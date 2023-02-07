Former OU Board of Regents member Phil Albert to appear in court for embezzlement charges

Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
13-Year-Old Girl Tells Grandmother Mom And Dad Murdered Brother And No One Knew He Was Missing Until NowThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedTulsa, OK
Faithful Starbucks Couple Was Charged Almost $4,500 for Two Cups of Coffee at Tulsa Starbucks, and it Gets WorseZack LoveTulsa, OK
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billionTed RiversTulsa, OK
New Olive Garden Restaurant Opening This FallJoel EisenbergTulsa, OK
The richest person in Tulsa is giving away billionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
cherokeephoenix.org
41 file for office in Cherokee Nation
TAHLEQUAH – Following a four-day filing period that ended Feb. 9, 41 hopefuls spent between $1,000 and $2,500 each to run for office in the Cherokee Nation’s June 3 General Election. “I think it went very smooth,” Election Commission Chairman Rick Doherty said, “and I think our staff...
Tulsa man pleads guilty to second degree murder
A Tulsa man pleaded guilty Wednesday in federal court for shooting and killing a man who attempted to drive away after a brief verbal altercation, announced U.S. Attorney Clint Johnson.
News On 6
Law Preventing Marijuana Users From Owning Guns Ruled Unconstitutional
A federal judge in Oklahoma ruled that a law preventing marijuana users from owning guns is unconstitutional. This comes after officers arrested a man and said they smelled marijuana in his vehicle, then later found a gun. Gun stores like Advanced Combat in Tulsa sell guns by the thousands every...
Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office grants wish of dying World War II veteran
The Muskogee County Sheriff’s Office helped grant a dying veteran’s last wish Friday afternoon. Muskogee County Sheriff Andy Simmons says their office got a call from Saint Francis Muskogee regarding a World War 2 veteran who was dying and wanted to be around other veterans at the Jack C. Montgomery VA Medical Center when he did pass away. Sheriff Simmons says eight of his deputies and the Muskogee Fire Department promptly escorted the veteran to the VA Medical Center, where they stood alongside hospital staff to clap and salute as part of a ‘Walk of Honor’ ceremony for the veteran as he was taken inside. “I spoke a little bit with the family and we were honored to do it,” Sheriff Simmons told us. “We have several veterans here at the sheriff’s office, including myself, and that was... you know, something we were glad to participate in.”
kosu.org
'Never took a sick day in seven years': Oklahoma teacher moms and the realities of no paid maternity leave
On a chilly Saturday morning in February, 11-week-old Luke Myers gleefully gurgled and grunted at his mother sitting next to him on the couch. That mom, Karli Myers, holds dear time like this with her baby. Karli Myers is a first-time parent and an English teacher at Sapulpa High School....
bartlesvilleradio.com
Bartlesville Police Chief Gives Award for Valor
Police Chief Kevin Ickleberry awarded the Police Chief’s Award for Valor at the Bartlesville City Council meeting Monday night, to Aaron Rademaker and Kaylee Hill-Johnson. Rademaker intervened last month and saved a woman when a male tried to kidnap her from Lowe’s on SE Adams Blvd. Ickleberry talks about the award for Rademaker.
Oklahoma's top philanthropist has given away over $1 billion
George Kaiser, the second-richest person in Oklahoma, is a well-known philanthropist who has made a significant impact on his home city of Tulsa through his charitable efforts. With a net worth of $14 billion, Kaiser has a diverse portfolio of wealth, including investments in oil and gas, banking, and other industries.
Tulsa Couple Accused Of Abusing 2 Children, One Missing For 2 Years
A couple is in the Tulsa County jail, accused of repeatedly abusing their 13-year-old daughter and possibly killing their 11-year-old son, but nobody knew for years. We warn you the details of this case are difficult to hear. Detectives said the parents told family members the boy was at a...
kswo.com
A Muskogee VA Claims Processor spent the day at Cameron University helping those in need
LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Cameron University Office of Veteran Affairs hosted their claims processor earlier today. A veteran claims processor was on the Cameron campus to assist veterans, active service members, and their dependents. It occurred from 8:30 a.m. to around 3 p.m. in the North Shepler building. A...
