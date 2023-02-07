Read full article on original website
checkyourfact.com
FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Turkish Family During The Recent Earthquake?
A video posted on Twitter purports to show a family trapped in their house as it collapses during an earthquake in Turkey. The video is a digital project that was featured on TikTok. It also predates the earthquake. Fact Check:. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria Feb. 6,...
A mother started screaming in the hospital when the doctor said "if you try to touch the baby, the baby will die."
Chinese authorities said they were preparing to shoot down an 'unidentified flying object' spotted near the Yellow Sea
The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look
On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
News4Jax.com
Experienced pilot calls size of unknown object flying over Alaska coast ‘unusual’
For the second time in less than a week, United States fighter jets have shot down an object illegally flying within U.S. airspace. White House officials said Friday that the aircraft was flying over Alaska, posing a threat to other aircraft. While officials are only identifying the object shot down...
An early indication of a Pfizer bivalent COVID injection connection to stroke is seen by the CDC and U.S. FDA.
Following early data examined by U.S. health authorities, a safety monitoring system warned that the revised COVID-19 shot from American pharmaceutical company Pfizer Inc. (PFE.N) and German partner BioNTech might be connected to a specific type of cerebral stroke in older persons.
China's spy balloon was more than it seemed
U.S. officials are revealing more information about the Chinese spy balloon shot down over the weekend, saying it was part of a fleet that make up a large-scale global surveillance system.
DeSantis slammed for falsely claiming that people who get the bivalent booster are 'more likely to get infected'
Governor DeSantis has been condemned for falsely claiming that anyone who gets the Covid-19 bivalent booster shoots is more likely to get infected with the new subvariant. Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has come under fire for an incorrect assertion that those who acquire the Covid-19 bivalent booster are "more likely to get sick".
North Korea Forcing Pregnant Women To Give Birth In Warehouses And Hotels Amid COVID-19: Report
As COVID-19 cases in North Korea crossed the three million mark in May 2022, it was reported at the time that Kim Jong-Un-led government was forcing pregnant mothers to give birth in hotels and warehouses that lack proper treatment. What Happened: According to Radio Free Asia, a United States-funded non-profit...
Bill Gates Asked Why He's Buying So Much US Farmland: Here's His Answer In Free-For-All AMA
Microsoft founder and billionaire turned philanthropist Bill Gates laid to rest the long-time conspiracy theory that he owns some 80% of all U.S. farmland earlier this week in his 11th appearance in an “Ask Me Anything” (AMA) session on Reddit. What Happened: Gates, answering dozens of questions over...
MedicalXpress
The feds just removed restrictions around prescribing a popular addiction medication. What does it mean for patients?
People struggling with opioid addiction will now be able to access an addiction treatment drug from any physician licensed to prescribe controlled substances, rather than having to seek out doctors with specialized credentials. The federal government last week lifted restrictions on who can prescribe the opioid buprenorphine to treat addiction,...
nextbigfuture.com
Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions
Various studies prove an association between severe vitamin D deficiency and bad COVID-19 outcomes. Other studies show Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function and inflammation. Recent data suggests a protective role of vitamin D against bad outcomes. Vitamin D (5000 IU Vitamin D3 daily for 2 weeks) halves the risk of COVID death and greatly reduces ICU admission. There are some other protocols tested in Spain which greatly improve results for those who are hospitalized.
WRGB
CDC slammed for suggesting Americans ask their 'vaccinators' questions about COVID vaccine
WASHINGTON (TND) — The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) is getting slammed for encouraging patients to consult with their “vaccinator” if they have questions about getting the COVID-19 shot. “It’s not too late to get vaccinated,” the CDC wrote in a tweet including a video...
What meds do you need in case of nuclear war? WHO updates list of medicines to stockpile for emergencies
The updated list, which advises nations on how to stockpile for nuclear and radiological accidents and emergencies, is included in a new WHO report reflecting data and research for related medical treatment that emerged in the last decade.
medtechdive.com
82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346
Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.
Hear what pilots said about mysterious object shot down near Alaska
An unidentified object was shot down 10 miles off the frozen coast of Alaska on Friday afternoon, US officials announced, but details about the object are scarce.
China will lose half its population by the end of the century — and the ripple effects will be catastrophic
Fewer children = fewer workers = a shrinking economy. China's declining population will have catastrophic ripple effects on the global economy.
A 42-year-old man needed the toilet more than usual. He was diagnosed with colon cancer that had spread to his liver.
Tom McKenna has been encouraging symptomatic people to get looked at "before it's too late" amid increasing colorectal-cancer rates in younger people.
Study Reveals The Dark Side Of Daily Marijuana Smoking: How It Affects Decision-Making And Concentration
This article was originally published in January 2022. What are, if any, the negative effects of regular marijuana consumption?. Well, according to a comprehensive review published Wednesday in the journal Addiction, cannabis use can lead to small or to moderate acute cognitive impairments that can persist after the period of intoxication, reported MedicalXpress.
A Dangerous Fungal Infection Is Spreading Across the US. How Concerned Should We Be?
If you grew up in Arizona or California — or you're obsessed with the HBO series "The Last of Us" — you may already be familiar with the dangers of fungal infections, particularly Valley fever. And while the vast majority of Valley fever cases are reported in the Southwest, experts are saying the fungal infection is spreading due to climate change.
