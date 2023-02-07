Read full article on original website
Omaha Man Arrested on Warrant in Montgomery County
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office arrested 49-year-old Rafael Hernando of Omaha on an active Montgomery County Warrant for Driving with a suspended license. Deputies transported Hernando to the jail and held him on a $1,000 cash bond.
Kansas man accused in series of burglaries jailed in Buchanan Co.
ATCHISON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities investigating a series of burglaries and thefts in Kansas have a suspect in custody. Just after 2:30a.m. Friday, police in St. Joseph police arrested 39-year-old Joshua L. Hosier of Atchison on an Atchison District Court warrant charging him with three counts of burglary, two counts of criminal damage to property, and theft related to unlawful entries and criminal damage to vehicles parked in the area of 9th and Commercial in Atchison that occurred on January 2, according to Police Chief Mike Wilson.
Otoe County files meth charges against Falls City women
NEBRASKA CITY – Two Falls City women are charged in Otoe County with possession of methamphetamine. A Nebraska State Trooper told the court he searched a Dodge Avenger after a Highway 2 traffic stop. He says meth was found in the car and during a jail search. Preliminary hearings...
Shenandoah man arrested in Red Oak
(Red Oak) – A Shenandoah man is in custody on multiple charges following his arrest in Red Oak. The Red Oak Police Department says officers arrested 21-year-old Chad Stanley Padilla around 3:30 p.m. Sunday. Padilla was charged with disorderly conduct, two counts of interference with official acts – one of which is a Class D felony – and 4th degree criminal mischief.
Conception Junction Man Injured in Nodaway County Crash This Morning
A Conception Junction man suffered injuries in a Nodaway County crash this morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 5:20 this morning on U.S. 136, three miles east of Conception, as 33-year-old Randy T. Busse drove eastbound. Troopers say Busse began to slide on the snowy...
Nebraska Man Injured in Andrew County Crash Thursday
A Nebraska man suffered injuries in an Andrew County crash Thursday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident occurred around 8:50 Thursday morning on I-29, at mile marker 63, as 21-year-old Falls City, Nebraska, resident David J. Reynold drove southbound. Troopers say Reynold lost control, went off the...
2 remain jailed after NE Kansas drug bust
BROWN COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities are investigating two suspects on drug charges. Just before 11:30p.m. Feb. 4 the Brown County Sheriffs Office. executed a search warrant at 715 1/2 Oregon Street Apartment # 2 in. Hiawatha, according to Sheriff John Merchant. Deputies arrested 31-year-old Latisha Campbell of Fairview was...
Probation ordered in Falls City controlled-buy case
FALLS CITY – Chance Simon, 39, of Falls City was sentenced to 48 months probation for delivery of a hazardous drug in May and June of 2021. Simon was arrested as the result of a Richardson County Sheriff’s Office narcotics investigation. The sheriff’s office provided money to a confidential informant to purchase methamphetamine from Simon.
Richardson County court filings include meth, sales tax charges
FALLS CITY – Felony charges filed recently in Richardson County court allege drug offenses, conspiracy and sales tax evasion. Ashley Pohlman, 37, of Falls City is suspected of possession of methamphetamine and Dextroamphetamine. Court records say chunks of meth were sitting on a digital scale when Richardson County sheriff’s...
Union Star Driver Killed in Accident Thursday Morning
DEKALB COUNTY, MO – A Union Star driver was killed in an accident on the snow covered roadway yesterday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says 38-year-old Justin Hodge was southbound on Route F in DeKalb County, 4 miles south of Union Star around 5:30 Thursday morning when he lost control on the slick roadway. Hodge’s vehicle traveled off the side of the roadway and off an embankment into a creek bed where the vehicle overturned.
New scam targets registered offenders in Brown Co.
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A new scam circulating Brown Co. is targeting those on the Kansas Offender Registry with claims to need a DNA test. Brown County Sheriff John Merchant says he has been contacted by half a dozen registered offenders who report that they were called and told the Sheriff’s Office needs them to come for a DNA sample.
Mills Co. driver flees from police, lands in jail
GLENWOOD, Iowa (WOWT) - A Council Bluffs man was booked into the Mills County Jail after evading authorities during a traffic stop east of Glenwood early Monday. The Mills County Sheriff’s Office reported a driver fleeing from law enforcement on 284th Street at speeds in excess of 100 miles per hour. The driver, 24-year-old Donovan Belt, of Council Bluffs, lost control of his vehicle and went through the intersection at 284th and Highway 34, hitting an embankment and sending his 2016 Chevrolet airborne.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office Reports Three Arrests
(Red Oak) The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office reports three arrests on Tuesday. *Deputies arrested 30-year-old Jesse Robert Schleip of Council Bluffs on a Pottawattamie County warrant for violating his probation. Authorities held Schleip on a $10,000 bond. *Deputies arrested 43-year-old Robert Charles Harvilicz of Jefferson, Iowa, on Tuesday following...
Three metro fire departments respond to house fire
BELLEVUE, Neb. (WOWT) - Omaha, Offutt and Bellevue fire crews responded to a house fire that displaced a family of five Friday night. Just after 8 p.m., trucks were called to a home near 41st Street and Valley View Avenue. Crews found fire visible through the front of the home and declared the fire working shortly thereafter.
Sheriff investigates report of registered offender scam
BROWN COUNTY —The Brown County Sheriff's office reported Friday that had 6 registered offenders make complaints that they have. been notified by phone stating they need to come to the Sheriff's office to. give a DNA sample, according to Sheriff John Merchant. The offender was supposed to keep in...
Red Oak Man arrested on Criminal Mischief Charges
(Red Oak) Red Oak Police arrested 20-year-old Anthony Ray Castle of Red Oak for 5th Degree Criminal Mischief on Tuesday. Officers transported Castle to the Montgomery County Jail and held him on a $300 bond.
Horton woman arrested after meth found following single-vehicle crash
BROWN CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Horton woman is behind bars after methamphetamine was allegedly found on her after a single-vehicle crash. The Brown County Sheriff’s Office says that on Wednesday morning, Feb. 8, officials were called to the intersection of 2100 and 240th Rd. with reports of a single-vehicle accident.
This Rustic Barn Restaurant In Iowa Serves Up Heaping Helpings Of Country Cooking
Located in Iowa’s rural west, not far from the border city of Council Bluffs, Tobey Jack’s Mineola Steakhouse might be the only restaurant you come across for a while – and this rustic restaurant in Iowa wants to make sure you don’t miss it! Housed in an old barn and covered with quirky decor, it’s definitely the most famous sight in Mineola, the tiny unincorporated village of around 200 people. However, once you stop in and try Tobey Jack’s, you’ll be making Mineola a regular destination. This small-town steakhouse is known for its huge portions of classic, meat-heavy entrees and some seasonal specialties. Between the restaurant’s sense of humor, its unusual setting, and the great food that will be sure to satisfy the whole family, this restaurant has put Mineola on the map.
Food and fun at Elk Creek’s Village Tavern
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The community of Elk Creek turns out in large numbers for wing night on Wednesdays at the Village Tavern. We caught up with the owner, Trent Tegtmeier, to talk about the establishment’s popularity. “I’ve had this business for about a year,” Tegtmeier said. “We are a tavern and a restaurant. We also like to promote entertainment. On the menu, we have beef and buffalo from Tegtmeier Farms. We also have many other items, such as salads, onion rings, and burgers. Our biggest sellers are prime rib on Friday nights and chicken wings on Wednesday nights.”
