Los Angeles, CA

foxla.com

LAPD searching for pursuit suspect in Sylmar

LOS ANGELES - A search was underway Friday morning for a suspect who led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit in the San Fernando Valley. SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the suspect running across lanes on a Southern California freeway. As of 9:50 a.m., the...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA

LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Key News Network

Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes

Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
LOS ANGELES, CA
outlooknewspapers.com

DA Charges Tesla Driver in Alleged Road-Rage Attacks

First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks and terrorized several people in Glendale was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak,...
GLENDALE, CA
foxla.com

Suspect leads authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties

LOS ANGELES - The search continued for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the suspect...
LOS ANGELES, CA
2urbangirls.com

2 teens arrested after robbing Pico Rivera 7-eleven at gunpoint

PICO RIVERA, Calif. – Two men are in custody after being arrested Wednesday night for robbing a 7-eleven, according to authorities. Sheriff deputies responded to a robbery call at about 11:00 p.m. Upon arrival at a 7-eleven located at 9349 Slauson Ave. employees told deputies they were robbed at...
PICO RIVERA, CA
foxla.com

5 hurt after crash involving plane and bus at LAX

LOS ANGELES - A crash involving a shuttle bus and an American Airlines airplane left several people hurt late Friday night. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at LAX around 10 p.m. Firefighters say the crash – which happened at a slow rate of speed – left at least five people hurt, four needing to be taken to the hospital.
LOS ANGELES, CA

