KWCH.com
Milder weekend ahead of two storms next week
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Much milder weather is coming up for Kansas over the weekend as temperatures climb above average and remain there into the beginning of next week. Despite the fact a cold front moves in Sunday, there’s no big temperature change expected through Sunday afternoon. Look for...
Wintry Mix Is Possible For Much Of Oklahoma To End the Week
It's been a damp week in Oklahoma! But we won't complain about that because Oklahomans never complain about moisture. And it's looking like more wet stuff will fall from the sky to end out our soggy and chilly week. So far February 2023 in Oklahoma has been an interesting dose...
KWCH.com
Breezy Thursday with rain and snow showers
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Peyton Sanders says that more rain and snow will be possible across the state on Thursday. Areas of rain will continue this evening over portions of south central and eastern Kansas. Some of the rain may mix with snow at times, but little to no snow accumulation is expected.
Freezing fog and snow create hazardous morning commute in Midwest
The Midwest saw a dangerous winter storm that left roads icy and near-zero visibility during the morning commute, prompting multiple crashes and the closure of roads and even an airport. Several inches of snow fell across the Midwest Wednesday night into Thursday, creating messy road conditions and travel delays over...
KWCH.com
Precipitation on the way this afternoon
WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - Meteorologist Jake Dunne says it is a quiet morning across Kansas, but our next chance of moisture will arrive this afternoon. While the heavier rain will fall along and east of the turnpike, the Wichita area will see some light rain that may mix with snow after sunset. The rain/snow mix will be done by midnight, and no snow accumulation is expected.
Blizzard likely for some, high-impact storm likely for all
School and road closures are likely next Wednesday with a major winter storm set to bring dangerous travel to the region.
Wildfires in Kansas could be on average this year, models show
Fire season will be here before you know it. Despite extreme drought conditions in much of Kansas, some experts say this year, the danger may not be as bad compared to years past.
5newsonline.com
Quick snowy burst may hit parts of Arkansas and Oklahoma Friday morning
ARKANSAS, USA — UPDATE: New snowfall totals down below. Winter still has 30+ days left and it's not ready to quit across Arkansas and Oklahoma with another round of possible snow Friday morning and midday. We are tracking a clipper system coming in from the Rockies that will quickly swing across the Ozarks and Ouachitas by the end of the week. It has snow with it now, but will it stay as snow with warmer temperatures in the south?
OnlyInYourState
The Little-Known Park In Kansas That Transforms Into An Ice Palace In The Winter
The fact that Kansas is one of the least-visited states in the country is a crying shame. Anyone who’s spent any time here knows there’s plenty of attractions in the Sunflower State, from our amazing natural wonders to our fun cities and charming small towns. We’ve got state parks, museums, restaurants, fun shopping districts, and so much more. However, there are some benefits to our underrated status. It means we’ve got tons of hidden gems that don’t see nearly the crowds you’d encounter at more popular spots. This is especially true in western Kansas, away from our bigger cities that lie towards the border with Missouri. One of our favorite state parks to visit in winter is located in western Kansas: Cedar Bluff State Park, in Ellis. This place is wonderful to visit at any time of year, but it’s especially magical in the colder months!
Mild earthquake hits southeast Missouri
MISSOURI (WEHT) – A mild earthquake hit southeast Missouri Thursday night. The U.S. Geological Survey says the 3.0 earthquake hit just after 9 p.m. and was centered near Catron, located south of Saint Louis. The earthquake hit along the New Madrid Fault Line, which is responsible for producing several devastating quakes in the past. There […]
Kansas fishing lake gets full renovation from KDWP
The Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks (KDWP) is planning to fully renovate the water body of Kingman State Fishing Lake to improve aquatic habitat and fishing conditions.
KWCH.com
Does It Work? Handy Heater
‘Who is left to run the city?’: Questions continue following shakeup at Goddard City Hall. Goddard residents continue to express concerns and anger at what took place at a city council meeting in January as they question plans moving forward. Split team loyalties not dividing Wichita couple on Super...
A glimpse into the lives of some of the 35 people killed in Wichita in 2022
They were sons and daughters, moms and dads, sisters, brothers and friends.
KMBC.com
Here's what happened to cause Thursday morning's surprise heavy snow
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Wednesday's forecast called for a rainy afternoon shifting to a slight wintry mix overnight. The rain arrived as planned, but many were surprised Thursday morning when they woke up to a thick blanket of heavy, wet snow outside. Radar | Closings | Traffic | Download...
Cheyenne Bottoms, western Kansas largely escaping avian flu threat
The drought continues to hamper business as usual in and around Cheyenne Bottoms. A recent count around the Bottoms turned up just 61 documented species in the area, compared to 75-85 in a typical year. As it turns out, that could be a good thing. Kansas Wetlands Education Center Director Curtis Wolf said the lack of birds this year could be preventing mass outbreaks of avian influenza.
KWCH.com
Higher grocery prices not stopping Super Bowl party preparations
The parking garage at Eisenhower National Airport costs most of the public to use, but for disabled veterans, parking is supposed to be free. A Wichita bakery, packed with goodies and sweets, is dealing with an influx of orders for the Super Bowl and Valentine’s Day. STATE OF MIND...
abc17news.com
Tracking morning snow, and a cold end to the work week
TODAY: Rain is coming to an end early this morning, and will transition to snow. Accumulations will be light for most who see snow. Those along and north of a line from the lake area to Fulton and Mexico will see chances for at least a trace of snow. Snow fall will be most intense in places like Marshall, Brunswick, Moberly, and Macon so these are the communities with the best chance of at least an inch and may see up to two inches in some spots. A Winter Weather Advisory has been issued for Saline, Chariton, and Macon counties until noon Thursday. Snow will wrap up by late morning, and as it does so, it will be transitioning back to rain. This rain will be out of mid-Missouri by the afternoon. This afternoon is drier, with temperatures climbing just back into the low-40s, meaning conditions are prime for any accumulated snow to begin melting. Some breaks in the clouds are possible by late afternoon.
wanderingwheatleys.com
The 25 Best Things to do in Kansas
An underrated state to visit, Kansas is oftentimes a state that many drive through on road trips to other destinations. But, instead of passing through, with this guide, you’ll want to make stops at the many unique attractions found scattered throughout Kansas. Known for its beautiful tallgrass prairies that seem to go on endlessly, Kansas is a state full of rich history and a great place to visit, thanks to its distinctive and eccentric sites!
USGS: 3.2 magnitude quake shakes south-central Kansas
KINGMAN COUNTY—A small earthquake shook portions of south-central Kansas Friday evening. The quake at 8:29p.m. measured a magnitude 3.2 and was centered approximately 5 miles north of Norwich, according to the U.S. Geological Survey. There are no reports of damage. The threshold for damage usually starts at 4.0, according...
