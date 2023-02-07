Read full article on original website
Yale Daily News
Transportation committee hears speeding camera bill
Propelled by a drastic increase in traffic-related deaths and discourse surrounding increased traffic regulation, the Connecticut state legislature recently began hearing testimony on a bill that would install statewide automated speeding cameras. Last Monday, the Connecticut General Assembly’s transportation committee held its first public hearing on HB 5971. At the...
Yale Daily News
YCC extracurricular grant sparks conversation on club accessibility for FGLI Students
Club running team president Marcus Lisman ’25 is always thinking about how to make the sport more financially accessible — and with the Yale College Council’s new $10,000 extracurricular grant, current and future members will be able to subsidize the additional expenses of club sports. For decades,...
Yale Daily News
New Haven Police Department continues training programs aimed at decreasing police brutality
Last July, New Haven Police Department Officer Chad Curry responded to a crisis call from a man considering suicide. Using de-escalation techniques, Curry persuaded the man to put down the knife he was holding to his neck until an ambulance crew arrived. NHPD Chief Karl Jacobson and Assistant Chief David...
Yale Daily News
Fighting over fridges and the future of Sandra’s Next Generation
Sandra’s Next Generation, which was recently named the 56th best restaurant in the United States by Yelp, is facing a freeze on its refrigeration system after concerns about its legality and effect on the surrounding environment. Five refrigerated storage containers used by the renowned soul food restaurant Sandra’s Next...
Yale Daily News
It’s Brutal Out Here
There is the joke among Northerners that Southern kids, like me, cannot handle the cold. Some of this is true. My first year, I did not have snow shoes because I thought it was ridiculous to have to spend money on something I could only wear once or twice — and then I fell down the stairs. The snow I had crushed with the bottom of my Oxford shoes had melted and refrozen so that the steps inside of Welch Hall became the world’s worst toboggan chute. Bruised tailbones aside, you would be surprised at how prepared Southerners are for the bitter Connecticut winters. So, when the recent mass of arctic air settled upon New Haven, I was not only prepared because of my now three winters in the North, but because Southerners, Texans in particular, are made of a special type of brass.
Yale Daily News
Streamlined on-campus housing process to take effect for fall 2023
In an effort to provide on-campus housing to as many students as possible, the Yale College Dean’s Office recently announced a set of changes to the housing draw process. Yale’s housing draw, which used to take place on a different timeline for each of the 14 residential colleges, will now be overseen by the Yale College Housing Office on a single calendar. The new streamlined housing process will take place entirely online, as opposed to the in-person lottery systems or hybrid systems that individual colleges have used in the past. Students will now be able to assess which rooms are available, view their layouts and select rooms all through the Yale Housing website.
