Detroit Lions could bring back Graham Glasgow in 2023
The NFL free agency period will be here before we know and we will soon know exactly which players will be available for the Detroit Lions to consider. Some players are in a position where they will be unrestricted free agents because their contract is up, while others will hit free agency as cap casualties. One player I expect to be a cap casualty by the time free agency rolls around is Denver Broncos OL, Graham Glasgow. If Glasgow does become available, it would be wise for GM Brad Holmes to strongly consider bringing him home.
Yardbarker
Patrick Kane, who hasn’t told the Chicago Blackhawks he wants to be traded, is upset he wasn’t traded to the New York Rangers, new trade targets list and more
If Patrick Kane wanted to be traded to the New York Rangers like so many theorized, he probably should’ve let the Chicago Blackhawks know about it sooner. A day after Vladimir Tarasenko was shipped off to the Rangers, Kane spoke to members of the media and you can’t help but appreciate his honesty.
The Hockey Writers
Why the Red Wings Should Embrace the Tank One Last Time
Now that we’re past All-star break, it’s time to really take stock of the Detroit Red Wings’ season thus far. With the trade deadline just a few weeks away, now is the time to determine the team’s trajectory for the remainder of the season so that adequate planning can take place before the trade market really heats up.
Detroit Pistons sign G Stanley Umude
The NBA trade deadline has officially come and gone, and the Detroit Pistons look a little bit different than they did just 24 hours ago. On Thursday, Detroit traded forward Saddiq Bey and acquired center James Wiseman in a four-team deal involving the Atlanta Hawks, Golden State Warriors, and Portland Trail Blazers. Now, according to a report from Omari Sankofa II, the Pistons have announced that they have signed G Stanley Umude to a 10-day contract.
RECAP: Dylan Larkin and Berggren Lead Detroit to Dominant 5-2 Win Over Canucks at Little Caesars Arena
The Red Wings dominated the Canucks with ease in a 5-2 win at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit. The Red Wings secure their 23rd win of the season, improving their record to 23-20-8. Jonatan Berggren and Dylan Larkin both score twice, with Filip Hronek adding the fifth goal for Detroit.
Detroit Pistons: Why the Saddiq Bey trade was a good move…or wasn’t
The Detroit Pistons made their only move just minutes before the trade deadline, sending Saddiq Bey and Kevin Knox to the Warriors in exchange for James Wiseman. Some fans were shocked that Bey was moved, but shouldn’t have been, as it was something that was discussed for weeks and heading into the deadline it looked as though he was the most likely to be traded if the Pistons did make a move.
markerzone.com
BRUCE BOUDREAU FINDS 'NEW' GIG NEARLY THREE WEEKS AFTER BEING FIRED BY VANCOUVER
Bruce, there it is. The former Canucks head coach has found a 'new' gig less than three weeks after being let go by Vancouver. The 68-year-old will be returning to the NHL Network as an in-studio analyst and will make his season debut on Thursday night. Boudreau previously worked for the NHL Network from August 2020 to December 2021 before being hired by the Vancouver Canucks.
FOX Sports
Vancouver visits Detroit after Pettersson's 2-goal game
Vancouver Canucks (21-27-4, sixth in the Pacific Division) vs. Detroit Red Wings (22-20-8, sixth in the Atlantic Division) BOTTOM LINE: The Vancouver Canucks visit the Detroit Red Wings after Elias Pettersson's two-goal game against the New York Islanders in the Canucks' 6-5 win. Detroit has a 22-20-8 record overall and...
Yardbarker
Meet the Sellers: the Philadelphia Flyers
Welcome back to a mini-series Tyler Yaremchuk and I are doing leading up to the trade deadline: Meet the Sellers. Earlier this week we looked at the Detroit Red Wings. Much like the Detroit Red Wings, the Philadelphia Flyers are a far cry from being a playoff team. They sit with a 21-22-9 record with 51 standings points — the second worst in the Metro Division. They sit near the bottom of the league scoring 143 goals (26th) and 164 goals against (19th). The Flyers have had some nice seasons from Travis Konecny and Kevin Hayes, but have largely been carried by strong goaltending from Carter Hart, who has gone 15-15-8 with a .911 save percentage, 2.86 GAA while saving 6.6 goals above expected.
