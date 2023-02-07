A decades-long program sponsored by the nonprofit AARP Foundation will continue offering free tax preparation services this year for all members of the Carmel community. Although AARP is usually associated with senior citizens, the program is available to anyone filing taxes, regardless of their age, and participants do not need to be AARP members. The focus of the program is on those who are 60 years of age or older and those who are limited in income, but all residents of Carmel are invited to schedule an appointment. Similar programs are being offered at Noblesville, Westfield and Zionsville public libraries.

CARMEL, IN ・ 23 HOURS AGO