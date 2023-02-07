ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minneapolis, MN

The Spun

Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral

10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
VikingsTerritory

Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings

Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
VikingsTerritory

4 Vikings Got Richer on Thursday

The NFL no longer narrowly focuses solely on 1st-Round draftees as players with sliding payscales during the duration of their rookie contracts. Three years ago, the NFL powers that be and NFLPA established conditions for non-1st-Rounders who outperform contracts and awards them accordingly. It’s a neat little system that promotes equity, fairness, and production.
VikingsTerritory

Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
Detroit Sports Nation

Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves

The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
VikingsTerritory

Derek Carr Trade Price Could Be Lesson for Vikings

Every year since the Minnesota Vikings 2020 offseason, voices in the Vikings community spitball ways for the franchise to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins. The most commonly theorized trade partner is the San Francisco 49ers, and around this time on the calendar — like clockwork — folks surmise how Cousins could be sent to Kyle Shanahan’s team.
Yardbarker

Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision

There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
VikingsTerritory

The 3 Longtime Vikings Who Could Be Traded

Let’s get you caught up on the Minnesota Vikings offseason. The team hired Brian Flores as defensive coordinator on Monday and will make a decision on extending — or not extending — Kirk Cousins’ contract in the next five weeks. Those are the first two mammoth dominos of the offseason, beyond the shadow of a doubt.
Larry Brown Sports

Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions

Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett appears to be moving up in the world of coaching. The former Buckeyes star is being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach by the Detroit Lions. Barrett spent last season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, and apparently impressed enough to warrant the promotion. The #Lions have hired former... The post Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
VikingsTerritory

The Vikings Gigantic Thursday Night Mystery

On Thursday night, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen will learn his 2023 Hall of Fame fate. The NFL showcases its Honors Ceremony, and five men out of 15 finalists will officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. These are the 15 finalists:. Jared Allen. Willie Anderson. Ronde...
VikingsTerritory

Top 5 Free Agents the Vikings Must Pursue

Free agency is looming closer and closer every day. The Vikings have significant holes to fill on their roster, and to no one’s surprise, most of these holes are on the defensive side of the ball. The Vikings defense was one of the worst in the league in 2022....
VikingsTerritory

Adam Thielen Sheds Light on 2023 Contract Mystery

The Minnesota Vikings offseason began on the night of January 15th, and since then, the status of wide receiver Adam Thielen has existed in limbo. Thielen, 32, is scheduled to incur a $19.9 million cap hit against the Vikings books in 2023, a figure thought by some as too expensive for a WR2 who tallied 716 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2022.
Athlon Sports

Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48

The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