Potential Cap Casualties Lions Should Target
Read more on the potential cap casualties the Detroit Lions should target this offseason.
Detroit Red Wings Morning Skate Update: Lucas Raymond Injury
The Detroit Red Wings took to the ice for their morning skate today following a 2-1 victory over the Calgary Flames, but with the news that Lucas Raymond collided with Ben Chiarot and limped off the ice, Detroit fans may be in for some disappointment tomorrow. The Lucas Raymond Injury...
Yardbarker
Dylan Larkin propels Red Wings past Canucks
Dylan Larkin had two goals and an assist to lead the Detroit Red Wings to a 5-2 home win over the Vancouver Canucks on Saturday. Jonatan Berggren scored two goals, Filip Hronek scored a goal and Ben Chiarot had two assists for the Red Wings. Anthony Beauvillier had a goal...
Yardbarker
Cale Makar’s Injury and the Suspension That Should Have Been
Just when it seemed like things were getting better for the Colorado Avalanche on the injury front, the club was dealt a brutal blow in the form of Jeff Carter’s shoulder. The result is a completely preventable and unnecessary injury that will see Cale Makar sit out for the team’s upcoming road trip.
Yardbarker
NHL Rumors: Vancouver Canucks, and the Montreal Canadiens
The Canucks have made a decision on Luke Schenn yet. Rick Dhaliwal: Agent Ben Hankinson on Vancouver Canucks pending UFA defenseman Luke Schenn: “Does he re-sign in VAN, could he re-sign with VAN in the summer, does he get moved for a good return. I have talked with the Canucks about a lot of possibilities when it comes to Luke, no decision yet.”
FOX Sports
Larkin, Berggren score 2 goals apiece, Wings down Canucks
DETROIT (AP) — Dylan Larkin and Jonatan Berggren scored two goals apiece and the Detroit Red Wings defeated the Vancouver Canucks 5-2 on Saturday. Filip Hronek also scored for the Red Wings, who took a 2-0 lead in the first three minutes. Ben Chiarot and Moritz Seider recorded two assists apiece, while Ville Husso made 32 saves.
Yardbarker
D Man Hagg Will Play First Game in Two Months for Red Wings
Defenseman Robert Hagg has to be among the NHL leaders in frustration this season. When he plays for the Detroit Red Wings tonight, it will only be his 14th game of the season and his first in more than two months. Multiple Injuries and Detroit’s defensive depth has limited his...
Detroit Pistons: Buyout candidates could clear more roster space
Now that the NBA trade deadline has come and gone, the buyout market will be in full swing. The Detroit Pistons have the opportunity to work towards a buyout with veterans on their roster that aren’t seen as a part of their future, or even as a part of the team next season.
Detroit Pistons 2023 trade deadline: Latest trade rumors, buzz
There was a flurry of moves in the late hours before the NBA trade deadline, but none of them involved the Detroit Pistons, at least not directly. The Lakers finally made a trade, acquiring three players in exchange for Russell Westbrook and one of their much-hyped first-round picks. This potentially removes one of the suitors for Bojan Bogdanovic, who the Lakers were reportedly asking about again last night before swinging their deal. They still have another first-round pick in 2029, so until the deadline passes, you can’t rule them out.
Yardbarker
Pistons made baffling moves at deadline
The Pistons sent Saddiq Bey to the Hawks and received James Wiseman from the Warriors, a 7'1" center who was the No. 2 pick in the 2020 NBA Draft. Wiseman is very physically gifted but is woefully inexperienced, playing only 60 games in three seasons with the Warriors. In college, Wiseman only played three games for the University of Memphis after the NCAA suspended him for accepting a loan from future coach Penny Hardaway.