KOKI FOX 23
Vinita woman claims son was hospitalized due to apartment conditions, no response from landlord
VINITA, Okla. — A Vinita woman said she has tried for weeks the landlord of her apartment complex to clean up what the previous tenants left behind. She said it isn’t trash or old furniture. It’s bed bugs. Bed bugs and a whole lot of other problems.
Tulsa Task Force tackles homelessness
The City of Tulsa’s Housing, Homelessness and Mental Health Task Force is holding a public meeting
Tulsa woman wants justice after neighbor shot her dog with shotgun
A Tulsa dog owner is distraught after she said her neighbor shot her dog with a shotgun. Ashley Jefferson told FOX23 her dog, Bando, has to have his leg amputated.
kggfradio.com
Medical Episode Claims Life Of Bartlesville Driver
A medical episode while driving claims the life of the driver. Bartlesville Police were called late Monday morning to a single-vehicle crash in the 600 block of South Washington Boulevard. Police say two people were transported to Jane Phillips Medical Center, where the driver was pronounced deceased. Police believe the driver died from a medical episode and not from the accident. There's no word on the condition of the second person. The name of the driver has not been released.
okcfox.com
Oklahoma Department of Corrections cell phone bust leads to hundreds of arrests
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A long-term multi-agency investigation into Oklahoma prisons yielded 275 convictions, over 1,000 pounds of drugs and nearly 400 firearms seized, the Oklahoma Department of Corrections announced this week. The investigation looked at criminal activity that was coordinated through the use of contraband cell phones. “Contraband...
Human Remains Found In Tulsa, Police Investigate
Tulsa Police are investigating after human remains were found near the 400 Block of South 54th West Avenue on Thursday. A woman was looking for her cat when she discovered the remains, police said. Police said the remains were found in a structure that had been burned in September of...
New Evidence Found In 2004 Tulsa Unsolved Murder
A new piece of evidence could mean everything for a Tulsa murder that's gone unsolved for 18 years, or it could be nothing. That's why the victim's mother is asking for help. Brittany Phillips was raped and murdered in 2004. It's just come to light that a week after her murder, Brittany's grandfather received a card from her. If she's the one who mailed it, it could change a lot about the case.
News On 6
TPD Special Investigations Division Seizes Over 70 Lbs. Of Meth, Heroin & Fentanyl
The Tulsa Police Department says officers took more than 70 pounds of Meth, heroin and fentanyl off the streets. TPD says its Special Investigations Division made the bust last week. Officers say they seized more than two-and-and-a-half pounds of heroin, a quarter of a million fentanyl doses, and 73 pounds...
Visit the Mystical ‘Healing Rock’ of Oklahoma
There's a strange and mystical rock formation in N.W. Oklahoma that for well over a hundred years has been rumored to heal the sick and injured. People travel from all over the state and Nation to visit 'Healing Rock.'. SCROLL DOWN FOR MORE DETAILS ABOUT OKLAHOMA'S 'HEALING ROCK'. You'll find...
News On 6
Police Presence In Downtown Tulsa Near OSU Medical Center
There is a heavy police presence in Downtown Tulsa on Thursday morning. Several police officers are on the scene near West 7th Street and South Lawton Avenue, near the OSU Medical Center. Currently, it is unclear why officers are in the area. This is a breaking news story, stay with...
Check Out the Dillard’s Clearance Center In Bartlesville, Oklahoma
I know a lot of us in Southwest Oklahoma are missing the Dillard's in the former Central Mall. When Dillard's announced it was closing its Lawton location in 2020, my heart broke. And it was a bit of a shock because I thought Dillard's was by far the most popular store in Central Mall; I guess I was wrong.
