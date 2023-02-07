MUNCIE, Ind. - The Northern Illinois University gymnastics team put together its top all-around meet of the season with team scores of 48.925 or higher on all four events to finish with a season-high 195.950 Sunday at Ball State. The Cardinals came from behind on the final two events to earn the win by just one-tenth, 196.050-195.950.

DEKALB, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO