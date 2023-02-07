ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kennewick, WA

Comments / 0

Related
yaktrinews.com

KiBe & Paterson School District Superintendents explain 2023 EP&O levy

KIONA-BENTON CITY & PATERSON, Wash. — It’s election season, and every Benton County school district is holding a measure this February, besides Prosser. The KiBe School District is proposing an Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy on this ballot this month. According to Pete Peterson, superintendent with the...
BENTON COUNTY, WA
FOX 11 and 41

Community coffee day for a good cause

TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The local coffee community is hosting a Community Coffee Day on Saturday, February 11 at several local shops throughout the Tri-Cities. A portion of the profits from any of the participating locations will go to support the Rockabilly Roasting Company family according to a Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership post announcing the event.
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center

Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
PASCO, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Real Estate & Construction Briefs – February 2023

Work is underway at the future Kennewick location for Walla Walla-based Graze, A Place to Eat. Owners Rebecca and John Lastoskie bought the former China Cafe at 131 N. Ely St. in late 2021. The old building, which began life as a Pizza Hut, was demolished and is being replaced...
KENNEWICK, WA
yaktrinews.com

RSD Superintendent explains the 2023 Safety and Security Levy

RICHLAND, Wash. — One week away from the February election, and several school districts have something up for the voters to decide. The Richland School District is looking for voters to consider its levy for safety and security measures. If you own property in Richland, and the levy passes,...
RICHLAND, WA
nbcrightnow.com

Nominations for Tri-Citian of the Year open through March 10

KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Tri-Citian of the Year through March 10, according to a press release. It reports the award is “highly regarded as the highest honor the Tri-Cities can bestow upon one of its residents.”. The event is sponsored by numerous...
KENNEWICK, WA
KREM

No, a Washington bill would not put people in jail for failing to vote

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill to make voting mandatory in the state. If you’re registered to vote, you’d be required to return your ballot. Claims have been made about penalties for people who decide not to vote, including this Tweet from the Washington State GOP, but we can VERIFY those claims are not true.
WASHINGTON STATE
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Non-alcoholic shop expands from public market into storefront

The pandemic took its toll on Charles and Marlys Aspinwall. The Richland couple readily admits it. There were just too many opportunities to socially drink with friends and neighbors as everyone was forced to stay home from work during Covid-19. But in December 2021, they both had had enough, tired...
KENNEWICK, WA
tricitiesbusinessnews.com

Leap of faith leads store owner to new spot after 61 years

Ginny Hildreth hasn’t been afraid to make a risky leap in her life when she feels the time is right. The owner of Discount Vac, Sew & Fabric is in the middle of what she calls the third big leap in her life: moving the store’s location of 61 years to a new address.
KENNEWICK, WA
98.3 The KEY

Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input

Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
PASCO, WA
seattleschild.com

Yes, isolating a student IS traumatizing. We know.

My son is a young adult now. But neither of us can or will ever forget what happened to him in second grade. It happened in a local public school district that I don’t need to name – because it’s happened in every public school district in Washington State. Thankfully Washington lawmakers are currently considering two bills, HB 1479 and SB 5559, that would put a stop to it. I for one am urging them to do so.
WASHINGTON STATE
NEWStalk 870

NEWStalk 870

Pasco WA
14K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Newstalk 870 has the best news coverage for Richland, Kennewick, and Pasco, Washington. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy