Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
More DeSantis Controversy As He Names Major Donor to UF BoardAsh JurbergFlorida State
Florida Gators Highlight NCAA CrisisAron SolomonGainesville, FL
That Coffee You Got at Opus, May Not be What You Think it is.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Keystone Heights man faces second-degree murder charges, deputies sayZoey FieldsKeystone Heights, FL
Stand Up and Holler for the Gator Nation and Get a Free Shirt.Matthew C. WoodruffGainesville, FL
Related
ocala-news.com
Ocala woman accused of ‘waving gun around’ and threatening neighbor
A 39-year-old Ocala woman was arrested by the Marion County Sheriff’s Office after she was accused of waving a gun around and threatening one of her neighbors. On Thursday, an MCSO deputy responded to a residence on NW 65th Street in reference to an individual who was waving a gun around. The deputy noted in the MCSO report that a concerned citizen had contacted the sheriff’s office to advise that a woman, identified as Calechia Nesha Williams, was walking up and down the road with a firearm.
WCJB
Gainesville police investigating suicide at student housing complex
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officers are investigating a death at an apartment complex in Gainesville. GPD officials say at around 5:40 p.m on Thursday evening, they responded to Varsity House Apartments on SW 37th street, where they found one person dead from a gunshot wound to the head.
WCJB
Ocala man arrested for ‘cold-blooded’ murder in Dunnellon
DUNNELLON, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Sheriff’s Office has arrested the man accused of committing the first murder in the city of Dunnellon in 32 years. On Thursday, Brian Keron Welcome, 42, of Ocala, was arrested for the murder of Eric Daugherty, 41, on Nov. 28, 2022. Daughtery was...
ocala-news.com
Man wanted for thefts at two Circle K gas stations in Marion County
The Marion County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help to identify a man who is wanted in connection with two thefts that occurred at Circle K gas stations in northwestern Marion County. On Tuesday, February 7, between the hours of 5 a.m. and 6 a.m. the...
ocala-news.com
Man arrested in Ocala after cocaine found inside vehicle during traffic stop
A 33-year-old man was arrested in Ocala after cocaine and drug paraphernalia were found inside his vehicle during a traffic stop. On Thursday, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy observed a Dodge SUV traveling eastbound on NW 60th Street. When the vehicle approached the intersection of 44th Avenue, the driver failed to stop at the stop sign, according to the MCSO report.
Marion County man shoots, kills another man sleeping on couch in unprovoked attack, deputies say
Marion County deputies said they arrested a man after a deadly shooting inside of a home.
WCJB
Suwannee County man caught with 15 grams of cocaine
LIVE OAK, Fla. (WCJB) - A man from Suwannee County is facing drug charges after sheriff’s deputies say they caught him with cash and cocaine. Norman Whitaker, 41, was driving into Suwannee County when deputies pulled him over near U.S.-90 and Walker Avenue. They say they found 15 grams...
Mysuncoast.com
Deputies’ stakeout in Levy County yields three arrests, drugs, weapons cache
BRONSON, Fla. (WWSB) - The search for a stolen trailer led Levy County deputies to three arrests, the rescue of a neglected child, and a cache of weapons and drugs, authorities say. The Levy County Sheriff’s Office got a tip from neighboring Citrus County about a trailer stolen from Homosassa,...
ocala-news.com
Two wanted by Ocala police for debit card fraud
The Ocala Police Department is asking the public for help to identify two individuals who are wanted in connection with the fraudulent use of a debit card. According to OPD, a man and woman (pictured below) are suspected of fraudulently using a victim’s debit card to withdraw money from an ATM located in northeast Ocala.
WCJB
FHP Report: Deadly Tesla crash on I-75 in Gainesville caused by “human error”
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - After a more than 6-month investigation, Florida Highway Patrol troopers say a deadly wreck on I-75 in Gainesville involving a Tesla and a semi-truck was caused by “human error.” It comes as some had suggested the crash might have been connected to Tesla’s autopilot feature.
alachuachronicle.com
Sheriff’s Office and school district counter social media accounts of Oak View Middle School fight
NEWBERRY, Fla. – The low-quality image above of a fight yesterday at Oak View Middle School is taken from a video circulating on social media, and a Facebook post from Newberry Mayor Jordan Marlowe echoed rumors that a student had been transported to a hospital in an ambulance. Marlowe also said he had spoken with the Sheriff about the possibility of increasing the presence of law enforcement at Newberry’s schools and would speak with the Superintendent today. Marlowe added, “I am unwilling to sit by and say there is nothing we can do. We are the parents. We are the adults. It is our job to raise these children to understand choices, actions, and consequences.
ocala-news.com
Ocala man with five prior theft convictions arrested for shoplifting at Walmart
A 58-year-old man who has been convicted of five previous thefts in Marion County was arrested last week after he allegedly attempted to steal merchandise from a Walmart in Ocala. On Friday, February 3, a Marion County Sheriff’s Office deputy responded to the Walmart located at 34 Bahia Avenue in...
WCJB
Family members want more programs for the youth after fatal shooting in Reddick
MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Back in November 16-year-old Kenneth Carr Jr. was shot and killed. His body was found at a cemetery in Reddick. “KJ he was a really quiet kid super humble he was really a great big brother,” said his stepmom, Diamond Carr. At Tuesday’s Marion...
News4Jax.com
Person stabbed in Keystone Heights, deputies say
KEYSTONE HEIGHTS, Fla. – A person was stabbed Thursday morning at a home on State Route 100 in Keystone Heights, according to the Clay County Sheriff’s Office. According to Safer Watch alerts from the Sheriff’s Office, the stabbing was reported on State Route 100 northwest of County Road 214.
Clay County deputies investigating after person stabbed in Keystone Heights
The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is on the scene of an “active investigation” in Keystone Heights.
WCJB
Columbia County Sheriff’s Office arrests man for luring, enticing child at Dollar General
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia County deputies arrested a man Wednesday afternoon for luring and enticing a child under the age of 12 in an incident near Fort White. According to CCSO, 86-year-old Ronald Arnold, a registered sex offender, was caught handing out his address and phone number to a child at a Dollar General in Fort White on Jan. 29.
Bay News 9
Hernando High student, 17, killed in Brooksville double shooting
BROOKSVILLE, Fla. — The Hernando County Sheriff's Office is investigating the shooting death of a Hernando High School student. According to authorities, deputies responded to calls of a shooting at Hazel Avenue and Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard around 11:30 p.m. Tuesday. When deputies arrived, they found two...
WCJB
Columbia High School on lockdown after report of an armed person on campus
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Columbia High School is on lockdown after reports of an armed person on campus Thursday morning. According to the Columbia County Sheriff’s Office, Law enforcement is on campus, and there are no injuries reported. CCSO is securing the campus and ask that you avoid...
alachuachronicle.com
Another K-9 handler resigns from GPD’s K-9 unit
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Another Gainesville Police Department K-9 handler has resigned from the unit, leaving the unit with two handlers (and a policy stating that they cannot deploy their dogs). Corporal Joshua Meurer submitted his resignation from the unit on February 3, adding to the previous resignations of Sergeant Charles Owens and Corporal Rob Rogers.
WCJB
Williston man dies in the hospital after being shot in the head
WILLISTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Williston Police Department has confirmed a man who was shot in the head in Williston on Sunday has died from his injuries. Officers say the shooting happened on Sunday afternoon on Northeast Fourth Avenue near the intersection of 11th Street, less than a mile from the old Williston Middle School. It is the second shooting in that neighborhood within the last month.
Comments / 0