ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hamilton County, IN

Comments / 1

Related
Current Publishing

Opera Cabaret at Union 50 returns

Indianapolis Opera General Director David Starkey is determined to make opera accessible to all. The Opera Cabaret at Union 50 helps in that regard. The fundraiser is set for 6:30 p.m. Feb. 22 at Union 50, 620 N. East St., Indianapolis. Indianapolis Opera resident artists will perform an intimate cabaret-style program that will showcase opera favorites, musical theater hits and American Songbook gems.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Free tax prep help available at Carmel Clay Public Library

A decades-long program sponsored by the nonprofit AARP Foundation will continue offering free tax preparation services this year for all members of the Carmel community. Although AARP is usually associated with senior citizens, the program is available to anyone filing taxes, regardless of their age, and participants do not need to be AARP members. The focus of the program is on those who are 60 years of age or older and those who are limited in income, but all residents of Carmel are invited to schedule an appointment. Similar programs are being offered at Noblesville, Westfield and Zionsville public libraries.
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Local jeweler hosts black jewelry designers pop-up

Robert Goodman Jewelers in downtown Zionsville is hosting a pop-up event March 19 in a tribute to Black History Month, which began Feb. 1 and ends March 1. The Black Jewelry Designers and Makers Pop-Up will include 10 Indianapolis-based Black jewelry designers and business owners who will display their jewelry for purchase in case tops and on tables from noon to 4 p.m. Other vendors at the pop-up will include the ChefTLC food truck and the Sip & Share Wines.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: FreedomDoc conducts ribbon-cutting ceremony

FreedomDoc had a ribbon-cutting ceremony Feb. 2 in downtown Zionsville at 114 N. Main St. FreedomDoc offers accessible family medicine for everyday conditions and health needs through a personal health care membership. Dr. Anastasia Boyer FreedomDoc as a doctor wanting to spend more time with her patients.
ZIONSVILLE, IN
Current Publishing

Slapfish to celebrate Fishers opening

For Mark Weghorst, this Fishers location is a perfect spot for a third Slapfish. The modern seafood restaurant will have its grand opening Feb. 18 at 11547 Yard St., Suite 820. “It’s an exciting area to be with top restaurants in the area and IKEA and Top Golf are right...
FISHERS, IN
Current Publishing

Letter: Stop strewing scrubs along 106th Street

Whoever is strewing light blue medline scrubs along 106th Stereet between Springmill and Towne roads is asked to stop. Since last December I have gathered no fewer than 12 XXL or XXXL tops and today one pair of pants. This is not only littering, using our common green spaces along...
CARMEL, IN
Current Publishing

Center Grove principal says Carmel High School wants to end athletic contracts

Center Grove High School Principal Jeffry Henderson has said he was surprised the Carmel High School athletic department had requested to cancel its contracts with Center Grove in all sports. His email to parents read: “This sudden request came as a shock, given the collaboration we have enjoyed over the...
CARMEL, IN
indyschild.com

The Broad Ripple Park Family Center Offers Indoor Family Fun in Indianapolis

The brand-new Broad Ripple Park Family Center is officially open! Families can now come to Broad Ripple Park and enjoy indoor amenities such as a playground, track and gymnasium. Group classes and programming will also be offered at the new family center. The new facility overlooks the White River and features a colorful and modern interior.
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
lhsmagpie.com

Hostile Architecture Isn’t Preventing Homelessness

In cities like Indianapolis and Bloomington, new bench designs are being placed in public spaces along with cacti being planted and decorative boulders being placed on sidewalks. These urban designs are being placed in an attempt to stop homeless people from resting in public spaces. They are known as hostile architecture.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
tourcounsel.com

Glendale Town Center | Shopping center in Indianapolis, Indiana

Glendale Town Center, formerly Glendale Shopping Center and known also as Glendale Mall, is a retail shopping center located at 6101 North Keystone Avenue in Indianapolis, Indiana. Its major stores are Target, Lowe's, Landmark Theatres, and a branch of the Indianapolis Public Library. Glendale Shopping Center was planned in 1955...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Current Publishing

Obituary: Hugh Belton

Hugh Belton, 79, passed away on February 5, 2023, surrounded by his family at home in Westfield, Indiana. Hugh is survived by his wife, Jennifer Belton, his daughters Sarah Lutomski (Michael) and Julia Belton, and three grandsons. Hugh was preceded in death by his son, Noah Belton, and his parents, William and Julia Belton.
WESTFIELD, IN
Fox 59

Xavier Breland booked in Hamilton County

Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. Xavier Breland, a Carmel man considered a person of interest in his wife's disappearance, has been extradited to Indiana. 80 for Brady. Chris Hagan reports from the Super Bowl's media week...
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN
Current Publishing

Snapshot: Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept. gets picture communication boards

Hamilton County sheriff’s deputies Kevin Neal and John Cline pause with picture communication boards that the sheriff’s department purchased through a grant provided by the Autism Society of America and Today’s Champions. The communication boards, which will be placed in patrol vehicles, will give police, firefighters and EMS providers a way to communicate with a person who may be nonverbal, have limited English skills, have autism or mental health issues. (Photo provided by Hamilton County Sheriff’s Dept.)
HAMILTON COUNTY, IN

Comments / 0

Community Policy