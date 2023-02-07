ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wanchese, NC

outerbanksvoice.com

Nags Head strengthens tree protections, sets fines

Board vote comes amid concerns over clear-cutting of trees. In the wake of residents’ concerns over the clear-cutting of trees, the Nags Head Board of Commissioners unanimously voted during its Jan. 6 meeting to amend the Town’s Unified Development Ordinance (UDO) to strengthen tree protections and implement fines for the unlawful removals of live oaks.
NAGS HEAD, NC
WNCT

People & Places: Mackeys Ferry Peanuts

JAMESVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — This week’s People & Places introduces you to the individuals behind a spot people really go nuts for. Mackeys Ferry Peanuts started 40 years ago in Washington County and is now alive and thriving across the border in Martin County. It’s a roadside gem that moved to its current location when […]
MARTIN COUNTY, NC
WNCT

Food Lion awards Elizabeth City store manager

SALISBURY, NC – Christian Dendy, store manager of the Food Lion located at 1313 N. Road St. in Elizabeth City has been named a 2022 Food Lion Divisional Store Manager of the Year. Dendy is recognized for her dedication to the greater Elizabeth City community, embodying Food Lion’s core value of care and its commitment […]
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WAVY News 10

4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth City

Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in the 1000 block of Walker Avenue. 4 teenagers hospitalized following shooting in Elizabeth …. Elizabeth City Police say four teenagers have been taken to the hospital following a shooting Wednesday evening in...
ELIZABETH CITY, NC
WITN

Washington County varsity boys play for first time since brawl

BERTIE COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Heavy law enforcement presence could be seen Friday night at the Washington County vs. Bertie County basketball game. “We have called extra security tonight, to make sure the fans are safe and teams are safe,” said Bertie County Sheriff Tyrone Ruffin. It’s the first...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WAVY News 10

Woman dead, 2 injured following crash in Edenton

EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) – An Edenton woman died and two other people were injured in a single-vehicle crash Wednesday on Dillard’s Mill Road in Chowan County, the N.C. Highway Patrol said. The N.C. Highway Patrol got a call just after 2 p.m. for a single-vehicle crash, in which...
EDENTON, NC

