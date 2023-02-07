Read full article on original website
Newnan Times-Herald
East Coweta – A place for Grace
The 2023 Georgia High School Association soccer season kicked off across the county last week, and one of the best laced up her shoes for one final season. Over the past four years, Grace McGill has left footprints in the sand all over the East Coweta campus. But her most significant contribution may be the spirit and the light that she displayed throughout her career. In the end, the school has genuinely been the place for Grace.
thechampionnewspaper.com
SWD knocks off three-time champ to win wrestling championship
Southwest DeKalb High School captured its third DeKalb County Wrestling Championship by dethroning three-time defending champion Dunwoody High School on Jan. 28 at Dunwoody. The Southwest DeKalb Panthers won four gold medals and had 10 wrestlers place sixth or higher to score 235.5 points to Dunwoody’s 226. St. Pius finished third with 202.0 points followed by Marist (189.0) and Stone Mountain (125.0). This makes three county titles for Southwest DeKalb wrestling coach Keith Johnson’s Panthers who also won in 2007 and 2011.
Newnan Times-Herald
Madras, Evans win basketball championships
The Super Bowl is one of the most exciting events in sports but was no match for the atmosphere generated during the 2023 Coweta County Middle School Athletic League basketball championships. With a standing-room-only crowd at Evans Middle School on Thursday that included high school coaches, school board members, family...
Newnan Times-Herald
Buford Dean Bolt
Buford Dean Bolt, age 74, of Carrollton, Georgia, went home to be with his Lord Wednesday, February 8, 2023. He was born November 18, 1948, in Malone, Alabama, to the late Stell Blake Bolt and Mildred Iren Wilson Bolt. Buford was an old soul, even as a child. He enjoyed...
Newnan Times-Herald
Patricia Puckett
Mrs. Patricia (Pat) F. Chandler Puckett, 84, of Moreland, Georgia, passed away Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Piedmont Newnan Hospital. She was born on October 8, 1938, in Grantville, Georgia, to the late James M. Chandler and Willie E. Condor. Pat grew up in Atlanta, Georgia where she attended Bass...
Police present at Marist School after investigation of student remarks
A report received during a disciplinary investigation led Marist School to ask for police officers to be at the school Friday.
WXIA 11 Alive
Here's who could see snow this weekend in Atlanta, north Georgia
ATLANTA — A wintry mix is possible late Saturday into early Sunday in parts of north Georgia. Even if it does snow, getting that snow to stick will be a challenge around the metro. Our temperatures will be marginal and the ground will be very warm -- limiting any snow from sticking.
Newnan Times-Herald
Undisputed 5K champion of the world
Several years ago, I was in the habit of participating in several 5K runs each year. I chose the word “participate” over “running” because anyone who ever saw me in the process of completing 5Ks would know that running was not the most accurate word to describe me.
Newnan Times-Herald
Gerald Thorp Leonard
Gerald Thorp Leonard, 87, of Louisburg and formerly of Newnan, Georgia, died Tuesday morning at this home. Gerald was a son of the late R. Gorman and Clarice Dickerson Leonard. He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Patricia C. Leonard, his sister, Patsy L. Nobles. Gerald...
Newnan Times-Herald
Knyvet Robert Wilson
Knyvet Robert Wilson, 80, of Sharpsburg, Georgia, formerly of Kenner, Louisiana passed away on February 8, 2023. He was born October 20, 1942, in Asheville North Carolina to Ethel and Knyvet McDonald Wilson. They soon after moved to New Orleans, Louisiana where he grew up. Drafted into the army he was honorably discharged after completion of his tour of duty.
DeKalb superintendent search: School board reviewing 26 applications
The school board has said it hopes to hire a new superintendent this spring.
Judge removes public defender in Atlanta Public Schools cheating case
Judge gave the defendants until March 16 to find new representation or represent themselves.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Griffin pastors accused of locking up elderly patients file lawsuit
Atlanta News First anchor and Eagles superfan Rick Folbaum joins ANF+ Sports Tonight for our Super Bowl preview!. Georgia requires least basic training time for police officers in U.S. Updated: 4 hours ago. Georgia officers receive 408 hours of training, much lower than the national average. Alleged "witch doctor" charged...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Started by freed slaves, historic Black church in Norcross continues to prosper
NORCROSS, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - A historic Black church in Gwinnett County that struggled to stay afloat in its early years is thriving more than a century after it was first organized by freed slaves. Located twenty miles northeast of Atlanta, Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church in Norcross has a...
atlantanewsfirst.com
Whataburger to break ground in Newton County
COVINGTON, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - More jobs and more spicy ketchup are coming to metro Atlanta. Whataburger continues to expand in the metro area. The food chain plans to open its newest store in Covington, which is about 35 minutes east of Atlanta. The future site of the restaurant...
atlantanewsfirst.com
New Georgia bill aims to reduce wait times for ambulances
ATLANTA, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - There is no time to wait when someone’s health is in jeopardy, but currently in Georgia some ambulances are not allowed to drive you to the hospital. New legislation hopes to fix this. College Park Fire Chief Wade Elmore says lives are being...
Clayton News Daily
Two job fairs planned in Clayton County
JONESBORO — Clayton County schools is hosting a special education teacher and parapro job fair Feb. 15. The event will be held at Elite Scholars Academy, 7923 Fielder Road in Jonesboro, from 5:30-7:30 p.m. For more information, email Catherine Hale Henry at catherine.halehenry@clayton.k12.ga.us or visit www.clayton.k12.ga.us. Lovejoy Job Fair.
atlantatribune.com
HBCU Grads Celebrate Grand Opening of New Location at Prestigious Atlanta College
As featured on the New York Times, Good Morning America, USA Today and Forbes, the famed Black-owned gourmet pizza chain, Slim & Husky’s are celebrating their newest opening in Atlanta at the prestigious Morehouse College, which ranks #4 among HBCU’s in the U.S., this Monday, February 13th. Clint, Derrick, and EJ will also be hosting a Lunch & Learn Experience on campus with students from the School of Business this Friday, February 10th before their grand opening next week. We would love to arrange an interview with you and the remarkable friends/partners that dish out innovative pizza creations to underserved communities. The three best friends share the mission to empower communities while using pizza as their vehicle to engage, offering quality food, employment opportunities, and community events as the company expands across the nation. Slim & Husky’s was ranked #5 out of 101 in The Daily Meal’s 101 Best Pizzas in America.
Newnan Times-Herald
James Willie Helton
James Willie "J.W." Helton, age 92, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 8, 2023, at Newnan Health and Rehabilitation surrounded by his family. He was born in Newnan, GA on April 7, 1930, son to the late Willie Washington Helton and Eula Mae Blair Helton. Along with his parents, J.W....
Morehouse professors join the fight against Atlanta Public Safety Training Center
ATLANTA — The opposition to the new Atlanta Public Safety Training Center continues to grow and Morehouse professors are now among the latest to join the fight. “A physical facility to the tune of $90 million is off cue with what is happening in terms of social justice,” Morehouse professor Stephane Dunn said.
