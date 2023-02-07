Read full article on original website
Related
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
Clayton News Daily
Two job fairs planned in Clayton County
JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a special education teacher and parapro job fair Feb. 15. The event will be held at Elite Scholars Academy, 7923 Fielder Road in Jonesboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, email Catherine Hale Henry at catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us or visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us. Lovejoy Job Fair.
Newnan Times-Herald
Newnan Council will revisit Wadsworth parking lot renovation
Long-discussed improvements to the Wadsworth parking lot located on Jefferson, Lee and Perry streets are on the Newnan City Council’s agenda once again. “The parking lot right now is just not functioning as well as it should,” Councilwoman Cynthia Jenkins said. “The lines aren’t where they should be. The pavement is broken. Tree roots are coming through.”
People want businesses gone they say are causing headaches in their quiet neighborhood
A spokesperson for the county says code compliance, the planning commission, and the courts are actively looking at the properties.
fox5atlanta.com
Volunteers work to help homeless, displaced pets after Griffin tornadoes
GRIFFIN, Ga. - Hominy and Grits are examples of the many dogs found homeless after the January 12th tornado that hit the Griffin area. Spalding County and Control is currently housing about 30 dogs at its old shelter. Some are now considered strays while there are others that county is boarding because their homes were destroyed and the owners are in temporary housing or because repairs are being made.
Newnan Times-Herald
Knyvet Robert Wilson
Knyvet Robert Wilson, 80, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, formerly of Kenner, Louisiana passed away on February 8, 2023. He was born October 20, 1942, in Asheville North Carolina to Ethel and Knyvet McDonald Wilson. They soon after moved to New Orleans, Louisiana where he grew up. Drafted into the army he was honorably discharged after completion of his tour of duty.
atlantanewsfirst.com
First Black-owned Atlanta-based bank to join FDIC celebrates it’s legacy
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) -Headquartered in Atlanta, Citizens Trust Bank has been serving its community since 1921. “Our founding fathers gave us a vision, a vision that is still relevant 100 years later,” said Cynthia N. Day, president and CEO of Citizens Trust Bank. As the country celebrates...
Newnan Times-Herald
Gerald Thorp Leonard
Gerald Thorp Leonard, 87, of Louisburg and formerly of Newnan, Georgia, died Tuesday morning at this home. Gerald was a son of the late R. Gorman and Clarice Dickerson Leonard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia C. Leonard, his sister, Patsy L. Nobles. Gerald...
Storage facility accidentally auctions off everything metro Atlanta woman owns
The most they would offer her to make up for it was $5K, she says.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Kroger announces pay raise for workers at Atlanta-area stores
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Kroger has reached a mutual agreement with the union that represents workers in its Atlanta locations that increases starting pay for new hires and includes “earlier increases in hourly wages for all associates.”. Kroger and the United Food and Commercial Workers (UCFW) Local...
Henry Commissioner Clemmons request for 90-day leave rejected
Henry County Commissioner Dee Clemmons announced Tuesday she would be taking a 90-day leave of absence from her position...
fox5atlanta.com
Clayton County interim sheriff rapidly promoted despite arrest record
JONESBORO, Ga. - Take a drive down Tara Boulevard, and it is clear the Clayton County Sheriff wants to remain the sheriff. Or, check out the sheriff's official web page. Levon Allen seems to be everywhere. So, it may be a surprise to learn Allen was the only one of...
9 Atlanta Apartments Under $900 a Month
Atlanta, GA. - Renting an apartment in Atlanta isn't cheap. For example, in recent years, the average cost of rent has soared to more than $1,800 a month. That's leaving many renters in the metro feeling squeezed.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Blow a tire on a road hazard? Here’s how to get compensated
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - Two months after replacing a set of tires, Atlanta News First consumer investigator Better Call Harry split one on a sunken manhole cover in Buckhead. Two manhole covers side-by-side on Piedmont Road are well known by the community, with one being a hazard that...
Visa to Hire 1,000 Workers for New Atlanta Office
Visa plans to hire 1,000 workers to staff the company’s new Atlanta offices. The expansion is part of Visa’s goal to have a strong presence in the communities “where it does meaningful business,” the company said in a Wednesday (Feb. 8) news release. “Atlanta, for instance,...
Tornado victims waiting for answers a month later
GRIFFIN, Ga. — Nearly a month after devastating tornadoes destroyed thousands of homes in Georgia, there are homeowners who are still unsure of what they’ll do next. The people leading the recovery effort in Griffin and Spalding say they’ve been through this before and that full recovery will take years.
Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government
The city of Atlanta will return $10 million in emergency rental assistance funding to the federal government after the money wasn’t provided to needy residents before the December 2022 deadline. The money was meant to help people with housing costs during the pandemic, through COVID-19 relief packages. The city received $21 million in additional rental […] The post Atlanta to return $10M in emergency rental assistance to federal government appeared first on Rough Draft Atlanta.
Nine Georgia Locations on Nation’s Worst Bottlenecks List for Truckers
The Gist: The American Transportation Research Institute has released its 12th annual list of the most congested bottlenecks for trucks in America. Nine locations in Georgia are included in the top 100, with two of them being in the top 10. The Bottlenecks: The nine Georgia bottlenecks are:. No. 4...
Newnan Times-Herald
Junction Lanes owner donates $5k to Boys and Girls Club
Ryan Huber, owner of Junction Lanes, recently donated $5,000 to the Newnan/Coweta Boys and Girls Clubs. The Boys and Girls Club serves youth from 6-18 years of age, seeing them through their entire academic career. Participation in the club improves high school graduation rates and increases the number of at-risk...
Comments / 0