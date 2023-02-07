ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Millville, NJ

Jersey Shore Online

Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107

LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
OCEAN COUNTY, NJ
SoJO 104.9

More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ

The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
CAPE MAY, NJ
CBS Philly

Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
tourcounsel.com

Cherry Hill Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey

The Cherry Hill Mall, owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), was originally known as Cherry Hill Shopping Center, commonly reported as the first indoor, climate-controlled shopping center east of the Mississippi River in the United States, and opened on October 11, 1961. Cherry Hill Mall is located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, within the unincorporated namesake neighborhood and census-designated place (CDP) of Cherry Hill Mall, New Jersey.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
WPG Talk Radio

2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning

Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
VINELAND, NJ
thenjsentinel.com

PEDESTRIAN MVC- Route 40/46 Franklin Twp. Gloucester County NJ

PEDESTRIAN MVC – Route 40/47 – Malaga, Franklin Township- 2/10/2023 at 7:34 AM – In the area of Pegasus Restaurant and Malaga Diner. The owners and employees at the Malaga Diner have posted on their facebook page that “We regret to inform everyone our Ozzy was hit by a car in front of the Diner while coming to work we would like prayers for Ozzy and we will keep everyone updated.”
GLOUCESTER COUNTY, NJ
camdencounty.com

Construction to Close Road in Voorhees

(Lindenwold, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Public Works will be doing repairs on the shoulder of Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Voorhees from Monday Feb. 13 to Thursday Feb. 16 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on daily basis. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a partial road...
CAMDEN, NJ
NJ.com

Fake deed scam swindled $580K from Jersey Shore real estate investors

Two scammers admitted they used phony Atlantic City property deeds to steal about $580,000 from out-of-state real estate investors, authorities said. The duo filed fake deeds for properties in the city and filed them with the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office from November 2018 through January 2019, the state Office of the Attorney General said Thursday.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ

