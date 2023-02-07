Read full article on original website
wyo4news.com
Welcoming Badass Brews to GR Community
GREEN RIVER, WYOMING — During last night’s Green River City Council Meeting, Russ and Danielle Hemmert, owners of Badass Brews, got their microbrewery license approved after a unanimous vote in favor of the brewery. Russ and Danielle Hemmert have been working on their business for the past 18...
wyo4news.com
Sterling Matthew Suhr (February 19, 1964 – February 6, 2023)
Sterling Matthew Suhr, 58, passed away on Monday, February 6, 2023, in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation will take place; a Memorial Service will be conducted at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 16, 2023, at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 3101 College Drive, Rock Springs, Wyoming.
wyo4news.com
Record breaking night for Memorial Hospital Foundation’s Red Tie Gala
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The Memorial Hospital Foundation was able to host their annual Red Tie Gala in person for the first time in three years. The event was held on Saturday, Feb. 4, 2023, at the Sweetwater Events Complex. Before the event was even held, it was sold out. The Red Tie Gala had a total of 500 seats, all of which were filled during the event. This included tickets for the CanAm raffle and the Red Tie Gala event itself. Those that were not able to attend could still bid online for the silent auction.
wyo4news.com
Linda Sue Burgess (February 23, 1956 – February 5, 2023)
Linda Sue Burgess, 66, passed away Sunday, February 5, 2023, at her home in Rock Springs, Wyoming. Cremation has taken place and there will be no services at her request.
wyo4news.com
Crash on Wednesday near Rock Springs leads to 1 death
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — According to the Wyoming Highway Patrol, on Wednesday, Feb. 8 at 6:14 p.m., an accident occurred on I-80 Service Road/Foothill Blvd. in Rock Springs. Two vehicles were involved, leading to one death and one injured. The deceased is identified as Adam Tyler, 28, of Wyoming.
sweetwaternow.com
GR Student Becomes First in Wyoming to Earn a Computer Science Micro Credential
GREEN RIVER — Expedition Academy High School student Jon Thompson has become the first student in Wyoming to earn a Computer Science Micro Credential. Jon earned the credential in the Hardware and Software content area. The Student Micro Credential program sponsored by the Wyoming Department of Education consists of...
wyo4news.com
Senior Recognition Night for two activities
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs High School honored all of their seniors graduating this year from Indoor Track and Speech and Debate. With their loved ones around, the school administration and coaches wished them well with all of their future endeavors. Congratulations on all of your accomplishments thus far!
sweetwaternow.com
Gary’s Foundation Celebrates Another Successful Golf Tournament, Now Accepting Scholarship Applicants
Following another successful Gary’s Foundation Golf Tournament, the Foundation will be awarding up to five $2,500 scholarships to deserving Seniors of Sweetwater County School Districts No. 1 and No. 2. The deadline to apply for the scholarship is March 15th. The purpose of all five scholarships is to provide...
wyo4news.com
Rock Springs URA/SW Travel and Tourism release 2022 reports
February 8, 2023 — The Downtown Rock Springs URA Annual and Sweetwater County Travel and Tourism released their 2022 annual reports Tuesday. The report showed 18 new businesses opened in the downtown area in 2022. Also, 18 private buildings were restored or updated last year. A press release from...
county17.com
Wyoming resident dead, 1 injured after head on-crash near Rock Springs
CASPER, Wyo. – One person is dead and another injured after a head-on crash near Rock Springs on Wednesday evening. According to a Wyoming Highway Patrol preliminary report, a Kia Sportage was heading eastbound on Foothill Boulevard when the driver failed to negotiate a right curve. The Kia crossed into the westbound lane, colliding head-on with a Ram pickup.
oilcity.news
Wyoming troopers find woman involved in multi-state domestic disturbance
CASPER, Wyo. — On Feb. 4 at about 12:46 p.m., Wyoming Highway Patrol troopers were dispatched to a possible domestic disturbance in the area of Bitter Creek Rest Area within Sweetwater County. The reporting party told the patrol dispatch they thought the driver of a grey Volvo semi-tractor trailer was dealing with a domestic disturbance with her ex-boyfriend.
wyo4news.com
N Street bridge work near Civic Center extended
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — The daytime closure of the N Street bridge near the Rock Springs Civic Center will continue through tomorrow and again next week on Tuesday, Feb. 14 and Wednesday, Feb. 15. Crews have run into some unexpected setbacks with drilling. The routine inspection work was initially scheduled to be completed today but has been extended. Crews will continue the closure of the bridge through tomorrow but will open access through the weekend until Tuesday. All work schedules are tentative and weather dependent.
cowboystatedaily.com
Rock Springs Man Weeps As He Pleads Not Guilty In Overdose Death Of Toddler Son
***For All Things Wyoming, Sign-Up For Our Daily Newsletter***. A Rock Springs man accused of enabling the overdose death of his toddler son by keeping illicit drugs throughout his home pleaded not guilty Wednesday in Sweetwater County District Court. Daniel Scott James, 35, began weeping the moment Judge Richard Lavery...
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County Arrest Report: February 9 – February 10, 2023
All those who are pictured are presumed innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Every effort is made to ensure the accuracy of the information posted on this website. However, Wyo4News does not guarantee the accuracy or timeliness of the content. Names are similar to identical to other individuals. For the latest case status, contact the arresting law enforcement agency. Arrests from the Sweetwater County Detention Center from 5 a.m. to 5 a.m. on dates shown at the top of the page.
wyo4news.com
Wolves win dual and meet Tigers tonight/Tigers basketball today
February 9, 2023 — Wednesday night, the Green River Wolves wrestling team traveled to Evanston for a dual match. The Wolves came away with a 36-33 win. According to Track Wrestling website results, Green River tailed 24-6 after the five matches, then won the next seven to secure the win.
wyo4news.com
RSHS Basketball teams took down Kelly Walsh tonight
ROCK SPRINGS, WYOMING — Rock Springs Lady Tigers and Tigers faced the Kelly Walsh Trojans tonight. The crowd and team were on fire tonight as they hit basket after basket. The Lady Tigers landed the win 48-28. The Tigers also landed the win 66-48. The Tigers will face Jackson Hole tomorrow night starting with the Lady Tigers at 4:30 p.m. at Tiger Arena.
wyo4news.com
Sweetwater County extended weather forecast for February 10, 2023
Today – Sunny, with a high near 32. Wind chill values as low as -5. Southwest wind 6 to 8 mph. Tonight – Mostly clear, with a low around 0. Wind chill values as low as -10. East-southeast wind 5 to 7 mph. Saturday – Partly sunny, with...
