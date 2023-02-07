Read full article on original website
Twisted Steaks: A Unique Cheesesteak & Burger Destination Now Open in New Egypt
Twisted Steaks, a food truck specializing in cheesesteaks on pretzels and burgers on pretzel knots, has gone brick-and-mortar with the opening of its restaurant at 55 Main Street in New Egypt in Ocean County.
Hey, Chocolate Lovers! Here are Some of the Best Chocolate Shops in South Jersey
From caramels, to truffles, to pretzels, there's SO much chocolate-covered goodness being crafted in South Jersey. Here are 19 of your favorite local shops, just in time for Valentine's Day!. We asked, you answered. You tipped us off to where you track down the good stuff when you've gotta give...
Ocean County Woman May Be NJ’s Oldest Resident At 107
LITTLE EGG HARBOR – A local woman and her family dare to differ with the old saying that you should never ask a lady her age. The recent celebration of Lucia DeClerck’s 107th birthday may well make her New Jersey’s oldest resident. However, that’s not the only thing that’s noteworthy when it comes to DeClerck’s advanced age.
More Mountain Lion Sightings From Cape May and Pittsgrove NJ
The reports of Mountain Lion/Cougar sightings in New Jersey continue to flow into my email box. Since March of 2022, I've been writing articles about eyewitness sighting of big animals being spotted in New Jersey. Animals the witnesses claim are cougars or mountain lions. (The names are pretty synonymous for the same animal.)
Meteorologist Kate Bilo Was Moved to Daytime at Philadelphia's Channel 3
It's understandable when fans of a certain news channel get confused by what can seem like sudden shifts in the lineup. Philadelphia viewers of CBS Channel 3 were recently treated to such a shakeup when they discovered that Kate Bilo, who had been serving as the chief meteorologist for Channel 3 since 2015, would be stepping into a new role with the station.
Sally Beauty in Egg Harbor Twp., NJ, Mysteriously Closes
Seemingly overnight, the door to Sally Beauty in the Oak Tree Plaza in Egg Harbor Township is not just locked, but the whole entire store is empty and even the signage is gone. I'm in that shopping center off the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Twp. pretty frequently visiting...
Wawa offering free coffee until kickoff on Super Bowl Sunday
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) -- Well, that's a super deal.With the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl LVII against the Kansas City Chiefs, Wawa is giving out free coffee at its stores in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware on Super Bowl Sunday, the company said in a statement.Customers can get any size hot coffee on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff time at 6:30 p.m."We talk about having Goose Pride here at Wawa, but this week, we'll be cheering for another bird on Sunday and hope they bring our city another championship! Go Birds!" Alex Costabile, Wawa's chief customer officer, said in the statement.Wawa has other deals on hoagies and drinks for gameday weekend.Looking to catch the Super Bowl at a watch party? You can find a list of them here.
Cherry Hill Mall | Shopping mall in New Jersey
The Cherry Hill Mall, owned by Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust (PREIT), was originally known as Cherry Hill Shopping Center, commonly reported as the first indoor, climate-controlled shopping center east of the Mississippi River in the United States, and opened on October 11, 1961. Cherry Hill Mall is located in Cherry Hill, New Jersey, within the unincorporated namesake neighborhood and census-designated place (CDP) of Cherry Hill Mall, New Jersey.
This New Jersey intersection is the worst in the entire country
New Jersey is known for a lot of great things, no question about it. Beaches, fantastic food, lots of great outdoor activities like hiking and camping, and of course the people who live here are the best. That being said, New Jersey has recently made the number one spot on...
Egg Harbor Township, NJ, Restaurant Ranked No. 2 in New Jersey for 2022
There are a ton of excellent restaurant options in South Jersey, but one Egg Harbor Township establishment stood out above the rest according to NJ.com's new list. The website ranked the 25 best restaurants in New Jersey for 2022, with only two South Jersey restaurants making the list. Coming in...
2 Killed in Vineland, NJ, Crash Friday Morning
Authorities in Vineland say two people were killed in a crash on Delsea Drive Friday morning. The accident happened just before 7:00 at the intersection with College Drive. The preliminary investigation revealed that... [a] 2019 Dodge Durango operated by Malexus A. Coleman, age 27 of Vineland was driving southbound on South Delsea Drive when it struck... [a] 2014 Ford Taurus which was traveling northbound on South Delsea Drive attempting to make a left turn onto College Drive.
Dad: Security guard hurt my daughter in Galloway, NJ school fight
GALLOWAY — The father of an Absegami High School sophomore is filing charges after his daughter was reportedly injured by a security guard who was breaking up a fight in the school Wednesday morning, according to the news outlet Breaking AC. Videos that have been removed from Instagram, the...
Wawa is offering free coffee on Super Bowl Sunday in 3 states. Here’s where to get yours.
Wawa is celebrating the hometown team playing in the Super Bowl on Feb. 12 with free coffee. Customers can get a free coffee of any size on Sunday, Feb. 12, up until kickoff at 6:30 p.m. at 503 Wawa locations in Pennsylvania, New Jersey and Delaware. “At Wawa, we’ve always...
Anger and grief after death of 14-year-old NJ high school student
BERKELEY — Some students at Central Regional High School walked out of their classes on Wednesday, as the community has been in turmoil since a 14-year-old freshman took her own life last week. Adriana Kuch died from suicide on Feb. 3, according to family members in tribute on social...
PEDESTRIAN MVC- Route 40/46 Franklin Twp. Gloucester County NJ
PEDESTRIAN MVC – Route 40/47 – Malaga, Franklin Township- 2/10/2023 at 7:34 AM – In the area of Pegasus Restaurant and Malaga Diner. The owners and employees at the Malaga Diner have posted on their facebook page that “We regret to inform everyone our Ozzy was hit by a car in front of the Diner while coming to work we would like prayers for Ozzy and we will keep everyone updated.”
Exclusive First Look At Atlantic Club’s ‘Condo-Tel’ Renderings, 2025 Opening Planned
Rocco Sebastiani’s vision is reflected in the artist renderings of what the shuttered Atlantic Club building on Pacific Avenue will look like as a brand new “condo-tel” when it undergoes renovation during the next two years. Sebastiani is president of Colosseo Atlantic City Inc., the development firm...
2nd Alarm Fire In Trenton, NJ
February 11, 2023 TRENTON, NJ (MERCER)—At 2:46 p.m. Trenton Fire Department was dispatched to 531 and 533 Lamberton Street near…
Construction to Close Road in Voorhees
(Lindenwold, NJ) – The Camden County Department of Public Works will be doing repairs on the shoulder of Haddonfield-Berlin Road in Voorhees from Monday Feb. 13 to Thursday Feb. 16 between 7 a.m. and 3:30 p.m. on daily basis. On Monday and Tuesday, there will be a partial road...
Marcus & Millichap arranges sale of grocery-anchored retail property in Vineland for $19.3M
Marcus & Millichap said it recently brokered the sale of Maintree Shopping Center, a 138,445-square-foot, grocery-anchored retail property located in Vineland, for $19.3 million. Joseph C. French Jr., Kodi Traver and Thomas Dalzell, investment specialists in Marcus & Millichap’s Westchester, New York, office, had the listing to market the property...
Fake deed scam swindled $580K from Jersey Shore real estate investors
Two scammers admitted they used phony Atlantic City property deeds to steal about $580,000 from out-of-state real estate investors, authorities said. The duo filed fake deeds for properties in the city and filed them with the Atlantic County Clerk’s Office from November 2018 through January 2019, the state Office of the Attorney General said Thursday.
