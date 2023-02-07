ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

checkyourfact.com

FACT CHECK: Does This Video Show A Turkish Family During The Recent Earthquake?

A video posted on Twitter purports to show a family trapped in their house as it collapses during an earthquake in Turkey. The video is a digital project that was featured on TikTok. It also predates the earthquake. Fact Check:. A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck Turkey and Syria Feb. 6,...
PP

The Unidentified Object Shot Down Over Alaska: A Closer Look

On Friday, February 10th, a mysterious, high-altitude object was shot down by U.S. fighter jets over Alaska. The object, which was about the size of a car, was detected at an altitude of 40,000 feet and was deemed a potential threat to civilian planes by officials. This incident has generated a great deal of discussion and debate, as many questions remain unanswered about the object. In this article, we will take a closer look at the unidentified object shot down over Alaska and examine the implications of the incident.
ALASKA STATE
nextbigfuture.com

Definitive Evidence that Vitamin D Halves COVID Deaths and Reduces ICU Admissions

Various studies prove an association between severe vitamin D deficiency and bad COVID-19 outcomes. Other studies show Vitamin D plays a crucial role in immune function and inflammation. Recent data suggests a protective role of vitamin D against bad outcomes. Vitamin D (5000 IU Vitamin D3 daily for 2 weeks) halves the risk of COVID death and greatly reduces ICU admission. There are some other protocols tested in Spain which greatly improve results for those who are hospitalized.
medtechdive.com

82 more deaths linked to Philips’ recalled devices reported to FDA, bringing total to 346

Another 82 deaths linked to Philips’ recalled sleep and respiratory devices were reported to the Food and Drug Administration in the final two months of last year. In total, the agency has now received 346 reports of death. The rate of death reports per month has risen in each reporting period since Philips began the recall in the summer of 2021.

