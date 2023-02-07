Oklahoma's Madi Williams Tabbed to Naismith Midseason Watch List

The Sooners' high-scoring, ultra-efficient senior forward, can become just the fourth player in school history to be a finalist for college basketball's top individual prize.

By OU Media Relations

Oklahoma redshirt senior Madi Williams was selected as one of 30 players named to the Naismith Women's Player of the Year Midseason Team, it was revealed on Tuesday by the Atlanta Tipoff Club.

Williams, also a top-10 candidate for the Cheryl Miller Small Forward Award, is the only player in Division I to average 26.0 points, 9.5 rebounds and 4.0 assists per 40 minutes this season.

Leading the No. 16 Sooners with 16.5 points per game, the Fort Worth, TX, product also averages 6.1 rebounds and 2.7 assists per game. Williams is one of the most efficient players in the country, as she is the nation's only player to post 16.5 points with 6.0 rebounds in under 25 minutes per contest. If those numbers hold, she would become the first Big 12 player since at least 2009 with that efficiency.

The first Sooner ever to post 2,000 career points, 900 rebounds and 300 assists, Williams is a two-time unanimous All-Big 12 first team selection. She ranks in the school's all-time top 10 in points, games played, rebounds, double-doubles and more.

In addition, she was a finalist for the Cheryl Miller Award last season and has been on the watch list for both the Wooden and Naismith Player of the Year awards in 2022 and 2023. A projected first-round pick in the latest WNBA Mock Draft from The Athletic, Williams has cemented her legacy as one of the best to ever play at Oklahoma.

If named a finalist for the award, Williams would join LaNeisha Caufield (2002), Stacey Dales (2002) and Courtney Paris (2006-09) and the Sooners' fourth finalist for the nation's top individual prize. No Sooner has ever won the award.

OU is 18-4 this season and 8-3 in Big 12 play, one game behind Texas for the Big 12 Conference lead. Oklahoma tips off Tuesday at Baylor at 7 p.m.