If You See Tree Branches On A Frozen Minnesota Lake, Stay Away
There are lots of reasons you, your children, or even your dog might head out onto a lake in the winter. Ice skating, ice fishing, cross-country skiing, snowmobiling, or even just going for a walk are all great reasons to head out onto one of Minnesota's thousands of frozen lakes.
Minnesotans tried to feed trapped black bear Pop-Tarts, Swedish Fish and cat food
Well, this is em-bear-assing. Minnesota state officials had to remind the public not to approach a hibernating bear after a well-meaning group tried to offer up a “smorgasbord” of sweets and cat food to one of the animal’s that was stuck in the snow. The group stumbled upon a 6-year-old black bear earlier this week that had reportedly been trapped inside a culvert alongside the road near Wannaska, a township about 25 miles south of the Canadian border, for three days. The male bear had hunkered down in the hole for his winter nap, but became struck after melting snow flooded the...
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years – How Many People Live Near These Bears?
Alaska Sees First Fatal Polar Bear Attack in 30 Years - How Many People Live Near These Bears?. At 2:30 P.M. in the village of Wales, a polar bear attacked and killed a mother and her 1-year-old child in Alaska. Although rare, fatal polar bear attacks do happen in the only state containing these enormous bears. Let’s examine this unfortunate event and how often polar bears and humans come into contact in Arctic regions across the world.
Ice Fisher in Minnesota Gets a Surprise Visitor While Trying to Catch Fish
The little guy stopped by to say hello!
WATCH: Grizzly Bear Makes Mad Dash for Massive Yellowstone Elk Herd
This grizzly bear‘s ability to effortlessly plow through thick Yellowstone National Park brush is as impressive as his pursuit of 50+ elk. Well-known Yellowstone wildlife photographer Deby Dixon has amassed some amazing footage in her time with the park. One of her most impressive stints of grizzly bear footage is now going viral as a result with over 6 million views.
Grizzly Bear Flips End Over End Attacking A Bull Elk Who Made A Run To The River
Yup, this is as cool as it sounds. These are both some of the coolest animals that roam our forests. Any interaction with them is spectacular, but seeing these two different animals doing anything is cool, so when something wild pops up, I will always be here for it. Grizzly...
Half a Dozen Cars Plunge Through Frozen Minnesota Lake
Dozens flocked to a southern Minnesota lake for a day of ice fishing only to have the fun cut short when six cars plunged through the surface of the frozen water. Every year, Minnesota officials warn residents to exercise caution on frozen water, as ice is never 100 percent safe. This warning is often disregarded, however, and on Saturday (January 21), a group of ice fishers learned exactly why this is unwise.
Yellowstone Coyote Dodges A Bald Eagle, Only To Get Mauled By A Pack Of Wolf Pack
That’s about as violent as it gets out there. But, that’s nature. Everything needs to eat, even if it’s at the cost of another animal. These animals live in harsh conditions and have to fight for every meal. One of the coolest parts of wolf pack behavior...
A Surprising Idaho Animal Was Just Found On The Bitter Surface of Mars
Idaho is famous for having an outstanding outdoor lifestyle. Much of that is because of the mountains, lakes, and valleys that create amazing places to hike, swim, fish, hunt, and ski. Our terrain also makes it the perfect home for wildlife. Idaho is known for grizzly bears, mountain lions, bison, deer, elk, bobcats, big horn sheep, caribou, wolverines, pygmy rabbits, moose, rattlesnakes, wolves, and coyotes.
A Minnesota Man Has Died After He Fell Through Ice On A Frozen Lake
Here is a sobering statistic. In the last 30 years, more than 4,000 people have fatally drowned after falling through the ice on a frozen lake, river, or pond in the wintertime. According to experts climate change is the reason for this staggering statistic. In a news release reported by...
Minnesota boy,14, celebrates his 1,000th day sleeping outdoors - and says he has no plans to stop
Isaac Ortman, from Duluth, Minnesota, started the self-challenge at his family's cabin in April 2020 when he was 11 but now sleeping in the elements has become a nightly routine.
Wolves eliminate deer on Alaskan Island then quickly shift to eating sea otters, research finds
Wolves on an Alaskan island caused a deer population to plumet and switched to primarily eating sea otters in just a few years, a finding scientists at Oregon State University and the Alaska Department of Fish and Game believe is the first case of sea otters becoming the primary food source for a land-based predator.
Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters
Scientists say sea otters have recently become the main prey of wolves. The post Alaskan wolves have eaten so many deers they’re now hunting sea otters appeared first on Talker.
Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana
Talk about a heavyweight matchup between two of the most skilled scavengers in the entire animal kingdom… A bald eagle squares off with a coyote for for what’s left of a deer carcass. Two animals with a taste for deer meat, two animals who seize the opportunity to feast on fallen remains, but two animals that could not have more different reputations. The eagle being revered as an emblem for American patriotism… regal, elegant. The coyote coyote on the other […] The post Bald Eagle And Coyote Battle Over Deer Carcass In Montana first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
Rare Video Shows Canada Lynx Chowing Down On Another Lynx Before Burying It In Snow
It’s no secret that close range encounters with a Canada lynx are few and far between, as the creatures are endangered due to declining populations. Canada lynx are very similar to bobcats, but have longer legs and larger, furry feet which helps them to navigate the snow more easily.
Tiny Dog Narrowly Escapes Three Hungry Wolves… In The Snow
Wolves, man… watching them hunt is an incredible experience. Unfortunately for this pup, he was on the wrong side of it. Filmed in Italy, by Pablo Forconi, we can see the moment this pack of wolves snap into action. Calculated, precise… the leader gives the signal and they go charging forward, a three-headed nightmare for this poor doggo.
Camper Shares Story Of Strange, Ghostly Beast In Voyageurs National Park, Minnesota
A very popular paranormal YouTuber has shared a story about an encounter with a strange predator in the Voyageurs National Park in Northern, Minnesota. The incident took place in the summer of 2015, but has been just shared now. Lilith Dread YouTube channel has nearly 80,000 subscribers. She posts stories...
Discover the Largest Moose Ever Caught in Idaho
Idaho, a mountainous state in the Pacific Northwest region of the United States, offers diverse opportunities for hunters. The state is home to a wide variety of animals, including big trophy game like moose. Standing tall at six feet and weighing up to 1400 pounds, some might consider their hunting...
Mountain Lions Photographed Eating A Mountain Goat For First Time Ever
Mountain lions are some of the most voracious predators in North America. With a combination of stealth, strength, and fearlessness, these big cats routinely take down full-grown deer by themselves. They will also opportunistically feed on elk, turkeys, raccoons, rabbits, and even domestic pets and livestock. However, new photographs confirm that mountain goats are also a food source for mountain lions.
People Watch As An Alaskan Grizzly Chases A Deer Down Into The Water
Grizzlies are beasts. They are some of the most notorious predators out there and there’s a good reason for it. Grizzly bears, also known as brown bears on the coast, are powerful predators known for their hunting skills and impressive size. Male grizzly bears can grow up to 8 feet in length and weigh over 700 pounds. They hunt a variety of prey, including deer, fish, and small mammals. Capable of hunting deer by using their speed, strength and agility […] The post People Watch As An Alaskan Grizzly Chases A Deer Down Into The Water first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
