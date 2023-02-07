ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yale Daily News

Transportation committee hears speeding camera bill

Propelled by a drastic increase in traffic-related deaths and discourse surrounding increased traffic regulation, the Connecticut state legislature recently began hearing testimony on a bill that would install statewide automated speeding cameras. Last Monday, the Connecticut General Assembly’s transportation committee held its first public hearing on HB 5971. At the...
CONNECTICUT STATE
Yale Daily News

Fighting over fridges and the future of Sandra’s Next Generation

Sandra’s Next Generation, which was recently named the 56th best restaurant in the United States by Yelp, is facing a freeze on its refrigeration system after concerns about its legality and effect on the surrounding environment. Five refrigerated storage containers used by the renowned soul food restaurant Sandra’s Next...
NEW HAVEN, CT
It's Brutal Out Here

It’s Brutal Out Here

There is the joke among Northerners that Southern kids, like me, cannot handle the cold. Some of this is true. My first year, I did not have snow shoes because I thought it was ridiculous to have to spend money on something I could only wear once or twice — and then I fell down the stairs. The snow I had crushed with the bottom of my Oxford shoes had melted and refrozen so that the steps inside of Welch Hall became the world’s worst toboggan chute. Bruised tailbones aside, you would be surprised at how prepared Southerners are for the bitter Connecticut winters. So, when the recent mass of arctic air settled upon New Haven, I was not only prepared because of my now three winters in the North, but because Southerners, Texans in particular, are made of a special type of brass.
NEW HAVEN, CT
Yale Daily News

Streamlined on-campus housing process to take effect for fall 2023

In an effort to provide on-campus housing to as many students as possible, the Yale College Dean’s Office recently announced a set of changes to the housing draw process. Yale’s housing draw, which used to take place on a different timeline for each of the 14 residential colleges, will now be overseen by the Yale College Housing Office on a single calendar. The new streamlined housing process will take place entirely online, as opposed to the in-person lottery systems or hybrid systems that individual colleges have used in the past. Students will now be able to assess which rooms are available, view their layouts and select rooms all through the Yale Housing website.
NEW HAVEN, CT

