizabeth City community, embodying Food Lion’s core value of care and its commitment […]
WAVY News 10
4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City
Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
WITN
Washington County varsity boys play for first time since brawl
BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy law enforcement presence could be seen Friday night at the Washington County vs. Bertie County basketball game. “We have called extra security tonight, to make sure the fans are safe and teams are safe,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin. It’s the first...
Shooting of 4 teens is a stain on community: Elizabeth City leaders
Instead of being in school or working a day job, four teens from Elizabeth City are in the hospital following a shooting at an apartment complex.
Elizabeth City Middle students, teachers combat conflict, create connections
Over the last few years, Elizabeth City Middle School has undergone some major changes. At one point it was considered a low-performing school.
13newsnow.com
Police investigate quadruple shooting in Elizabeth City
The victims' ages range from 15 to 19. All were taken to Sentara Norfolk General Hospital.
WAVY News 10
Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – An Edenton woman died and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Dillard’s Mill Road in Chowan County, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which...
4 teens shot in Elizabeth City Wednesday night, police say
Four teens were hurt in a shooting Wednesday night in Elizabeth City, police said. It happened in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue, according to a press release.
Man sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting near Elizabeth City courthouse
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. — A second man has been sentenced for a shooting that happened near a federal courthouse in Elizabeth City. According to the Department of Justice, Tavori Ditron Lindsey was sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting at another man with a handgun and AR-15 rifle in the early morning hours of September 5, 2021.
WITN
Riverside boys basketball coach tweets following fight at Washington County
WILLIAMSTON, N.C. (WITN) - We shared about a fight that ended the Riverside-Martin at Washington County boys basketball game early on Tuesday night. Riverside head coach Bobby Williams made a statement about it on Twitter on Thursday night:. He continued to say:. The Knights who are eligible to play are...
