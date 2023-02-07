ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gainesville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ocala-news.com

Ocala woman accused of ‘waving gun around’ and threatening neighbor

A 39-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of waving a gun around and threatening one of her neighbors. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on NW 65th Street in reference to an individual who was waving a gun around. The deputy noted in the MCSO report that a concerned citizen had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a woman, identified as Calechia Nesha Williams, was walking up and down the road with a firearm.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon

DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
DUNNELLON, FL
ocala-news.com

Man arrested in Ocala after cocaine found inside vehicle during traffic stop

A 33-year-old man was arrested in Ocala after cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge SUV traveling eastbound on NW 60th Street. When the vehicle approached the intersection of 44th Avenue, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the MCSO report.
OCALA, FL
WCJB

Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine

LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine. Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue. They say they found 15 grams...
SUWANNEE COUNTY, FL
ocala-news.com

Two wanted by Ocala police for debit card fraud

The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two individuals who are wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a debit card. According to OPD, a man and woman (pictured below) are suspected of fraudulently using a victim’s debit card to withdraw money from an ATM located in northeast Ocala.
OCALA, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Sheriff’s Office and school district counter social media accounts of Oak View Middle School fight

NEWBERRY, Fla. – The low-quality image above of a fight yesterday at Oak View Middle School is taken from a video circulating on social media, and a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe echoed rumors that a student had been transported to a hospital in an ambulance. Marlowe also said he had spoken with the Sheriff about the possibility of increasing the presence of law enforcement at Newberry’s schools and would speak with the Superintendent today. Marlowe added, “I am unwilling to sit by and say there is nothing we can do. We are the parents. We are the adults. It is our job to raise these children to understand choices, actions, and consequences.
NEWBERRY, FL
News4Jax.com

Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say

KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, FL
Bay News 9

Hernando High student, 17, killed in Brooksville double shooting

BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a Hernando High School student. According to authorities, deputies responded to calls of a shooting at Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two...
BROOKSVILLE, FL
alachuachronicle.com

Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit

GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
GAINESVILLE, FL
WCJB

Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head

WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
WILLISTON, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy