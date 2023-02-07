ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Haven, CT

2d ago

They will get a slap on the wrist because they are juveniles. By this time they probably assaulted many more people as they know they will get away with almost murder. Keep handcuffing the police and more are these crimes to come. We need real change in CT. Democrats are pro violence, law abiding citizens are bait especially Yale students. Vote Republican for law and order…

FOX 61

New Haven police make arrest in January 21 murder

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — 45-year-old Ronald Little of New Haven has been arrested and charged in the murder of Michael Wint. New Haven police said Wint was shot and killed while sitting in a car on Whalley Ave on Jan. 21. Less than two weeks later, police had a warrant out for Little's arrest.
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury police lieutenant facing additional charge in connection to DUI crash

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – A Waterbury police lieutenant is facing an additional charge in connection to a DUI crash in October, according to authorities. David Balnis, 55, turned himself into police headquarters on Thursday and was served with a warrant charging him with carrying a firearm under the influence of intoxicating liquor, officials said. Waterbury […]
WATERBURY, CT
WTNH

Man charged in shootout that killed New Haven 33-year-old

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A 45-year-old man injured in a shootout last month in New Haven is now charged with killing a 33-year-old. Ronald Little is in police custody and undergoing medical treatment, according to police. He is accused of driving himself to the hospital after an exchange of gunfire on Whalley Avenue. Michael […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

New Haven woman convicted of murder in 2021 death

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — A 32-year-old West Haven woman has been found guilty of murder in the death of another woman in March 2021. On Tuesday, Brianna Triplett, 32, of West Haven, was found guilty by a New Haven Superior Court jury. Triplett was convicted in the shooting death...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Police: Man critically injured in Hartford shooting

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Hartford police are investigating after a man was critically injured in a shooting on Congress Street Wednesday evening, according to authorities. Hartford police officers responded to 50 Congress Street just before 5 p.m. after hearing a report that a person had been shot. Upon arrival at the scene, police located a […]
HARTFORD, CT
NBC Connecticut

Emmett O'Brien Technical High School Student Approached by Stranger in Derby

An Emmett O'Brien Technical High School student walking home from the bus after school was approached by a man she didn't know Thursday afternoon. Ansonia Public Schools said a girl was walking home in Derby when she was approached by a man in a black sedan. School officials said the man tried to make contact with the student.
DERBY, CT
NBC Connecticut

Man Shot While Walking Dog in New Haven

A man was shot while walking his dog in New Haven Wednesday night, according to police. The 30-year-old man told police that he was walking his dog on Dixwell Avenue, near Brewster Street, when he noticed that his left leg was bleeding, police said. Officers learned of the shooting at...
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Waterbury officers seize ghost gun, narcotics after suspects crash stolen car into police cruiser

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) – Two Waterbury women were arrested on Monday after police seized an illegal firearm and narcotics from the two suspects who crashed a stolen car into a police cruiser on Monday, according to authorities. Officers assigned to the Waterbury Police Department’s Auto Theft Task Force (ATTF) received information regarding the location of […]
WATERBURY, CT
DoingItLocal

Oxford Death Investigation Results in Cruelty to Persons Arrest

On Wednesday, 02/01/2023, at approximately 10:52 AM, Detectives from the Western District Major Crime Squad served an arrest warrant for James Mosley, (DOB 03/08/1950) in the City of Bridgeport. The arrest warrant was applied for and granted as the result of a suspicious death investigation initiated on 06/04/2022, in the Town of Oxford. Detectives made contact with Mosley, who was taken into custody without incident and transported to Troop G in Bridgeport, where he was processed and charged with the following:
OXFORD, CT
WTNH

West Haven school adding security after threats found in bathroom

WEST HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — May V. Carrigan Intermediate School in West Haven has added additional security guards and is considering installing metal detectors in response to a slew of vandalism and threats found in the last few months. “It’s disheartening my guys here at 10, 11, and 12 years old — the last thing […]
WEST HAVEN, CT
FOX 61

Former candidate in Fairfield arrested again on animal cruelty charge

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — Fairfield police have arrested a former candidate for state representative on another charge of animal cruelty. Raymond Neuberger, 39, was charged Monday with cruelty to animals. The arrest came during the investigation into Neuberger's actions following his October 2022 arrest. At that time, police said they started the investigation after a report from an emergency veterinary clinic that was caring for a cat, which appeared to be suffering from injuries that were deemed suspicious.
FAIRFIELD, CT
WTNH

West Haven woman convicted of 2021 killing

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A jury found a West Haven woman guilty of murder in the slaying of another woman in 2021, New Haven State’s Attorney John Doyle, Jr., announced Tuesday. Brianna Triplett, of West Haven, shot and killed 29-year-old Dwaneia Alexandria Turner, of New Haven, on Auburn Street in New Haven. She was […]
NEW HAVEN, CT
WTNH

Hartford man convicted of 2021 fatal stabbing: DCJ

HARTFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A Hartford man was convicted of a fatal stabbing in 2021 on Tuesday, according to the Connecticut Division of Justice. Garry Ramsey, 58, of Hartford was found guilty of murdering 68-year-old Robert Callahan of West Hartford on June 5 in 2021 by a Hartford jury, according to an announcement from Hartford […]
HARTFORD, CT
WTNH

Bridgeport police investigate 2 fatal shootings in under 12 hours

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. (WTNH) — The Bridgeport Police Department held a press conference on Tuesday to discuss two homicides that took place within a seven-hour span in the city on Monday. A 26-year-old man was killed on William Street on Monday afternoon. Bridgeport police said the homicide victim was shot multiple times. He was identified as […]
BRIDGEPORT, CT

