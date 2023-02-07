Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Amazing Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for somethingRoger MarshMurfreesboro, TN
Somewhere Tony Bourdain is smiling; In-N-Out Burger Announces small expansion EastJames PatrickFranklin, TN
Metro PD Make Two Arrests Under Street Racing InitiativeM3sh311Nashville, TN
Positive News: Murfreesboro Good Samaritan Took Action to Protect Children and Puppies near Busy Manchester PikeZack LoveMurfreesboro, TN
Related
He's broken into nine homes in Nashville. Police are asking the public for help.
Metro Nashville Police Department officials said they haven’t been able to track down 41-year-old Ronald McKnight, and they’re hoping the public can help.
School bus hit by fleeing suspect in Donelson
The crash happened while Metro police detectives were running surveillance on Stewarts Ferry Pike.
Tennessee teen charged with ‘threatening mass violence at a school’
Social media posts that were said to have threatened the Fayetteville City High School led to the arrest of an 18-year-old.
wgnsradio.com
Suspect Charged with Second Degree Murder from 2019 Case in Murfreesboro Scheduled for Circuit Court in March
MURFREESBORO - A Georgia man accused of the second degree murder in 2019 of Marquis Turner on Halls Hill Pike is scheduled to be back in court next month. Murfreesboro Police Sgt. James Abbott told WGNS News that Turner didn’t know the man who shot him:. District Attorney General...
Man Arrested For Attacking Nashville Police With Cat
The man faces several charges, including evading arrest and assault.
Is the TBI investigating Nashville DA's office?
For weeks, an on-going NewsChannel 5 investigation has raised questions about potential misconduct inside Nashville DA Glenn Funk's office.
Student in custody after bringing gun to La Vergne Middle School
Rutherford County Schools spokesperson James Evans the student brought an unloaded handgun to school and has since been charged by law enforcement. .
Woman threw bricks, hit man with sledgehammer: police
A woman is in jail after she reportedly threw bricks at a man before hitting him with a sledgehammer.
Californians arrested in Murfreesboro, accused of transporting drugs linked to Mexican cartel
Two California residents were arrested in Middle Tennessee Saturday, accused of transporting a large quantity of hard drugs linked to a Mexican cartel.
Modified pistol, drugs, cash seized in South Nashville
Corey Lewis, 23, was given an eight year sentence but was wanted for drug and gun crimes in Sumner County, according to Metro police.
Serial burglary suspect on the run after 9 Nashville break-ins
The Metropolitan Nashville Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a serial burglary suspect.
2 critically injured in Murfreesboro crash, flown to hospital
Two male drivers were seriously injured in a collision Friday afternoon in Murfreesboro and taken by Life Flight helicopters for treatment.
Murfreesboro Police Investigate Serious Crash on Broad Street That Sent Two to Hospital
Murfreeesboro Police Department Fatal Accident Crash Team is investigating a two-vehicle crash that left both drivers seriously injured on Friday, Feb. 10. Investigators say speed may have been a contributing factor. The crash happened in front of the Right Price Auto Sales on NW Broad Street (US 41/70) around 12:55...
1 person, 3 pets killed in Rutherford County house fire
One person and three pets died in a house fire Thursday night in Rutherford County.
Man facing multiple charges following burglary at Putnam County tow yard
A man who allegedly hit a fence while trying to flee the scene of a burglary in Putnam County was taken into custody after he reported his vehicle stolen, according to officials.
wgnsradio.com
UPDATE: Suspect in Smyrna Twice Daily Convenience Store Murder Undergoing Mental Evaluation
SMYRNA - Court proceedings against the suspect accused of brazenly shooting and killing an employee of the Twice Daily in Smyrna are awaiting a mental evaluation. District Attorney General Jennings Jones says 31-year old Keanthony Williams is accused of shooting to death Nicholas Patterson during an attempted robbery at the Sam Ridley Parkway convenience store:
1 dead, 3 arrested after Hendersonville shooting, pursuit
A man was killed in a shooting in Hendersonville Wednesday afternoon and three suspects have been taken into custody, with a fourth suspect still on the loose.
WSMV
Friends, neighbors react following fatal Hendersonville shooting
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - Hendersonville Police filled the 100 block of Cole Court Wednesday afternoon after a 21-year-old man was shot and killed there. “My dad came in saying he heard five shots go off,” Kaylee Boak, who lives nearby, said. “It sounded like fireworks. My mom came downstairs and yelled at us to lock the doors.”
Neighbors on Elm Hill Pike meet with officials after fiery crash
On Saturday, Metro Councilmember Russ Bradford has organized a town hall to address concerns with neighbors, police and the Nashville Department of Transportation.
Man charged with stealing vehicle during test drive
What started as a test drive turned into a search for a stolen truck that resulted in a man's arrest.
Rutherford Source
Murfreesboro, TN
6K+
Followers
10K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT
Local News, Weather, Traffic, High School and MTSU Sports & Community Events Information in Murfreesboro and all of Rutherford County, Tennesseehttps://rutherfordsource.com/
Comments / 0