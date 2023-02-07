ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dekalb, IL

niuhuskies.com

Huskies Drop Final Game of SDSU Season Kickoff to Aztecs

SAN DIEGO – The Northern Illinois University softball team ended their run at the SDSU Season Kickoff Sunday afternoon by taking on San Diego State at the SDSU Softball Stadium. The Aztecs, thanks to explosive offense, won the game 11-1 in six innings. "We are excited to get back...
SAN DIEGO, CA
niuhuskies.com

NIU Splits Pair of Matches

DeKALB, Illinois – The Northern Illinois University women's tennis team split a pair of matches Saturday at the Nelson Tennis Center at Chick Evans Field House with a dominating win over Northern Iowa, 6-1, after dropping a tight 4-3 decision to Valparaiso earlier in the day. After winning the...
DEKALB, IL
niuhuskies.com

NIU Scores Season High 195.950 at Ball State

MUNCIE, Ind. - The Northern Illinois University gymnastics team put together its top all-around meet of the season with team scores of 48.925 or higher on all four events to finish with a season-high 195.950 Sunday at Ball State. The Cardinals came from behind on the final two events to earn the win by just one-tenth, 196.050-195.950.
DEKALB, IL

