Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Rest in Peace, Cindy WilliamsVanessa TaverasLos Angeles, CA
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LAWestmont Community NewsLos Angeles, CA
Businesses, residents left in dark on Relocation Plan for Inglewood Transit Connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Inglewood estimates costs of $36M to relocate 44 businesses for transit connector project2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Where to Go to Watch the Super Bowl in Los AngelesCaroline at EatDrinkLALos Angeles, CA
Related
foxla.com
Man accused of shooting another man on LA Metro platform, carjacking SUV and crashing in Boyle Heights
LOS ANGELES - A man is in custody but not before he allegedly went on a crime spree that involves opening fire on a Los Angeles Metro platform, carjacking an SUV and then crashing that vehicle in Boyle Heights. According to the Los Angeles Police Department, the suspect – aged...
High-speed chase ends in South LA with multiple people in custody
Four people involved in a burglary and two carjackings were arrested after leading authorities on a dangerous high-speed chase through Orange and Los Angeles counties.
foxla.com
LAPD searching for pursuit suspect in Sylmar
LOS ANGELES - A search was underway Friday morning for a suspect who led Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit in the San Fernando Valley. SkyFOX flew over the scene and showed the suspect running across lanes on a Southern California freeway. As of 9:50 a.m., the...
foxla.com
Car theft suspect who ran across 210 Freeway to evade officers arrested
LOS ANGELES - A car theft suspect was taken into custody Friday morning after leading Los Angeles Police Department officers on a brief pursuit and foot chase in the San Fernando Valley. Following the pursuit, the suspect ditched the vehicle he allegedly stole and made a run for it. SkyFOX...
2urbangirls.com
Authorities ID teen found fatally shot in South LA
LOS ANGELES – A 19-year-old who was fatally shot in a stolen car that crashed in South Los Angeles was identified by the coroner’s office Friday as Keyon Hicks. Deputies from the Compton Sheriff’s Station responded at 8:22 a.m. Wednesday to the 2100 block of East Del Amo Boulevard, between Wilmington Avenue and Alameda Street, on the border of Carson and the unincorporated Rancho Dominguez area, regarding a report of a white car stolen from a business at the location, according to Deputy Armando Viera of the Sheriff’s Information Bureau.
foxla.com
Car Chase: LASD in pursuit of possible robbery suspect in LA County
A car chase is underway in Southern California Friday night. SkyFOX was over the chase scene in the southeast part of Los Angeles County.
Pursuit Suspect Crashes into 2 Encino Homes
Encino, Los Angeles, CA: A California Highway Patrol overnight pursuit ended when the suspect vehicle crashed into two homes on a street in the Encino neighborhood within the San Fernando Valley. CHP West Valley officers began a pursuit of a dark colored Ford SUV Friday morning, Feb. 10, at approximately...
foxla.com
Woman brutally yanks, drags puppy in broad daylight in LA's South Gate neighborhood
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, Calif. - A disturbing video shows a woman yanking and dragging a small dog in Los Angeles' South Gate neighborhood. Now, the search is on to find the woman in hopes of rescuing the puppy. "I don't want to see that. I saw just enough to run...
Homeless woman arrested after allegedly trying to kidnap toddler at Santa Monica Beach
A woman was arrested for allegedly trying to kidnap a 4-year-old boy at Santa Monica Beach on Tuesday. The suspect was identified as Susan Lenore Johnson, 51, by the Santa Monica Police Department. Police described the woman as being homeless. The attempted abduction happened on the 2400 block of the beach around 1:15 p.m. Johnson […]
outlooknewspapers.com
DA Charges Tesla Driver in Alleged Road-Rage Attacks
First published in the Feb. 4 print issue of the Glendale News-Press. A Tesla driver who allegedly carried out a series of road-rage attacks and terrorized several people in Glendale was charged with a dozen criminal counts, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Tuesday. Nathaniel Walter Radimak,...
foxla.com
Suspect leads authorities on chase across LA, Orange counties
LOS ANGELES - The search continued for a police chase suspect who zoomed across various Los Angeles neighborhoods at dangerous speeds. SkyFOX was over the scene in downtown Los Angeles where a white sedan led officers on a chase late Thursday night. Over the course of the chase, the suspect...
At least 15 vehicles stolen after their owners were lured through Facebook, police say
Investigators say at least 15 victims had their vehicles stolen, lured through Facebook by two people who in most cases offered $10,000 for the delivery of merchandise to Fresno.
L.A. mother of 4 allegedly beaten, stabbed to death by boyfriend in front of kids
LOS ANGELES (TCD) -- A 38-year-old man was recently arrested after allegedly beating and fatally stabbing his girlfriend in front of her children at their apartment complex. The Los Angeles Police Department said the slaying occurred on Saturday, Feb. 4, near the 9800 block of South Broadway. The victim, identified...
Headlines: Independent Autopsy Reveals More Clues In O.C. Public Defender’s Mysterious Death In Rosarito
Welcome to L.A. TACO’s daily news briefs, where we bring our loyal members, readers, and supporters the latest headlines about Los Angeles politics and culture. Stay informed and look closely. —Rosarito: A private autopsy revealed that a public defender killed in a beach town in Baja that is a...
Lil Wayne Remembers Santa Paula Man Killed In Valencia Crash
A Santa Paula man who was killed in an early morning crash on Thursday was remembered by friends – including rapper Lil Wayne – for his talent in skateboarding. Anthony Medina, 30, of Santa Paula, was identified by the Los Angeles County Coroner’s Office as the man killed in the early morning hours in a ...
foxla.com
Dog survives after jumping out of moving car on 101 Freeway near LA's Woodland Hills
LOS ANGELES - A foster dog miraculously dodged a semi-truck after jumping out of the car they were in at full speed on the 101 Freeway near Los Angeles' Woodland Hills neighborhood. According to the dog's foster family, the 6-month-old pup jumped off the car they were in on January...
2urbangirls.com
2 teens arrested after robbing Pico Rivera 7-eleven at gunpoint
PICO RIVERA, Calif. – Two men are in custody after being arrested Wednesday night for robbing a 7-eleven, according to authorities. Sheriff deputies responded to a robbery call at about 11:00 p.m. Upon arrival at a 7-eleven located at 9349 Slauson Ave. employees told deputies they were robbed at...
foxla.com
OC pursuit ends in crash, deadly police shooting of armed suspect in La Habra
LA HABRA, Calif. - Southern California authorities said an armed robbery suspect is dead and a 20-year-old innocent driver was hospitalized after a police chase across Orange County ended with a violent crash and a shooting in La Habra. Officials with the Fullerton Police Department received an armed robbery call...
foxla.com
5 hurt after crash involving plane and bus at LAX
LOS ANGELES - A crash involving a shuttle bus and an American Airlines airplane left several people hurt late Friday night. The Los Angeles Fire Department responded to a call at LAX around 10 p.m. Firefighters say the crash – which happened at a slow rate of speed – left at least five people hurt, four needing to be taken to the hospital.
Man Found Shot To Death Inside Vehicle In South LA
Authorities are investigating after a man was found shot to death inside a vehicle in the Leimert Park community of South LA Thursday morning. LAPD Southwest officers responded to the 3900 blk of Saint Andrews Pl regarding a person shot just after 7:50am.
Comments / 0