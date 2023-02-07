Read full article on original website
Forney mayor wont seek another term, endorses Roberson
FORNEY, Texas — Forney Mayor Amanda Lewis announced she will not seek another term on Wednesday. “I want to thank you for allowing me to serve as Forney’s Mayor since May 2021. This has been a tedious but rewarding adventure, and I am very thankful for the opportunity,” Lewis said in a statement.
Approximate 140,000 square-foot 'big-box superstore' eyeing Forney development
FORNEY, Texas — An approximate 140,000-square foot "big-box superstore," rumored to be Target, is eyeing Forney for development in a much-larger project proposing a 350,000-square-foot development, according to economic and development officials. While those officials wouldn't confirm on the record who exactly the superstore is, one thing is for...
Wastewater warning from the Fort Worth Water Department
The city’s water department spokeswoman Mary Gugliuzza says the heavy rain Tuesday and Wednesday caused some sanitary sewer overflows to occur from the Fort Worth collection system.
Lewisville contests proposed speed limit decrease for segment of SH 121
Lewisville's transportation board recommended a speed limit decrease for a segment of SH 121. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Lewisville continues to work with the Texas Department of Transportation to reach a solution regarding a proposed speed limit decrease for SH 121. TxDOT recommends changing the speed limit for the segment of...
Braum’s restaurant delayed but still coming to FM 407
A new Braum’s restaurant is still in the works for FM 407, though it has been significantly delayed. In November 2021, the Double Oak Town Council approved the site plan for the new restaurant, to be located near Chinn Chapel Road, between Rapid Med Urgent Care and Tropical Smoothie Cafe. The restaurant planned to open in summer 2022, but it has been delayed for several reasons.
inforney.com
‘Catastrophic’ fire at Boca 31 could cost $500,000 to repair
A fire marshal estimated that a fire in the kitchen of Boca 31 caused at least $500,000 in damages Tuesday night, a battalion chief said. The Denton Fire Department was dispatched to Boca 31, located at 207 S. Bell Ave., at 8:47 p.m. The first unit arrived on the scene at 8:48 p.m. since the Central Fire Station is located almost directly across the street from the restaurant.
tourcounsel.com
Golden Triangle Mall | Shopping mall in Denton, Texas
Golden Triangle Mall is an enclosed, single-level shopping mall located at the intersection of Loop 288 and I-35E in Denton, Texas, United States. It contains seven current anchors, a playplace, and total leasable floor area of 764,719 sq ft (71,044.7 m2) total. The anchors are Ross Dress for Less, Conn's, H&M, JCPenney, Barnes & Noble, Fitness Connection, and Dillard's.
ketr.org
Hunt County suing Greenville company for damage to county roads
In Hunt County, the county government is suing a Greenville company for damage caused to roads while working on a project for the Commerce Independent School District. The Greenville Herald-Banner reports that the allegations are related to work that CT Excavating of Greenville did while assisting in the construction of a middle school and multi-purpose facility for the Commerce Independent School District. The work site is adjacent to Commerce High School. The Herald Banner reports the county is seeking up to $1 million in damages for what the county’s petition describes as “severe damage to the roadways, drainage ditches, and along the roads.”
dmagazine.com
One Big Change to Education Funding Could Mean Millions for School Districts
When a child needs to stay home from school, it can translate to losses in state funding for public school districts across Texas. “When a student stays home sick, the state pays schools less, but the light bill doesn’t go down,” Dallas ISD Superintendent Stephanie Elizalde explained on Twitter. The solution, she says, is simple, yet complicated: “Fund schools on enrollment, not attendance.”
inforney.com
Denton County residents feel pinch of higher prices, curb spending to cope
Consumers are feeling less confident about the economy and more anxiety about the year ahead amid continued inflationary pressure. With prices up at the grocery checkout, gas again over $3 per gallon and higher interest rates on loans and credit cards, many shoppers are skeptical about their economic outlook, according to new data from research firm Ipsos.
Meet the first Black Millionaire in Texas
FORT WORTH, Texas — The story of Ms. Opal Lee’s neighbor and his mansion on Terrell Avenue in Fort Worth almost sounds like a tall tale. But William Madison McDonald was very much real. He was the first Black millionaire in Texas. “It was huge. It was the...
Motley Fool
Dallas Is Getting A Third Airport
You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today to get instant access to our top analyst recommendations, in-depth research, investing resources, and more. Learn More. For more crisp and insightful business and economic...
Lupe’s changing name, expanding in Keller
Lupe's restaurant is expanding and changing its name to Lupe’s Comida Con Sabor. (Mark Fadden/Community Impact) For Lupe’s restaurant, located at 2122 Rufe Snow Drive, Ste. 108, Keller, changes are afoot. The restaurant is expanding to accommodate more diners, a bigger bar area and a new stage for...
'Solemn honor': Texas service dog with 250+ Southwest flights takes her final trip home
DALLAS — We're not crying, you're crying. OK, we're all crying after watching this video posted by Southwest Airlines on Tuesday. The Dallas-based airline on Feb. 2 had a very special guest on a Love Field-bound plane: Kaya, a German Shepherd service dog who was taking her final flight.
Fuel spill shuts down U.S. 75 in Plano
PLANO, Texas — A fuel spill shut down U.S. 75 in Plano and backed up traffic for miles as crews worked to clean it up Tuesday morning. Plano Fire-Rescue crews shut down the highway around 10 a.m. at Spring Creek Parkway. Crews allowed the HOV lane to get by, but the main lanes remained closed for about two hours, reopening around noon.
A new state park is opening west of Fort Worth in 2023
The Palo Pinto Mountains State Park will be the first state park to open in North Texas in 25 years.
ssnewstelegram.com
All eyes on Texas for the 'Trial of the Century'
An expectant hush fell over the Fort Worth courtroom, as the defendant in the most sensational Texas murder trial in generations took the witness stand on Feb. 14, 1912. The main characters in the tragic romantic triangle grew up together in the Central Texas community of Georgetown in the late nineteenth century. The fathers of John Beal Sneed, Albert Boyce Jr. and Lena Snyder had done right well for themselves in cattle and as successful businessmen provided worry-free childhoods for their respective offspring.
KTEN.com
Texas DPS won't enforce handgun law
SHERMAN, Texas (KTEN) — The Texas Department of Public Safety is no longer enforcing a state law that prohibits adults 18 to 20 years old from carrying handguns in public. The DPS announced the policy change in a memo that was sent to agency officers on January 10. The...
Why were many North Texas highways still closed after last week's ice storm?
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) – More than two days after the ice melted last week, miles of highway lanes across North Texas were still closed, part of a winter weather highway management decision tied to the 133-vehicle accident in 2021 in Fort Worth.Rather than treat and maintain managed toll lanes on highways during winter storms, TxDOT and the private companies that manage TEXpress lanes have started closing the lanes entirely.They can stay closed long after any winter precipitation is gone. While the sun was out and traffic was back across the area by Friday last week, according to TxDOT some lanes...
Dallas Observer
Until Wednesday, Dallas Is Waiving Misdemeanor Warrant Fees for People Donating Socks
Every year, the Dallas Municipal Court gives people the chance to deal with their outstanding Class C misdemeanor warrants and have associated fees waived. Dallas calls this its Ticket Track Down initiative. It generally lasts only two weeks and was expected to end on Sunday, Feb. 5. But the city extended the initiative to this Wednesday, Feb. 8. People hoping to get their warrant fees waived will need to donate a package of three or more pairs of socks. The socks must be dropped off with a county clerk before seeing a judge.
