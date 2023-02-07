ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jersey City, NJ

GOTCHA! Jersey City Driver Who Fled Palisades Parkway Stop Caught With Ghost Gun, Ammo: PIP PD

By Jerry DeMarco
Daily Voice
Daily Voice
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mDEni_0kfhAGXP00
Urick Chris Baptiste Photo Credit: Right: PIP PD / Center: BCJ / Left: TikTok

A speeding Jersey City driver eluded Palisades Interstate Parkway police before an officer caught him with a ghost gun, a high-capacity magazine and hollow-point bullets when he tried to do it again, authorities said.

PIP Police Officer Gabriel Roldan pulled back rather than pursue a black Hyundai Palisade whose driver recklessly swerved in and out of traffic to elude him just after noon on Monday, Jan. 23, Lt. Raymond E. Walter said.

Roldan tossed the information to PIP detectives, who traced a fictitious plate on the SUV to an Ocean Avenue address in Jersey City, the lieutenant said.

Further investigation found that the vehicle had been traveling along the PIP regularly, driven by a suspended motorist identified as 28-year-old city resident Urick Chris Baptiste.

Walter didn't say as much, but it appears Baptiste had posted an image of the Hyundai with black tinted windows on TikTok.

Patience paid off when PIPD Officer Kristie Dugan spotted the SUV pull off the PIP at Exit 4 and head south on Route 9W last Friday, Feb. 3, Walter said.

Dugan tried stopping Baptiste, who hit the gas instead, reaching a speed of 106 miles an hour in a 40 mph zone, the lieutenant said.

You can almost guess what happened next.

Heavy smoke began pouring from the engine and the vehicle quickly came to a stop, Walter said. Backup units converged at the scene and Baptiste was arrested.

Inside the SUV officers found a loaded 9mm ghost gun with a high-capacity magazine holding 26 hollow-point rounds, the lieutenant said. They also recovered a set of brass knuckles, he said.

Baptiste was charged with weapons manufacturing and other firearm-related counts, as well as eluding, tampering with public records, using a fake ID and driving while suspended.

He was sent to the Bergen County Jail, where a judge ordered that Baptiste remain pending further court action. He was still being held there on Tuesday, Tuesday, Feb. 7, records show.

to follow Daily Voice Englewood and receive free news updates.

Comments / 2

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Voice

Man Uses Bedford Hills Fire District Credit Card To Make Purchases: Police

A man faces identity theft charges after ordering a replacement credit card for a fire department in Northern Westchester and using it to make purchases, police said. On Saturday, Dec. 10, the Town of Bedford Police Department received a report from the Bedford Hills Fire District that they had identified numerous unauthorized charges on their credit card statement that had not been done by anyone with the fire department.
BEDFORD HILLS, NY
TAPinto.net

Lyndhurst Man Charged in Connection with Two Hoboken Street Fights, One Caught on Video

HOBOKEN, NJ - The Hoboken Police Department has announced the arrest of 26-year-old Joseph Cosenza of Lyndhurst on two open warrants, both issued by Hoboken detectives after an investigation into two fights. According to law enforcement officials the first fight took place on Sept. 11, 2022, while the second occurred on Oct. 23, 2022. Both resulted in charges of aggravated assault and conspiracy while the second resulting in a charge of hindering apprehension.  Cosenza was also charged with possession of cocaine and possession of drug paraphernalia. On Sept. 11, Hoboken police officers responded to Newark and Washington on the report of a fight. When they got...
HOBOKEN, NJ
New York Post

NYC dad of four was fatally shot in front of 2-year-old son, cops say

A Bronx dad murdered in broad daylight on a Bronx street was shot in front of his 2-year-old son by a man known to the child’s mom, police said.  Marquis Lane, 31, was with his toddler son as he argued with the woman at the corner of Park Avenue and East 167th Street in Morrisania minutes before 9 a.m. Tuesday, cops said.  The gunman suddenly approached and opened fire — sending him scrambling under a car and striking him in the chest, according to cops and his grandmother.  “I understand he was outside and they were arguing and the guy came around shooting...
BRONX, NY
Daily Voice

Four Charged In Hoboken Street Fight That Went Viral (UPDATE)

Four men are in hot water after authorities in Hoboken say they participated in a late-night brawl that went viral on social media in October of last year. Joseph Cosenza was arrested and charged with two counts of aggravated assault, while an arrest warrant was issued for Samuel Sorce, 25, of Florham Park, in the Oct. 23 street fight on Hudson Street and Hudson Place, Hoboken police spokesperson Marci Rubin said.
HOBOKEN, NJ
iheart.com

Arrest Made In Death Of Jersey City Kindergarten Teacher

A suspect has been taken into custody after a kindergarten teacher from Jersey City was found dead earlier this week. “An arrest has been made in connection with the death investigation of Luz Hernandez. More to follow,” the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office announced on Twitter on Friday morning.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
Daily Voice

Driver Killed After Cargo Van Crashes Into Tow Truck In Nyack

An investigation is underway after a fatal crash in the Hudson Valley. It happened around 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 10 in Rockland County on northbound I-87 in the village of Nyack. A preliminary investigation at the scene determined a New York State Thruway Wrecker was providing traffic control for a disabled vehicle that was on the left shoulder, partially in the left lane in the area of mile marker 17.6, between Exit 11 (West Nyack) and Exit 12 (Nyack)., according to New York State Police.
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

School Bus, Car Collide At Jersey Shore Intersection

A driver suffered minor injuries after colliding with a school bus on the Jersey Shore, authorities said.No one on the bus — headed to Marlboro High School — was hurt in the Friday, Feb. 10 crash, Howell police said. The collision occurred at 7:36 a.m. at the corner of Georgia Tavern Road and …
MARLBORO, NY
Daily Voice

Motive In PSE&G Killing Revealed

Authorities in Somerset County have announced a motive for this week's fatal shooting of a PSE&G employee. Gary T. Curtis is believed to have shot Russell D. Heller outside of the company's Weston Canal Road facility in Somerset due to "prior employment disciplinary actions between subordinate and supervisor," Somerset County Prosecutor John P. McDonald said.
SOMERSET COUNTY, NJ
Daily Voice

Daily Voice

Westport, CT
475K+
Followers
66K+
Post
142M+
Views
ABOUT

YOUR TOWN. YOUR NEWS. Discover the latest breaking news, best local stories, and happenings in your town. Daily Voice is a hyper-local community news organization with 149 news websites in 78 counties in 7 states — Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, and Virginia.

 https://dailyvoice.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy