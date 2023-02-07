Read full article on original website
wtuz.com
Temporary Auditor Coming to Uhrichsville
Nick McWilliams reporting – Uhrichsville government will get the helping hand they need with city finances, but it comes at a cost. Mayor Mark Haney and the administration have been searching for a replacement auditor for Becky Carpenter, who resigned at the end of last year due to frustrations in her job and what she called a lack of support.
wtuz.com
Dover Rotary Carnation Sale
Nick McWilliams reporting – in anticipation of Valentine’s Day on Tuesday, the Rotary Club of Dover is holding their annual carnation sale. On Monday and Tuesday from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m., the rotary will sell the flowers by the dozen for $20. Salem locations will be Fundays...
