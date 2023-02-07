Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Grocery Store Apocalypse: Major Chains Including Aldi, Stop & Shop, Amazon Fresh and Amazon Go Closing Stores!Minha D.Minneapolis, MN
Major store chain closing another location in MinneapolisKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Walgreens is Permanently Closing Severals Locations in 4 StatesBryan DijkhuizenMinneapolis, MN
The Story of the Iconic Hamm's Bear (1953 - 1999)The Streets of St. PaulMinneapolis, MN
Massive discount grocer closing another store in MinnesotaKristen WaltersMinneapolis, MN
Related
Look: Colin Kaepernick's New Job Is Going Viral
10 years after he took the 49ers to the Super Bowl and seven years after playing his final NFL snap, Colin Kaepernick is continuing his fight against racial inequality and police brutality. The former NFL quarterback is devoting his "time, money, care and a painstaking attention to detail" to ...
Thursday Is a Massive Day for 2 Vikings
Annually right before the Super Bowl, one of the league’s most important events occurs. Singer Kelly Clarkson will host the NFL honors on Thursday. Nationally televised on NBC and NFL Network at 8 p.m. CT, the event features the announcement of the Associated Press awards like MVP and Offensive Player of the Year and the newest class of the Pro Football Hall of Fame. A current and a former Viking could be in the spotlight.
4 Vikings Got Richer on Thursday
The NFL no longer narrowly focuses solely on 1st-Round draftees as players with sliding payscales during the duration of their rookie contracts. Three years ago, the NFL powers that be and NFLPA established conditions for non-1st-Rounders who outperform contracts and awards them accordingly. It’s a neat little system that promotes equity, fairness, and production.
Michael Irvin Sent Home From Super Bowl By NFL Network After Odd Incident
NFL Network sent home analyst Michael Irvin from its Super Bowl LVII coverage after a bizarre incident at a hotel in Arizona. Not many details have been provided, but the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver was willing to talk about the situation on a radio program. According to the New...
CBS Sports
Lawrence Taylor says Tom Brady is not the greatest QB ever because he has 'all the rules on his side'
With Tom Brady recently announcing his retirement, more than a few people have crowned him as the greatest quarterback in NFL history. One person who has not is New York Giants legend Lawrence Taylor. In an appearance on the "I Am Athlete" podcast, Taylor said Joe Montana holds the title...
Kirk Cousins Broke the Internet
Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins dusted off his “Kirko Chainz” persona on Thursday night, breaking into a tune in front of the NFL’s Honor Ceremony capacity crowd — and live national audience. Cousins shared the stage with show host and singer Kelly Clarkson, and the rest...
Two former Pittsburgh Steelers’ players die on the same day
One of them was an was an All-American at Pitt before he was drafted to the Steelers
Detroit Lions hire J.T. Barrett, announce 6 other coaching moves
The offseason is upon us, and the Detroit Lions though we will have to wait a little bit longer for them to start adding and subtracting players, they have already started to make some moves when it comes to the coaching staff. On Wednesday, it was announced that they have made multiple coaching moves, including hiring former Ohio State standout J.T. Barrett as one of their new assistant quarterbacks coach. Here are the coaching moves that were announced just moments ago.
No, the Vikings Are Not in Salary Cap Hell.
Over and over again, you hear pundits and people on the internet talk about the salary cap hell the Vikings possess in 2023. You might open up Over the Cap and gasp and the giant negative number. Oh no! What will they do to get out of this situation?. If...
Derek Carr Trade Price Could Be Lesson for Vikings
Every year since the Minnesota Vikings 2020 offseason, voices in the Vikings community spitball ways for the franchise to trade quarterback Kirk Cousins. The most commonly theorized trade partner is the San Francisco 49ers, and around this time on the calendar — like clockwork — folks surmise how Cousins could be sent to Kyle Shanahan’s team.
Yardbarker
Gisele Bundchen reportedly helped Tom Brady make 'final' retirement decision
There's yet another sign that Tom Brady is serious about staying retired "for good" this time. Johnni Macke of Us Weekly reported that a source revealed Brady "turned to ex-wife Gisele Bündchen when deciding if he should retire from the NFL for the second time" after the Tampa Bay Buccaneers were eliminated from the playoffs by the Dallas Cowboys last month.
The 3 Longtime Vikings Who Could Be Traded
Let’s get you caught up on the Minnesota Vikings offseason. The team hired Brian Flores as defensive coordinator on Monday and will make a decision on extending — or not extending — Kirk Cousins’ contract in the next five weeks. Those are the first two mammoth dominos of the offseason, beyond the shadow of a doubt.
Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions
Former Ohio State quarterback JT Barrett appears to be moving up in the world of coaching. The former Buckeyes star is being promoted to assistant quarterbacks coach by the Detroit Lions. Barrett spent last season with the Lions as an offensive assistant, and apparently impressed enough to warrant the promotion. The #Lions have hired former... The post Ex-Ohio State star gets coaching promotion with Lions appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Vikings Gigantic Thursday Night Mystery
On Thursday night, former Minnesota Vikings defensive end Jared Allen will learn his 2023 Hall of Fame fate. The NFL showcases its Honors Ceremony, and five men out of 15 finalists will officially enter the Pro Football Hall of Fame. These are the 15 finalists:. Jared Allen. Willie Anderson. Ronde...
Top 5 Free Agents the Vikings Must Pursue
Free agency is looming closer and closer every day. The Vikings have significant holes to fill on their roster, and to no one’s surprise, most of these holes are on the defensive side of the ball. The Vikings defense was one of the worst in the league in 2022....
NFL World Reacts To Erin Andrews, Patrick Mahomes Photo
Chiefs fans should be on the lookout for a one-on-one interview featuring Erin Andrews and Patrick Mahomes this weekend. On Wednesday, Andrews shared a photo of her next to Mahomes on Instagram along with the caption: "Days like this NEVER get old!" Andrews and Mahomes posed for a ...
Adam Thielen Sheds Light on 2023 Contract Mystery
The Minnesota Vikings offseason began on the night of January 15th, and since then, the status of wide receiver Adam Thielen has existed in limbo. Thielen, 32, is scheduled to incur a $19.9 million cap hit against the Vikings books in 2023, a figure thought by some as too expensive for a WR2 who tallied 716 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns in 2022.
Former Ohio State Wide Receiver Dead At 48
The Ohio State football family received tragic news on Thursday. Former Buckeye wide receiver Dimitrious Stanley has died at the age of 48 following a battle with prostate cancer, his family told WBNS in Columbus. Stanley starred as a running back at Thomas Worthington High School just outside of ...
The ESPN Recommendation on Kirk Cousins’ Future with the Vikings
The 2022 Minnesota Vikings partnered quarterback Kirk Cousins with an offense-first skipper who was Cousins’ quarterback coach five years ago, won 13 games with the pairing, allowed Cousins to tie an NFL single-season record of eight game-winning drives, and won the NFC North for the first time since 2017.
It Was a Crazy Night for Vikings at the NFL’s Honor Ceremony
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes took home the 2022 NFL MVP award Thursday night, Brian Daboll of the New York Giants won Coach of the Year, Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers earned Defensive Player of the Year hardware — and then the Minnesota Vikings took over.
VikingsTerritory
Minneapolis, MN
5K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT
VikingsTerritory.com is, alongside its partner site purplePTSD.com, the largest local and independent source for Minnesota Vikings news in the game!http://Https://Www.vikingsterritory.com
Comments / 0