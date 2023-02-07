Following the 2022 season, which ended earlier than Alabama softball fans are used to, there is lot to look forward to in 2023. This ‘revenge season’ will be showcasing some key returning veterans in pitcher Montana Fouts, outfielder Ashley Prange, and catcher Ally Shipman. The five incoming freshmen have more than held their own in scrimmages. There’s also three additions out of the NCAA Transfer Portal – Faith Hensley from Ball State, Emma Broadfoot from North Alabama, and left-handed pitcher Lauren Esman from Michigan.

TUSCALOOSA, AL ・ 1 DAY AGO