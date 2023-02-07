ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Claremore, OK

Former OU Board of Regents member Phil Albert to appear in court for embezzlement charges

By Anusha Fathepure, junior news reporter
Oklahoma Daily
 3 days ago
cherokeephoenix.org

41 file for office in Cherokee Nation

TAHLEQUAH – Following a four-day filing period that ended Feb. 9, 41 hopefuls spent between $1,000 and $2,500 each to run for office in the Cherokee Nation’s June 3 General Election. “I think it went very smooth,” Election Commission Chairman Rick Doherty said, “and I think our staff...
TAHLEQUAH, OK
News On 6

Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional

A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office grants wish of dying World War II veteran

The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office helped grant a dying veteran’s last wish Friday afternoon. Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons says their office got a call from Saint Francis Muskogee regarding a World War 2 veteran who was dying and wanted to be around other veterans at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center when he did pass away. Sheriff Simmons says eight of his deputies and the Muskogee Fire Department promptly escorted the veteran to the VA Medical Center, where they stood alongside hospital staff to clap and salute as part of a ‘Walk of Honor’ ceremony for the veteran as he was taken inside. “I spoke a little bit with the family and we were honored to do it,” Sheriff Simmons told us. “We have several veterans here at the sheriff’s office, including myself, and that was... you know, something we were glad to participate in.”
MUSKOGEE COUNTY, OK
bartlesvilleradio.com

Bartlesville Police Chief Gives Award for Valor

Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry awarded the Police Chief’s Award for Valor at the Bartlesville City Council meeting Monday night, to Aaron Rademaker and Kaylee Hill-Johnson. Rademaker intervened last month and saved a woman when a male tried to kidnap her from Lowe’s on SE Adams Blvd. Ickleberry talks about the award for Rademaker.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
Ted Rivers

Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion

George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
TULSA, OK
kggfradio.com

Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver

A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
BARTLESVILLE, OK
okcfox.com

Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests

TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder

A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
TULSA, OK
Z94

Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma

There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
SKIATOOK, OK
News On 6

Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center

There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
TULSA, OK

