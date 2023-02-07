Read full article on original website
yaktrinews.com
KiBe & Paterson School District Superintendents explain 2023 EP&O levy
KIONA-BENTON CITY & PATERSON, Wash. — It’s election season, and every Benton County school district is holding a measure this February, besides Prosser. The KiBe School District is proposing an Educational Programs and Operations (EP&O) levy on this ballot this month. According to Pete Peterson, superintendent with the...
KING-5
Seniors fight meal tax at retirement communities
The state Department of Revenue has been taxing every meal served in retirement communities across Washington. In Mount Vernon that's 8.9%.
WA Supreme Court: Richland School Board Recall Can Move Forward
(Olympia, WA) -- The Washington State Supreme Court says a recall against three Richland School Board members can go forward. The state's highest court ruled today that four of the recall charges against Semi Bird, Kari Williams and Audra Byrd are "factually and legally sufficient." This came down in an...
7 coffee shops raising money to help the family of this Tri-Cities leader
“It’s just us conveying our appreciation for Travis. Our appreciation for everything that he’s done for us.”
FOX 11 and 41
Community coffee day for a good cause
TRI-CITIES, Wash.- The local coffee community is hosting a Community Coffee Day on Saturday, February 11 at several local shops throughout the Tri-Cities. A portion of the profits from any of the participating locations will go to support the Rockabilly Roasting Company family according to a Historic Downtown Kennewick Partnership post announcing the event.
Contestants Wanted for Miss Tri-Cities & Outstanding Teen Competitions
Young ladies from Benton and Franklin Counties are invited to participate in the Miss Tri-Cities Scholarship Program. According to a news release, the contestants will be vying for scholarships through the Teen, Miss, and Sparkle competitions. How old do you have to be to apply?. Contestants for the Miss Tri-Cities...
Amazon posts its 1st job listing for Tri-Cities warehouses. It’s a key position
The warehouses could employ as many as 1,500 people once they’re fully up and running.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Plans underway for apartments, river dredging, road work, event center
Documents filed under Washington’s environmental review process reveal a list of projects in the works for the Mid-Columbia. The State Environmental Review Act, or SEPA, often provides the first look at the mixed-use projects, mini storage facilities, apartments, industrial expansions, subdivisions and more that are working their way through the various planning departments of Benton, Franklin and Walla Walla counties.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Real Estate & Construction Briefs – February 2023
Work is underway at the future Kennewick location for Walla Walla-based Graze, A Place to Eat. Owners Rebecca and John Lastoskie bought the former China Cafe at 131 N. Ely St. in late 2021. The old building, which began life as a Pizza Hut, was demolished and is being replaced...
yaktrinews.com
RSD Superintendent explains the 2023 Safety and Security Levy
RICHLAND, Wash. — One week away from the February election, and several school districts have something up for the voters to decide. The Richland School District is looking for voters to consider its levy for safety and security measures. If you own property in Richland, and the levy passes,...
nbcrightnow.com
Nominations for Tri-Citian of the Year open through March 10
KENNEWICK, Wash. — Nominations are being accepted for the 2023 Tri-Citian of the Year through March 10, according to a press release. It reports the award is “highly regarded as the highest honor the Tri-Cities can bestow upon one of its residents.”. The event is sponsored by numerous...
17 failed food safety inspections at Tri-Cities area restaurants, other businesses
Failing grades were given to restaurants, meat markets and convenience store food service.
KREM
No, a Washington bill would not put people in jail for failing to vote
OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington lawmakers are proposing a bill to make voting mandatory in the state. If you’re registered to vote, you’d be required to return your ballot. Claims have been made about penalties for people who decide not to vote, including this Tweet from the Washington State GOP, but we can VERIFY those claims are not true.
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Non-alcoholic shop expands from public market into storefront
The pandemic took its toll on Charles and Marlys Aspinwall. The Richland couple readily admits it. There were just too many opportunities to socially drink with friends and neighbors as everyone was forced to stay home from work during Covid-19. But in December 2021, they both had had enough, tired...
tricitiesbusinessnews.com
Leap of faith leads store owner to new spot after 61 years
Ginny Hildreth hasn’t been afraid to make a risky leap in her life when she feels the time is right. The owner of Discount Vac, Sew & Fabric is in the middle of what she calls the third big leap in her life: moving the store’s location of 61 years to a new address.
yaktrinews.com
Pre-Valentine’s Day events to do in the Tri-Cities over the weekend
REGIONAL, Wash. — The weekend before Valentine’s Day is packed with things for you and your sweetheart, or you and your besties to do. If you want to make it to all of them—it’s a bit like a tour around the Tri-Cities, with a lot to love.
Chronicle
Washington Wildlife Commissioners Would Receive Salary Per Proposed Legislation
Washington Fish and Wildlife commissioners would be paid a salary, per proposed legislation. House Bill 1699 would provide a salary to the 9-appointed commissioners in an "effort to reduce the burdens placed on the commissioners and create a more inclusive and representative commission." The legislation was introduced by Republican state...
Pasco Wants An I-182 Overpass at Road 76–Seeking Input
Friday, February 10th the City of Pasco released information indicating they are interested in linking two growing areas of Pasco with a new overpass. Proposal released about building overpass over I-182 at Road 76. According to the information, provided by Pasco Communications Program Manager Jon Funfar:. "The City of Pasco...
seattleschild.com
Yes, isolating a student IS traumatizing. We know.
My son is a young adult now. But neither of us can or will ever forget what happened to him in second grade. It happened in a local public school district that I don’t need to name – because it’s happened in every public school district in Washington State. Thankfully Washington lawmakers are currently considering two bills, HB 1479 and SB 5559, that would put a stop to it. I for one am urging them to do so.
Poll: What store or restaurant do you want to see come to Tri-Cities?
Another Costco, the first Trader Joe’s or something else entirely. Which do you think the Tri-Cities needs the most?
