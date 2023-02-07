ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Northport, AL

It’s finally happening: McWrights Ferry Road extension begins this month

After years of planning and discussions, Tuscaloosa is expected to break ground this month on an expansion to McWrights Ferry Road. The 2-mile extension will connect New Watermelon Road to Rice Mine Road via a new bridge, cutting down on commute times for residents in the area and ensuring first responders have better access.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
The Venue in Tuscaloosa offers outdoor dining, family-friendly feel

The cold February weather did not stop a new business from opening outside retail spaces for fun, games, and dining. The Venue features three businesses: an ice cream shop, a pub and a restaurant. It also has an event space for birthday parties or a live band. The Venue’s event liaison, Braxton Orso, said it’s an outdoor space where families and friends can gather and have multiple food options.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
LiveSouth Holds Blood Drive at Mildred Westervelt Transportation Museum

LifeSouth hosted a blood drive Wednesday at the Mildred Westervelt Warner Transportation Museum on Jack Warner Parkway. LifeSouth is a nonprofit blood bank serving more than 125 hospitals across Alabama, Georgia and Florida. The organization hosts 2,000 blood drives a month. “Don’t be scared,” said donor Emma Hurst. “It’s not...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Get scared with your boo: Haunted Tuscaloosa hosting Valentine’s event

Get in a scare with your boo this weekend before Valentine’s with The Horror Tuscaloosa. Couples looking for a unique way to celebrate their love this Valentine’s Day can head to The Horror Tuscaloosa, where they are hosting a special haunted house attraction titled “Your Heart’s Desire.” The attraction features scenes of weddings and couples throughout, leaning into the Valentine’s theme with a heaping dose of chilling spectacles.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Monday Muster: VA offers convenient phone services

The Tuscaloosa VA Medical Center has a variety of ways veterans can access the care they need. While online services are imperative these days, the VA also ensures those who need another form of communication get it through phone services. The medical center’s main number is 205-554-2000; anyone calling that...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Neighborhood Bridges getting $2,000 from Tuscaloosa

A fundraising organization focused on ensuring schoolchildren get the items they need for their continued success is getting a little more money from the Tuscaloosa City Council this week. Neighborhood Bridges, which supports Tuscaloosa city and county schools, works a little like fundraising site GoFundMe. Teachers or schools can post...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Investigation under way after early morning officer-involved shooting

The Tuscaloosa Violent Crimes Unit is investigating after a Tuscaloosa Police officer was involved in a shooting early Wednesday. The incident began when a domestic violence suspect fled from police in a vehicle. After the suspect crashed their vehicle into a power pole near the intersection of McFarland Boulevard and Veterans Memorial Parkway, officers approached the vehicle.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Community leaders address Wednesday Hillcrest student walkout

Wednesday morning hundreds of Hillcrest High School students staged a walkout after they say they were told not to include important historical events for the Black History Month program before 1970. Pastor David Evans of Greater Faith Church in Moundville said he is proud to see these young adults able...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Tuscaloosa County school board honors school counselors

National School Counseling Week is Feb. 6 – 10, a five-day week that puts a focus on the unique contribution of school counselors within United States. In Tuscaloosa County, the Board of Education recognized it school counselors at its meeting on Feb. 6 where the board adopted a proclamation for National School Counseling Week.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
Alabama softball ready to open ‘Team 27’ campaign

Following the 2022 season, which ended earlier than Alabama softball fans are used to, there is lot to look forward to in 2023. This ‘revenge season’ will be showcasing some key returning veterans in pitcher Montana Fouts, outfielder Ashley Prange, and catcher Ally Shipman. The five incoming freshmen have more than held their own in scrimmages. There’s also three additions out of the NCAA Transfer Portal – Faith Hensley from Ball State, Emma Broadfoot from North Alabama, and left-handed pitcher Lauren Esman from Michigan.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Man accused in officer-involved shooting remains in custody because of Aniah’s Law

It wasn’t the attempted murder of an officer charges, but 33-year-old Jamarcus Dewayne Garrett will remain behind bars with no bond under the newly enacted Aniah’s Law. Garrett was taken into custody early Wednesday morning and charged with two counts of attempted murder of a police officer, first degree burglary, and first degree robbery. Other charges are pending.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
Eastwood boys basketball teams recognized after winning season

The Eastwood Middle School boys basketball team was honored for being the 2023 City-County Champions at the Tuscaloosa City Board of Education meeting Tuesday. The seventh-grade boys team finished with an undefeated record and the eighth-grade boys finished 17-1 and earned their second consecutive championship. Former Eastwood boys basketball coach...
TUSCALOOSA, AL

